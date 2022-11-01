Connect with us

Trains headed to most parts of Thailand now leaving from this Bangkok station

Trains headed toward most parts of Thailand are now leaving Bangkok Bang Sue Grand Station as of today, except eastbound trains. Most long-distance, rapid, and express trains will now terminate at the station.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) said that tickets for long-distance trains will be available on the southern side of the ground floor. 

The SRT said that making Bang Sue a terminus for most trains will ease travel, especially since it connects to the Red and Blue lines and is close to the Green, Purple and Pink lines, Nation Thailand reported.

The Bang Sue Grand Station opened last year and is the largest railway station in Southeast Asia. It has 26 platforms and 274,000 square metres of usable floor space.

The SRT has been adding more trains this year. In August, the SRT added two new trains running from Bangkok to the popular Malaysian border crossing town of Padang Besar.  In July, the train between the Southern Thailand town of Hat Yai and the Malaysian border town of Padang Besar resumed service.

The SRT is now running 200 trains each day across the kingdom, with the most trains running throughout the south. Some 52 trains travel each day around Southern Thailand, while 46 run in the northeast, 36 in the north, 34 on Mahachai routes, 24 in eastern Thailand, and eight on Mae Klong routes.

 

