Sattahip police crackdown on noisy bikers, seize over 100 illegal motorcycles

Scores of motorcyclists were arrested and hundreds of illegally modified motorcycles impounded by Sattahip police following resident complaints about noise and public disturbances during a long holiday weekend. The bikers had assembled from various regions at Nang Ram Beach in Chon Buri province, prompting a swift police response.

At 11am yesterday, June 1, Police Colonel Komsan Kamtunkaew, the chief of Sattahip Police Station, initiated a joint operation with highway police, establishing checkpoints along Route 331. The focus was on modified motorcycles causing excessive noise, speeding, and posing road safety risks. Numerous bikes with illegal exhaust systems, missing licence plates, and riders without helmets were intercepted.

Initial inspections indicated that most motorcycles were small-engine models under 150cc, altered for aesthetics or performance. Many were transported via trailers or private vehicles, with Nang Ram and Nang Rong Beach as their intended destination. This scenic coastal area, renowned for its natural beauty, has become popular for such gatherings.

Police reported several riders, upon noticing the checkpoints, abandoned their bikes or attempted to flee by riding against traffic, creating hazardous situations on the already busy roads. Over 100 illegally modified motorcycles were seized during the operation, reported Bangkok Post.

Pol. Col. Komsan emphasised that while Sattahip welcomes tourists, public safety and community respect are paramount. He urged motorists to adhere to traffic laws, wear helmets, and avoid illegal modifications, stating, “If everyone follows the rules, we can all enjoy safe and pleasant travel.”

