Keep up with Thaiger Daily News. Sign up below.

The latest news, information and resources from Phuket and across Thailand.

* indicates required
Connect with us

Phang Nga

Big leatherback sea turtle lays eggs in Phang Nga – VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

9 hours ago

on

Big leatherback sea turtle lays eggs in Phang Nga – VIDEO | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Dr  Thon Thamrongnawasawat | VIDEO: โชติ ครัวโชติรส / Newshawk Phuket

A big leatherback sea turtle has laid eggs on a beach in Phang Nga this morning.

Officials at the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR), Phang Nga, were informed this morning that a big turtle has laid eggs at the Kuek Kak Beach in Khao Lak.

Officials went to the beach to find a big leatherback sea turtle, 125 centimetres long and 70 centimetres wide, had already laid eggs on the beach. The mother turtle was heading back to the sea.

Marine specialist Dr  Thon Thamrongnawasawat says, “The leatherback sea turtle is the biggest kind of sea turtle found in Thailand waters. There have been no reports of leatherback sea turtles laying eggs on Phang Nga beaches over the past five years.”

DMCR officials are taking care of the eggs on the beach.

PHANG NGAA big leatherback sea turtle has laid eggs on a beach in Phang Nga this morning.

Posted by The Thaiger on Sunday, December 16, 2018

Big leatherback sea turtle lays eggs in Phang Nga - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phang Nga. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Chiang Mai

Toxic free school lunches

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

December 15, 2018

By

Toxic free school lunches | The Thaiger

“Meat balls and sausages used in student lunches were also found to be contaminated with borax and formalin.”

A major study has been released researching contaminants in vegetables used in the state-sponsored school lunch program. You’d hope that the lunches were fresh and nutritious, right?

Instead, they were dangerous.

Vegetables and fruits found in lunches for students under the government’s free lunch program are almost 100 percent contaminated with pesticides and 99 percent of the urine samples from students and teachers in four provinces were tested with organophosphate, a deadly toxic pesticide that can attack the nervous system.

The alarming findings were the result of a research jointly conducted by Thai Education Foundation, Thai Health Promotion Foundation, Field Alliance of Chiangmai University and Greenpeace Thailand between July 2017-October 2018 on student lunches in 55 schools in Chiang Mai, Pathum Thani, Sakon Nakhon and Phang-nga provinces.

Vegetables, widely used in student lunches which were tested, include carrot, cabbage, Chinese cabbage, kale, long bean and tomato.  However, only two types of chemicals were tested – organophosphate and pyrethrum because organophosphate are widely used in insecticides for fruits and vegetables.

Thai PBS reports the the Thai Education Foundation secretary-general Marut Jatikate said that the most alarming findings appear to be the organophosphate residue found in 99 percent of the 436 urine samples from students and teachers in the four provinces.

Organophosphate poisoning symptoms include increased saliva and tear production, diarrhea, vomiting, small pupils, sweating, muscle tremors and confusion.

He said that the tests this time focused on two chemicals – organophosphate and pyrethrum – but they should have covered more toxic chemicals.

Nevertheless, he said findings from this research would be sent to the schools and parents of students in order that they would change the menu of student lunches but switching from mass-produced vegetables and fruits to organic vegetables and fruits which should be safer.

Besides the unsafe fruits and vegetables, Mr Marut said meat, meat balls and sausages used in student lunches were also found to be contaminated with borax and formalin.

Toxic free school lunches | News by The Thaiger

ORIGINAL STORY: Thai PBS

Continue Reading

Phang Nga

Phang Nga hotel ordered to stop holding weddings on the beach

The Thaiger

Published

6 days ago

on

December 11, 2018

By

Phang Nga hotel ordered to stop holding weddings on the beach | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Manager Online

The Damrongdhama Centre in Phang Nga Office has banned a ‘luxury’ hotel in Phang Nga for arranging a wedding event on Natai Beach after investigations over beach encroachment.

After an inspection at Natai Beach in Kokkloi, Phang Nga officials, led by Phang Nga Governor Siripat Pattakun, found that a luxury hotel had put umbrellas and chairs on the beach to arrange a wedding event on a public beach.

Officials have ordered the hotel to remove the umbrellas and chairs from the beach within three days. The hotel has been banned from arranging future weddings and events on the beach.

Phang Nga hotel ordered to stop holding weddings on the beach | News by The Thaiger

FULL STORY: Manager Online

Continue Reading

Phang Nga

Phuket’s hotel and property players look north

Bill Barnett

Published

1 week ago

on

December 8, 2018

By

Phuket’s hotel and property players look north | The Thaiger

by Bill Barnett of c9hotelworks.com

One of Greater Phuket’s real estate and hotel market’s that has a decided buzz of late is the area up over the Sarasin bridge in Phang Nga.

In Natai, the entry of the Baba Beach Club and nearby Akyra is creating renewed visibility for the broad West Coast stretch of white sand beach.

Two upscale hotels are in the development phase in the vicinity, with one being flagged to an international hotel operator.

Up at the 1,000 plus rai Thai Muang mega-project, movement is once again underway, as is a nearby massive Japanese-led mixed-use project including a golf course.

Land values are currently running amuck in the Koh Kloi area where the AOT (Airports of Thailand) has reportedly acquired land for an upcoming Phang Nga airport which will provide Phuket with a second gateway alternative.

Premium land transactions are taking place, with the most notable being the recent trade of the former oceanfront site in Bodan that was to be at various stages first a Raffles and later a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.

Looking at Phuket’s light-rail initiative, one knock-on effect will be the eventual linkage between the island and larger connection to a broader rail terminus in Koh Kloi. This will likely spur real estate speculators to acquire peripheral locations.

As Phang Nga’s West Coast four land highway expansion moves forward to Khao Lak and beyond, Phuket’s Northern neighbor is seeing a renewed push in its tourism, property and infrastructure.

Continue Reading
Phang Nga Weather
December 17, 2018, 10:28 pm
26.0
°C
Temperature
78
%
Humidity
5
km/h
Wind from East-Northeast
0.0
mm
Rainfall
40
%
Cloud Cover

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required



Trending