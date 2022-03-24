Connect with us

Thailand

Footage shows three pit bulls breaking into home, children run to safety

Thaiger

Published

 on 

screenshot via Nut Kmutnb Facebook

Three pit bulls from a temple broke into a family home on Tuesday in the western province Kanchanaburi causing two young boys to run to safety. The boys were not hurt but the pit bulls savagely killed one of their pet cats.

In the footage posted by Santi Kasinthuram on Facebook, the pit bulls can be seen charging into the home causing his 6 year old and 8 year old sons to flee to safety. The pit bulls’ attention turned to the pet cat which jumped out the window before the pit bulls chased it outside and killed it. Had the pit bulls not been distracted by the cat, the children could have easily been attacked.

The pit bulls are owned by a monk at a nearby temple. The temple’s abbot had previously warned the monk to keep a close eye on the pit bulls, a breed infamously known for their violent temperament. Apparently, the temple has around ten pit bulls in total.

Santi has filed a police report about the incident but doesn’t wish to press charges. Police went to the temple the next day to speak with the monk about how he can control the pit bulls better to prevent this kind of incident from happening again.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    23RD
    2022-03-24 20:02
    29 minutes ago, Marble-eye said: I'm done with your apologetic responses, I would have thought an ex vet would have more sense. Bye Being a Veteran only increased my love for dogs Marble-eye AES Dogs have been a real life…
    image
    Marble-eye
    2022-03-24 20:23
    3 minutes ago, 23RD said: Being a Veteran only increased my love for dogs Marble-eye AES Dogs have been a real life saver on the ground and nothing cleared an Afghan Compound faster than a Belgium Malinous. One of my…
    image
    23RD
    2022-03-24 20:33
    2 minutes ago, Marble-eye said: I have had dogs all my life and those dogs were well cared for and wanted for nothing. So I don't dislike dogs except for these wild dogs that have probably been kicked out at…
    image
    Marble-eye
    2022-03-24 20:46
    2 minutes ago, 23RD said: I do agree with you Marble-eye and the point I stressed is People shouldn't take on dogs unless they can look after them and have time and expertise to train and socialise them properly. There…
    image
    BigHewer
    2022-03-24 20:55
    Dog fighting is perfectly legal here in Japan, and there are 25,000 registered fighting dogs. I don’t ever recall hearing about a fighting dog killing a cat in the news in my 21 years here, let alone a human. It…
      Trending