Connect with us

Thailand

‘Nazi’ the Pit Bull mauls its owner in northeast Thailand

Published

 on 

Photo via INN

A pit bull mauled and seriously injured its owner – who named it “Nazi” – in Nakhon Ratchasima province in northeast Thailand.

At 2pm yesterday, Korat rescue workers were called to a two-storey house on Soi Thaekingphon 5 in Mueang district, where they found the dog’s 60 year old owner Supaporn seriously injured and lying in a pool of blood on the concrete floor outside.

“Nazi” bit Supaporn in the neck and upper arm causing “gaping wounds” which bled heavily. She was given first aid to stop the bleeding and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Supaporn’s husband locked the male pit bull inside the house, which was still acting “violently.”

The couple said that “Nazi” attacked out of jealousy after Supaporn began feeding a street dog named “Chao Kao.” Chao Kao walked by the house looking for snacks and water, which is when “Nazi” pounced on his owner.

Supaporn’s husband said “Nazi” wouldn’t let go of his wife and he had to use an iron rod to pry the savage dog’s jaw from her body. The couple have raised “Nazi”, who is now 6 years old since he was a puppy.

Duangduan Rodya, a neighbour, said she ran over to the house yesterday when she heard screaming. Duangduan said that blood was “pouring” from Supaporn, who had been badly bitten by her pet dog.

The neighbour said she had regularly helped to take care of “Nazi” over the years. The neighbour said she certainly wouldn’t be looking after the dog again.

No one commented on the dog’s offensive name.

SOURCE: Matichon | INN News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
DiJoDavO
2022-09-20 21:28
I guess he did nazi that one coming. 
oldschooler
2022-09-21 02:34
Reaping what was Sown. Poetic Justice.  Dog will now have to be destroyed I hope. so cannot endanger others. 
Gluayyai
2022-09-21 03:06
11 hours ago, DoUKnowWhoIAm said: Moral of the story is that one cannot trust a pitbull. Amazingly enough, there are some gullible people who think they can master unpredictable monsters. Owned and bred APBT since the late 80s. Had 13…
Pinga
2022-09-21 04:02
So many ignorant comments. I grew up with a Staffordshire Bull Terrier and it was the friendliest dog - never attacked a human. It did attack dogs, but NEVER humans and pitbulls rarely do unless they are specifically trained to…
TeddY
2022-09-21 05:15
Why blur the face of the dog ??? Next step finger pointing... 

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket18 seconds ago

Russian man killed in Phuket motorbike crash
Transport8 mins ago

VIDEO: Taxi drivers fistfight in front of customers at Phuket shop
Drugs10 mins ago

Thailand’s drugs operation with Korea hailed a success
Sponsored6 hours ago

5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
Visa25 mins ago

Malaysia launches new cheaper, easier digital nomad visa
Guides44 mins ago

10 unique Thai superstitions for the curious
Insurgency51 mins ago

Roadside bomb blast kills police officer and injures four more in southern Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Southeast Asia52 mins ago

Southeast Asia’s traffickers are targeting the young and tech savvy
Thailand1 hour ago

2 Vietnamese pickpockets arrested in Bangkok
Thailand2 hours ago

Foreigner’s ad looking for highly paid Thai girlfriend attracts hundreds of applicants
Weather2 hours ago

Extreme mud roads not enough to stop commuting teachers
Tourism2 hours ago

Cambodian officials consider new border pass scheme for Thais to Siem Reap
Thailand2 hours ago

212 million baht budget for foreign films shot in Thailand
Crime3 hours ago

Customer masturbates in front of delivery driver in central Thailand
Thailand3 hours ago

Patient info found on pancake wrapping in Chon Buri
Crime3 hours ago

Six more sought in kidnapping and beating of teen boy
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending