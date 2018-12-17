Big leatherback sea turtle lays eggs in Phang Nga – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Phang Nga
Big leatherback sea turtle lays eggs in Phang Nga – VIDEO
PHOTOS: Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat | VIDEO: โชติ ครัวโชติรส / Newshawk Phuket
A big leatherback sea turtle has laid eggs on a beach in Phang Nga this morning.
Officials at the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR), Phang Nga, were informed this morning that a big turtle has laid eggs at the Kuek Kak Beach in Khao Lak.
Officials went to the beach to find a big leatherback sea turtle, 125 centimetres long and 70 centimetres wide, had already laid eggs on the beach. The mother turtle was heading back to the sea.
Marine specialist Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat says, “The leatherback sea turtle is the biggest kind of sea turtle found in Thailand waters. There have been no reports of leatherback sea turtles laying eggs on Phang Nga beaches over the past five years.”
DMCR officials are taking care of the eggs on the beach.
PHANG NGAA big leatherback sea turtle has laid eggs on a beach in Phang Nga this morning.
Posted by The Thaiger on Sunday, December 16, 2018
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phang Nga. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Chiang Mai
Toxic free school lunches
“Meat balls and sausages used in student lunches were also found to be contaminated with borax and formalin.”
A major study has been released researching contaminants in vegetables used in the state-sponsored school lunch program. You’d hope that the lunches were fresh and nutritious, right?
Instead, they were dangerous.
Vegetables and fruits found in lunches for students under the government’s free lunch program are almost 100 percent contaminated with pesticides and 99 percent of the urine samples from students and teachers in four provinces were tested with organophosphate, a deadly toxic pesticide that can attack the nervous system.
The alarming findings were the result of a research jointly conducted by Thai Education Foundation, Thai Health Promotion Foundation, Field Alliance of Chiangmai University and Greenpeace Thailand between July 2017-October 2018 on student lunches in 55 schools in Chiang Mai, Pathum Thani, Sakon Nakhon and Phang-nga provinces.
Vegetables, widely used in student lunches which were tested, include carrot, cabbage, Chinese cabbage, kale, long bean and tomato. However, only two types of chemicals were tested – organophosphate and pyrethrum because organophosphate are widely used in insecticides for fruits and vegetables.
Thai PBS reports the the Thai Education Foundation secretary-general Marut Jatikate said that the most alarming findings appear to be the organophosphate residue found in 99 percent of the 436 urine samples from students and teachers in the four provinces.
Organophosphate poisoning symptoms include increased saliva and tear production, diarrhea, vomiting, small pupils, sweating, muscle tremors and confusion.
He said that the tests this time focused on two chemicals – organophosphate and pyrethrum – but they should have covered more toxic chemicals.
Nevertheless, he said findings from this research would be sent to the schools and parents of students in order that they would change the menu of student lunches but switching from mass-produced vegetables and fruits to organic vegetables and fruits which should be safer.
Besides the unsafe fruits and vegetables, Mr Marut said meat, meat balls and sausages used in student lunches were also found to be contaminated with borax and formalin.
ORIGINAL STORY: Thai PBS
Phang Nga
Phang Nga hotel ordered to stop holding weddings on the beach
PHOTOS: Manager Online
The Damrongdhama Centre in Phang Nga Office has banned a ‘luxury’ hotel in Phang Nga for arranging a wedding event on Natai Beach after investigations over beach encroachment.
After an inspection at Natai Beach in Kokkloi, Phang Nga officials, led by Phang Nga Governor Siripat Pattakun, found that a luxury hotel had put umbrellas and chairs on the beach to arrange a wedding event on a public beach.
Officials have ordered the hotel to remove the umbrellas and chairs from the beach within three days. The hotel has been banned from arranging future weddings and events on the beach.
FULL STORY: Manager Online
Phang Nga
Phuket’s hotel and property players look north
by Bill Barnett of c9hotelworks.com
One of Greater Phuket’s real estate and hotel market’s that has a decided buzz of late is the area up over the Sarasin bridge in Phang Nga.
In Natai, the entry of the Baba Beach Club and nearby Akyra is creating renewed visibility for the broad West Coast stretch of white sand beach.
Two upscale hotels are in the development phase in the vicinity, with one being flagged to an international hotel operator.
Up at the 1,000 plus rai Thai Muang mega-project, movement is once again underway, as is a nearby massive Japanese-led mixed-use project including a golf course.
Land values are currently running amuck in the Koh Kloi area where the AOT (Airports of Thailand) has reportedly acquired land for an upcoming Phang Nga airport which will provide Phuket with a second gateway alternative.
Premium land transactions are taking place, with the most notable being the recent trade of the former oceanfront site in Bodan that was to be at various stages first a Raffles and later a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.
Looking at Phuket’s light-rail initiative, one knock-on effect will be the eventual linkage between the island and larger connection to a broader rail terminus in Koh Kloi. This will likely spur real estate speculators to acquire peripheral locations.
As Phang Nga’s West Coast four land highway expansion moves forward to Khao Lak and beyond, Phuket’s Northern neighbor is seeing a renewed push in its tourism, property and infrastructure.
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 things NOT to do in Phuket
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Happy Loy Krathong. Here are your krathong launching locations in Phuket.
UPDATE: Two foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
British Airways sued after man is seated next to obese passenger on BKK flight
Is the Kathu Temple involved in a zero dollar Chinese tour scam?
Neighborhood quarrel suspected in brutal killing of family
Driver killed and eight injured in passenger van crash
The new Galaxy Roof Club opens in Patong
Emergency crews battle airport fire. All part of regular drills.
Overtraining and the Stress Bucket
Digital driving license coming to Thailand next year
Big leatherback sea turtle lays eggs in Phang Nga – VIDEO
VIDEO: British pianist performs at Thai Elephant Sanctuary
Surachete doubles down on expelling illegal foreigners
Miss Philippines wins Miss Universe 2018 – Thailand in Top 10
Oil pollutes a Phuket beach
Thaiger Radio News – Monday
Phuket’s multi-tasking bus driver fined
Search on for person who tried to drown puppies
Malaysian PM receives honorary doctorate from Rangsit University
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
Southeast Asia1 day ago
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
-
Chiang Mai1 day ago
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
-
Phuket3 days ago
Health Office warns of mosquitoes viruses in Phuket
-
Pattaya1 day ago
The Hangover – Pattaya
-
Krabi3 days ago
Krabi man arrested after shooting his friend with an M16 rifle
-
Thai Life2 days ago
CoolSculpting: What is it and why is it so popular in Thailand?
-
Chiang Mai2 days ago
Toxic free school lunches
-
Bangkok3 days ago
10 million baht gem heist getaway motorcycle belonged to dead Thai man
You must be logged in to post a comment Login