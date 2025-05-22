Vape and cig racket busted at Pattaya weed shop

A cannabis shop on Pattaya Beach Road has been exposed as a front for selling illegal vapes and foreign cigarettes, with cops seizing hundreds of illicit products in a dramatic police raid.

Officers from Pattaya Police, in collaboration with the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), swooped on the Dr Weed cannabis store in the heart of the popular resort town, uncovering a stash of 110 disposable vape devices and 216 packs of imported tobacco, all hidden inside the shop. The haul is estimated to be worth 60,000 baht.

According to police, the shop was using its legal weed business to mask a lucrative sideline in banned products, with a particular focus on tourists and teenagers.

“This kind of illegal activity undermines public health and targets vulnerable groups,” said one investigating officer.

Sales clerk Sukanya Hongsaphan, from Maha Sarakham, was arrested during the raid. The 32 year old woman told police she had only been working at the shop for one week, earning 14,000 baht a month, and claimed she was following orders from the shop’s owner, known only as “Get.”

“The e-cigarettes were popular with teens, and the profit margin was huge—three to five times the cost,” Sukanya reportedly told officers.

She admitted to selling the products to meet demand, despite knowing it was against the law.

Investigators say the store had been operating for over a year, with the illegal vape sales allegedly going on behind the scenes for months. The shop targeted tourists and young locals seeking quick and easy access to otherwise banned items, reported Bangkok Post.

Sukanya was charged with selling tobacco products without a licence and failing to display a valid permit. She has been handed over to Pattaya Police for further legal proceedings.

Officers warn that more raids are on the horizon as law enforcement cracks down on shops using legal cannabis licences as a cover for prohibited sales. Police have urged the public to report any businesses suspected of selling illegal e-cigarettes or tobacco products.

As for “Get,” the alleged mastermind behind the operation—police say they are tracking him down. More charges could be coming soon.