Pattaya

VIDEO: Pit bull attacks in Pattaya

Published

 on 

CCTV footage captured the moment a man’s pet pit bull launched and bit a woman inside a condo building in Pattaya, Chon Buri province, eastern Thailand on Saturday.

The pit bull and its owner were about to take the lift when the dog, seemingly out of nowhere, launched at a woman walking past and bit her thigh, causing her an injury.

The clip went viral on social media and left netizens asking: is it legal to raise a pit bull inside a condo in Thailand?

The condo featured in the video allows tenants to raise pets, so long as they are under 10 kilograms. The dog in the video is clearly much bigger, and its owner later revealed that it weighs 30 kilograms.

Administration at the condo said they had “never seen” the dog, while condo tenants said it has been living there for two years but the administration didn’t do anything about it.

The victim is preparing to file a lawsuit against the dog’s owner. She said she doesn’t want this to happen to anyone else. She didn’t say whether she would sue the condo’s administration too.

Netizens criticised the dog’s owner for not being able to control his animal and letting it walk with its leash slack.

In June, a two year old foreign child ended up in the ICU after he was attacked by a pit bull, also in Pattaya. The young child suffered a broken jaw, torn cheeks, and an open wound on his head.

In May, an eight year old girl was seriously injured in Samut Prakan province, central Thailand, when she was mauled by her family dog, a pit bull-Thai breed mix.

Last month, a pit bull mauled and seriously injured its owner – who named the dog “Nazi” – in Nakhon Ratchasima province in northeast Thailand.

Terrifying security camera footage taken in Kanchanaburi in March reveals three pit bulls breaking into a family home, causing two young boys to run to safety. The dogs spared the lives of the young children because they were busy killing the family’s pet cat.

Pit bull breeds have a history of attacking and killing people in Thailand and all over the world. While it has been illegal to bring pit bull breeds in and out of Thailand’s borders since 1999, breeding the dog in Thailand itself is still legal. Pit bulls remain a popular pet dog breed in Thailand, despite their violent outbursts.

 

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

