Sattahip police crackdown on noisy bikers, seize over 100 illegal motorcycles

Holiday chaos ends as police crackdown on disruptive biker

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, June 2, 2025
242 1 minute read
Sattahip police crackdown on noisy bikers, seize over 100 illegal motorcycles
Picture courtesy of fm91bkk

Scores of motorcyclists were arrested and hundreds of illegally modified motorcycles impounded by Sattahip police following resident complaints about noise and public disturbances during a long holiday weekend. The bikers had assembled from various regions at Nang Ram Beach in Chon Buri province, prompting a swift police response.

At 11am yesterday, June 1, Police Colonel Komsan Kamtunkaew, the chief of Sattahip Police Station, initiated a joint operation with highway police, establishing checkpoints along Route 331. The focus was on modified motorcycles causing excessive noise, speeding, and posing road safety risks. Numerous bikes with illegal exhaust systems, missing licence plates, and riders without helmets were intercepted.

Initial inspections indicated that most motorcycles were small-engine models under 150cc, altered for aesthetics or performance. Many were transported via trailers or private vehicles, with Nang Ram and Nang Rong Beach as their intended destination. This scenic coastal area, renowned for its natural beauty, has become popular for such gatherings.

Police reported several riders, upon noticing the checkpoints, abandoned their bikes or attempted to flee by riding against traffic, creating hazardous situations on the already busy roads. Over 100 illegally modified motorcycles were seized during the operation, reported Bangkok Post.

Related Articles

Pol. Col. Komsan emphasised that while Sattahip welcomes tourists, public safety and community respect are paramount. He urged motorists to adhere to traffic laws, wear helmets, and avoid illegal modifications, stating, “If everyone follows the rules, we can all enjoy safe and pleasant travel.”

Sattahip police crackdown on noisy bikers, seize over 100 illegal motorcycles | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of fm91bkk

In similar news, police officers from Karon Police Station stopped three foreign riders at a Phuket checkpoint because of illegal motorcycle modifications.

The checkpoint, located outside the Holiday Inn Resort Phuket, was established by Karon Police to watch for traffic violations among both Thai and foreign drivers.

Around 3.30pm on February 3, officers halted a suspicious 29 year old Frenchman named Mehdi Lamine Chidekh and checked his Yamaha TMAX motorcycle.

Latest Thailand News
Man found dead in Surat Thani hot springs pool Thailand News

Man found dead in Surat Thani hot springs pool

6 minutes ago
Man in Khon Kaen confesses to grandmother&#8217;s murder after argument Crime News

Man in Khon Kaen confesses to grandmother’s murder after argument

23 minutes ago
Body found in haunted Udon Thani well near railway station Thailand News

Body found in haunted Udon Thani well near railway station

37 minutes ago
PM leads Bangkok Pride 2025 as Siam Piwat powers month-long festival Hot News

PM leads Bangkok Pride 2025 as Siam Piwat powers month-long festival

44 minutes ago
Suspect detained after deadly container warehouse theft in Bangkok Bangkok News

Suspect detained after deadly container warehouse theft in Bangkok

2 hours ago
American tourist dies in Phuket motorbike accident after heart attack Phuket News

American tourist dies in Phuket motorbike accident after heart attack

2 hours ago
Cattle farmer shot dead near ordination event in Phetchaburi Crime News

Cattle farmer shot dead near ordination event in Phetchaburi

3 hours ago
Drivers held for transporting 1,434 boxes of illegal cigarettes Crime News

Drivers held for transporting 1,434 boxes of illegal cigarettes

3 hours ago
Woman abducted in Trat as police chase white van Crime News

Woman abducted in Trat as police chase white van

3 hours ago
Man tragically shot in Phetchabun mall car park Crime News

Man tragically shot in Phetchabun mall car park

3 hours ago
Algerians gang arrested for theft at Suvarnabhumi Airport Crime News

Algerians gang arrested for theft at Suvarnabhumi Airport

3 hours ago
Thailand lottery winners scoop 78 million baht jackpot Thailand News

Thailand lottery winners scoop 78 million baht jackpot

4 hours ago
Sattahip police crackdown on noisy bikers, seize over 100 illegal motorcycles Crime News

Sattahip police crackdown on noisy bikers, seize over 100 illegal motorcycles

4 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s new city plan expected by 2027 amid zoning changes Bangkok News

Bangkok’s new city plan expected by 2027 amid zoning changes

4 hours ago
Illegal hazardous waste exporter caught running toxic trade operation Crime News

Illegal hazardous waste exporter caught running toxic trade operation

4 hours ago
Heavy rain forecast for 28 Thai provinces, Bangkok affected Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain forecast for 28 Thai provinces, Bangkok affected

4 hours ago
Global communities unite at centralwOrld to celebrate Pride Month 2025 Bangkok News

Global communities unite at centralwOrld to celebrate Pride Month 2025

17 hours ago
Opal Suchata Chuangsri makes history as Thailand’s First Miss World 2025 Thailand News

Opal Suchata Chuangsri makes history as Thailand’s First Miss World 2025

21 hours ago
Bangkok Pride 2025 to make global history with record-breaking parade Bangkok News

Bangkok Pride 2025 to make global history with record-breaking parade

22 hours ago
Woman gives birth in rescue vehicle as public eyes registration number Chiang Mai News

Woman gives birth in rescue vehicle as public eyes registration number

1 day ago
Five criminals steal e-cigarettes, kill security guard in Bangkok Bangkok News

Five criminals steal e-cigarettes, kill security guard in Bangkok

1 day ago
Thailand&#8217;s smoking rate drops 48% in 33 years, economic strain remains Thailand News

Thailand’s smoking rate drops 48% in 33 years, economic strain remains

1 day ago
Thai army denies imminent closure of border with Cambodia Thailand News

Thai army denies imminent closure of border with Cambodia

1 day ago
Bangkok taxi driver caught without licence demands fixed fare (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver caught without licence demands fixed fare (video)

1 day ago
Ukrainian tourist dies after rooftop fall in Phuket Phuket News

Ukrainian tourist dies after rooftop fall in Phuket

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, June 2, 2025
242 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Drivers held for transporting 1,434 boxes of illegal cigarettes

Drivers held for transporting 1,434 boxes of illegal cigarettes

3 hours ago
Algerians gang arrested for theft at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Algerians gang arrested for theft at Suvarnabhumi Airport

3 hours ago
Illegal hazardous waste exporter caught running toxic trade operation

Illegal hazardous waste exporter caught running toxic trade operation

4 hours ago
Buriram tyre technician arrested for selling meth to youths

Buriram tyre technician arrested for selling meth to youths

1 day ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x