Thailand video news | Thailand’s motorcycle death crisis prompts urgent helmet campaign, abandoned Thai boy given new home after teacher’s viral plea

Today we’ll be talking about Thailand’s motorcycle death crisis, fueling the latest round of helmet enforcement, a US tourist defacing a Chiang Mai temple wall, and a little later, the latest updates on evacuations and military mobilizations on the Thai-Cambodian border.

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control is urging all motorcyclists to wear helmets after 14,144 people died in bike-related accidents in 2024. Motorcycles account for 80% of Thailand’s annual 17,000+ road deaths, with three fatalities every two hours. Alarming data shows 84% of hospitalised motorcyclists weren’t wearing helmets, contributing to a healthcare burden of over 7.8 billion baht. Officials say helmet use is critical to curbing this deadly trend and saving lives on Thailand’s roads.

A Thai woman attempted to kick another passenger off a moving train during a heated argument over fresh air and a loud phone call. The altercation, captured on video, shows the woman in a purple shirt kicking the victim in green, prompting passenger intervention. The incident occurred on a Bangkok–Chiang Mai train and reportedly stemmed from a previous dispute involving the victim’s sister. Shocked passengers, including a mother shielding her child, witnessed the chaos. Police have launched an investigation, though it’s unclear if charges will be filed. Netizens are calling for attempted murder charges due to the potential danger.

An American tourist has sparked outrage in Chiang Mai after defacing a historic wall at Wat Lam Chang temple with black spray paint. The 650-year-old temple, a landmark from the Lanna Kingdom, has faced repeated vandalism. CCTV footage shows the suspect arriving by motorbike and fleeing Thailand soon after the act. Police are now working with immigration to track him down. The temple’s abbot demands prosecution without compromise, as concerns grow over foreign tourists disrespecting Thailand’s cultural heritage. Authorities are calling for stricter protections amid a rising trend of similar incidents nationwide.

A Chinese fraud suspect, Li Jian, escaped custody by leaping from a second-floor window at Pattaya Police Station while officers were briefly distracted. Li had been arrested at Don Mueang Airport while trying to flee to Vietnam after allegedly scamming a fellow Chinese national out of 38,712 USDT (approx. 1.26 million baht). Despite injuries from the fall, Li managed to flee, prompting a manhunt and raising serious concerns over police station security. Authorities are now under pressure to recapture him and answer for the embarrassing breach.

A 59-year-old Danish man, Brian Dilling Pedersen, feared missing in Thailand, was found safe and living with his new girlfriend in Nakhon Si Thammarat. After losing contact with family and deleting his Facebook, relatives assumed the worst. However, Pedersen explained he was enjoying life and was unaware of the concern. He said he deleted his account after it was hacked, though his girlfriend claimed it was to hide their relationship from his estranged wife. Pedersen will return to Denmark before his visa expires on June 9, much to the relief of his worried family.

A 13-year-old Thai boy abandoned by his parents and living in poverty with his elderly great-grandparents now has a new home, thanks to a teacher’s plea and community support. Living without a roof, clean water, or electricity, his situation sparked action from social agencies and donors. The Ministry of Social Development and local officials provided him with a safe, clean home and basic necessities. His teacher expressed gratitude and promised continued updates as the boy begins a new chapter filled with hope and security.

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia are rising as both nations deploy troops and evacuate civilians near contested border zones, particularly around Ubon Ratchathani’s Chong Bok area. Cambodia is accused of crossing into Thai territory and escalating claims around ancient temple sites. In response, Thailand has mobilised military forces and reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful negotiations through the June 14 Joint Boundary Committee talks. Despite diplomatic efforts, heavy weapon deployments and Cambodia’s growing arsenal raise fears of renewed conflict, prompting urgent calls for de-escalation before the situation spirals into a repeat of past clashes.

The ICC Prosecution has submitted its sixth batch of evidence against former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in a case involving crimes against humanity, particularly murder during his anti-drug campaign. This includes 90 new confidential items. The ICC previously issued a public arrest warrant, and Duterte surrendered to the court in March 2025. Over 421 documents and 16 hours of audio-visual evidence are expected to be used in the September 23 hearing to confirm charges. The ICC believes Duterte is criminally responsible as an indirect co-perpetrator from 2011 to 2019.

Indonesian authorities have arrested three foreign nationals in Bali—a Canadian-born Australian, an Indian, and an American—on drug charges that could carry the death penalty. The Indian suspect, caught at the airport, was allegedly smuggling drugs for the Australian, P.R., who had been in Bali since 1988. Hashish and marijuana linked to P.R. were traced to shipments from the US and the Philippines. Separately, an American was caught collecting amphetamine pills from a Bali post office. All suspects face Indonesia’s harsh narcotics laws, with trials pending. Indonesia currently has over 500 people on death row, mostly for drug offences.

Vietnam now boasts nine Michelin-starred restaurants, with CieL and Coco Dining in Ho Chi Minh City newly earning one star each. CieL impresses with refined techniques and intimate ambiance, while Coco Dining blends traditional Vietnamese flavours with modern flair. Seven restaurants retained their stars, including Hanoi’s Gia and Tam Vi, HCMC’s Anan Saigon, and Da Nang’s La Maison 1888. Chef Le Hong Viet won the Young Chef Award, and Lamai Garden received a Green Star for sustainability. Michelin praised the new wave of chefs reviving Vietnamese culinary heritage with innovation and heart.