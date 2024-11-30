Pathum Thani: Sedan caught in fiery crash due to broken streetlight

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A malfunctioning streetlight led to a dangerous accident when a car veered off the road and collided with a guardrail before catching fire.

The incident unfolded yesterday, November 29 at 10.30pm, when Singhachalee, a deputy inspector from Khlong Luang Police Station in Pathum Thani, received reports of a car crash involving a sedan that burst into flames. The accident occurred between the express and parallel lanes on the outbound side of Phahonyothin Road at kilometre 42, opposite Talad Thai. Emergency response teams, including the Thakhlong municipality’s fire engine and rescue vehicle, immediately rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, responders found a black Honda sedan, registration number กว 2818 Ayutthaya, severely damaged after it had struck the guardrail and caught fire in its engine compartment. The fire was swiftly extinguished using chemical fire extinguishers, leaving only smoke in the aftermath. It was noted that street lighting in the area was non-functional, significantly reducing visibility and posing a hazard for nighttime drivers.

The driver of the Honda, 33 year old Thitiphat recounted his terrifying experience.

“I was coming from Bangkok University and heading home to Ayutthaya. The road was pitch dark because the streetlights were out. I couldn’t see the road, and the car lost control, veering into the median and hitting the guardrail. Flames erupted from the front of the car, so I quickly opened the door and escaped before the police arrived.”

In response to the incident, local police have been called upon to inspect the malfunctioning streetlight and ensure it is repaired promptly. The safety of motorists relies heavily on clear visibility, which is compromised when essential infrastructure like streetlights is neglected.

Community members have expressed concern over the recurring issue of dysfunctional streetlights in the area and are pressing for a more consistent and reliable maintenance schedule, reported KhaoSod.

