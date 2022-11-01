Connect with us

World

Man in bunny ears blamed for Halloween stampede in Seoul

Published

 on 

Photo by Rachel Clarke via Flickr and Chosun

Survivors from the tragic Halloween stampede in South Korea‘s capital Seoul said a man wearing bunny ears and his friends are to blame for the tragedy for encouraging people to push each other.

The death toll from the Halloween event in the Itaewon district of Seoul on Saturday, October 29 climbed to 156 today according to a report by South Korean media Yonhap. At least 29 victims are in serious condition, and about 350 people are still unaccounted for.

A number of citizens and celebrities from Thailand attended the event which recorded one Thai fatality – teacher Natnicha “Bam Bam” Makaew. The 27 year old arrived in South Korea only a few months ago to study the Korean language.

The root cause of the tragedy is still unclear. Several local media reports say the tragedy unfolded when crowds tried to get into a bar that a celebrity visited. Chaos emerged from the rush of nearly 100,000 people. Some people couldn’t breathe as the place become gridlocked, and others fell to the floor causing a domino effect with others falling on top of those below.

The South Korean media outlet Chosun reported today that the officers are working to find the cause of the Halloween stampede incident and the online rumour of the man with the bunny ears.

One South Korean netizen who survived the incident revealed on social media that a man aged about 20 years old stood behind him shouting “Push! Push!” He then pushed him to the floor.

Other survivors repeated the same story about the man wearing bunny ears and a group of five to six men who intentionally pushed others.

Officers revealed they are going through 52 CCTV cameras in the area, investigating videos shared online and questioning witnesses and victims before they can conclude the cause of the incident.

Some people blamed Korean police officers because only 137 police officers were sent to monitor the Halloween event.

Some media compared the event with the concert of the famous K-Pop band BTS in Busan two weeks ago before Halloween. The concert had only 50,000 participants, but over 2,700 police officers took care of the people.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Lifestyle3 mins ago

Check Thai lottery result 1 November 2022
Pattaya11 mins ago

Famous Pattaya chef serves food to disadvantaged children
World24 mins ago

Man in bunny ears blamed for Halloween stampede in Seoul
Sponsored7 hours ago

BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
Pattaya28 mins ago

VIDEO: Pit bull attacks in Pattaya
Transport1 hour ago

Trains headed to most parts of Thailand now leaving from this Bangkok station
Thailand1 hour ago

Thai doctor condemned for livestreaming surgery
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Events1 hour ago

Are people worried about events in Thailand after the Korean stampede?
Thailand2 hours ago

Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand
Travel2 hours ago

10 must-eat Central Thai food on your next trip to Thailand
Crime2 hours ago

Police nab final suspect in 2009 murder of Canadian man in Phuket.
Politics2 hours ago

North Korea warns US, South Korea over Vigilant Storm drills
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai teen draws backlash for dressing as American serial killer for Halloween
Technology3 hours ago

Man sentenced to 2 years in jail for false information on Facebook
Thailand3 hours ago

Top 10 nationalities buying condos in Thailand
Thailand3 hours ago

First AI crosswalk in Thailand installed in Nonthaburi
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending