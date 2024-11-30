Pathum Thani: Sedan caught in fiery crash due to broken streetlight

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 14:49, 30 November 2024| Updated: 14:49, 30 November 2024
177 2 minutes read
Pathum Thani: Sedan caught in fiery crash due to broken streetlight
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A malfunctioning streetlight led to a dangerous accident when a car veered off the road and collided with a guardrail before catching fire.

The incident unfolded yesterday, November 29 at 10.30pm, when Singhachalee, a deputy inspector from Khlong Luang Police Station in Pathum Thani, received reports of a car crash involving a sedan that burst into flames. The accident occurred between the express and parallel lanes on the outbound side of Phahonyothin Road at kilometre 42, opposite Talad Thai. Emergency response teams, including the Thakhlong municipality’s fire engine and rescue vehicle, immediately rushed to the scene.

Advertisements

Upon arrival, responders found a black Honda sedan, registration number กว 2818 Ayutthaya, severely damaged after it had struck the guardrail and caught fire in its engine compartment. The fire was swiftly extinguished using chemical fire extinguishers, leaving only smoke in the aftermath. It was noted that street lighting in the area was non-functional, significantly reducing visibility and posing a hazard for nighttime drivers.

The driver of the Honda, 33 year old Thitiphat recounted his terrifying experience.

Related news

“I was coming from Bangkok University and heading home to Ayutthaya. The road was pitch dark because the streetlights were out. I couldn’t see the road, and the car lost control, veering into the median and hitting the guardrail. Flames erupted from the front of the car, so I quickly opened the door and escaped before the police arrived.”

In response to the incident, local police have been called upon to inspect the malfunctioning streetlight and ensure it is repaired promptly. The safety of motorists relies heavily on clear visibility, which is compromised when essential infrastructure like streetlights is neglected.

Community members have expressed concern over the recurring issue of dysfunctional streetlights in the area and are pressing for a more consistent and reliable maintenance schedule, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements
What Other Media Are Saying
  • Global News reports on a tragic vehicular accident in Vaughan where one individual died after crashing into a pole and igniting a fire, prompting emergency response and subsequent road reopening. (read more)
  • Abbotsford News reports a dramatic car fire in North Delta after a vehicle lost control and crashed into a median, fortunately leaving the driver uninjured as investigations continue. (read more)
Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news.

Why is street lighting crucial for road safety at night?

Street lighting enhances visibility, reduces accidents, and ensures safer navigation for drivers, especially in high-traffic areas.

How can communities influence local authorities to prioritize infrastructure maintenance?

Communities can advocate through petitions, public forums, and consistent communication with officials to highlight the importance of regular infrastructure maintenance.

What if streetlights were equipped with automated monitoring systems?

Automated systems could detect malfunctions in real-time, ensuring timely repairs and reducing the risk of accidents due to poor visibility.

How do inadequate road infrastructures impact emergency response times?

Poor infrastructure can delay emergency response times, complicating access to accident sites and potentially worsening outcomes for those involved.

What are the broader implications of this incident for urban planning in rapidly growing areas?

The incident underscores the need for strategic urban planning that prioritizes road safety and infrastructure resilience amid rapid growth and increased traffic.

Latest Thailand News
Pathum Thani: Sedan caught in fiery crash due to broken streetlight Central Thailand News

Pathum Thani: Sedan caught in fiery crash due to broken streetlight

6 hours ago
Up in flames: Bangkok house fire claims life of 50 year old man Bangkok News

Up in flames: Bangkok house fire claims life of 50 year old man

7 hours ago
Villagers in Uthai Thani flock to banyan tree for lucky numbers Northern Thailand News

Villagers in Uthai Thani flock to banyan tree for lucky numbers

7 hours ago
Towering wave sweeps Russian woman into sea on Koh Samui Crime News

Towering wave sweeps Russian woman into sea on Koh Samui

7 hours ago
Thai woman stabbed in Pattaya, foreign suspect still at large Crime News

Thai woman stabbed in Pattaya, foreign suspect still at large

7 hours ago
Police in Nong Khai thwart major heroin smuggling operation Crime News

Police in Nong Khai thwart major heroin smuggling operation

8 hours ago
Sedan-motorbike hit-and-run in Nonthaburi leaves contractor dead Bangkok News

Sedan-motorbike hit-and-run in Nonthaburi leaves contractor dead

8 hours ago
Body of missing five year old boy found in Chiang Mai canal Chiang Mai News

Body of missing five year old boy found in Chiang Mai canal

9 hours ago
Belgian motorcyclist dies in Pattaya crash near village gate Crime News

Belgian motorcyclist dies in Pattaya crash near village gate

10 hours ago
Thai Cabinet extends 20-baht train fare with 400m baht budget Bangkok News

Thai Cabinet extends 20-baht train fare with 400m baht budget

10 hours ago
19 billion baht allocated for Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai flood repairs Northern Thailand News

19 billion baht allocated for Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai flood repairs

10 hours ago
Australian ambassador visits Phuket to discuss tourist safety Phuket News

Australian ambassador visits Phuket to discuss tourist safety

11 hours ago
Thai Cabinet approves civil service salary increase proposal Economy News

Thai Cabinet approves civil service salary increase proposal

11 hours ago
Taxi driver brandishes knife in Siam Square altercation (video) Bangkok News

Taxi driver brandishes knife in Siam Square altercation (video)

12 hours ago
&#8216;Wife for hire&#8217;: Inside Thailand’s shocking rental marriage trend Pattaya News

‘Wife for hire’: Inside Thailand’s shocking rental marriage trend

12 hours ago
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (November 29 to December 1) Events

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (November 29 to December 1)

1 day ago
Thaksin hits the road to boost Pheu Thai’s PAO hopes Eastern Thailand News

Thaksin hits the road to boost Pheu Thai’s PAO hopes

1 day ago
Thai man jumps from reversing pickup as it crashes into 27 vehicles Bangkok News

Thai man jumps from reversing pickup as it crashes into 27 vehicles

1 day ago
Drowning in chaos: Pattani floods shut down hospitals South Thailand News

Drowning in chaos: Pattani floods shut down hospitals

1 day ago
Bangkok reviews overpass closure plan amid traffic concerns Bangkok News

Bangkok reviews overpass closure plan amid traffic concerns

1 day ago
Thai man loses 1.8 million baht in online scam Crime News

Thai man loses 1.8 million baht in online scam

1 day ago
Old friends, new deals: Singapore PM makes visit to Thailand Bangkok News

Old friends, new deals: Singapore PM makes visit to Thailand

1 day ago
Phuket sands turn to gold as Sansiri digs deep for economic jewel Business News

Phuket sands turn to gold as Sansiri digs deep for economic jewel

1 day ago
Pattaya police smash cross-border Chinese loan shark syndicate Crime News

Pattaya police smash cross-border Chinese loan shark syndicate

1 day ago
Thailand to host 2025 SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games with 2 billion baht budget Events

Thailand to host 2025 SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games with 2 billion baht budget

1 day ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Towering wave sweeps Russian woman into sea on Koh Samui

Towering wave sweeps Russian woman into sea on Koh Samui

Published: 14:06, 30 November 2024
Thai woman stabbed in Pattaya, foreign suspect still at large

Thai woman stabbed in Pattaya, foreign suspect still at large

Published: 13:52, 30 November 2024
Police in Nong Khai thwart major heroin smuggling operation

Police in Nong Khai thwart major heroin smuggling operation

Published: 13:31, 30 November 2024
Sedan-motorbike hit-and-run in Nonthaburi leaves contractor dead

Sedan-motorbike hit-and-run in Nonthaburi leaves contractor dead

Published: 13:06, 30 November 2024