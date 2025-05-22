Bangkok police arrest notorious motorcycle theft gang

Suspects face charges as police recover critical evidence

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 22, 2025
52 1 minute read
Bangkok police arrest notorious motorcycle theft gang
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Siam Boonsom, Metropolitan Police Commissioner, and senior police officials, successfully apprehended a motorcycle theft gang in Bangkok.

The suspects, 45 year old Somsak, known as Ood, and 40 year old Ting Ko Ko Oo, yesterday, May 21, were caught in possession of four motorcycles and numerous spare parts in Soi Lat Phrao 119, Khlong Chan, Bang Kapi district.

The investigation began following a report on April 24 of a motorcycle theft in the Samran Rat district. CCTV footage revealed two suspects, dressed in long-sleeve jackets and jeans with full-face helmets, committing the crime.

They stole a motorcycle and fled towards Soi Lat Phrao 119. Police surveillance in the area led to their eventual capture.

Related Articles

Upon interrogation, the two suspects confessed to stealing motorcycles. Their method involved using an altered metal spike to break the motorcycle’s ignition before riding it away.

They typically operated at night, targeting homes, dormitories, and rental rooms. After stealing the bikes, they dismantled them in Soi Nawamin 47 and sold the parts in Mae Sot district, Tak province.

Their most recent spree involved stealing three motorcycles in one night from areas under the jurisdictions of Pratunam Chulalongkorn, Samrong Tai, and Prachachuen Police Stations.

The police charged the suspects with theft and have handed them over to investigators at the Samran Rat district for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, in the early hours of May 7, police arrested a gang linked to motorcycle theft and cross-border illegal sales. The operation, spearheaded by Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, led to the capture of three suspects already wanted on outstanding warrants.

Among those detained was Wuichai, alias Kee, who was apprehended on May 7 for participating in a nighttime theft alongside an accomplice.

The arrest was carried out by the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s 8th Division in cooperation with Sam Sen district officers. Kee was also known to have prior drug-related offenses.

Latest Thailand News
THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA inspires F&#038;B leaders to foster change Events

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA inspires F&B leaders to foster change

50 seconds ago
Bangkok police arrest notorious motorcycle theft gang Bangkok News

Bangkok police arrest notorious motorcycle theft gang

2 minutes ago
Vape and cig racket busted at Pattaya weed shop Pattaya News

Vape and cig racket busted at Pattaya weed shop

10 minutes ago
Teacher dies in Nonthaburi motorcycle accident Road deaths

Teacher dies in Nonthaburi motorcycle accident

22 minutes ago
Drunk motorcyclist goes against traffic flow and kills female rider Phuket News

Drunk motorcyclist goes against traffic flow and kills female rider

31 minutes ago
Overturned truck causes crude oil spill on Bangkok road Bangkok News

Overturned truck causes crude oil spill on Bangkok road

39 minutes ago
Officer&#8217;s tragic shooting leaves woman critical in Phitsanulok Crime News

Officer’s tragic shooting leaves woman critical in Phitsanulok

45 minutes ago
Russian woman busted in Phuket sex sting in tourist crackdown Phuket News

Russian woman busted in Phuket sex sting in tourist crackdown

54 minutes ago
Mercedes-Benz bus shakes hands with THACO for assembly alliance Automotive

Mercedes-Benz bus shakes hands with THACO for assembly alliance

1 hour ago
Motorcyclist dies in Chon Buri crash involving pickup truck Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in Chon Buri crash involving pickup truck

1 hour ago
Thai airports to boost services for elderly and disabled passengers Thailand News

Thai airports to boost services for elderly and disabled passengers

1 hour ago
Koh Pha Ngan bus driver steals Romanian tourist&#8217;s credit card Crime News

Koh Pha Ngan bus driver steals Romanian tourist’s credit card

2 hours ago
No sex on the beach: Cops go nuts for ‘coconut tree’ sex workers Pattaya News

No sex on the beach: Cops go nuts for ‘coconut tree’ sex workers

2 hours ago
Ranger surrenders after shooting colleague in Pattani South Thailand News

Ranger surrenders after shooting colleague in Pattani

3 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s Pride Celebration 2025 boosts rainbow tourism economy Business News

Thailand’s Pride Celebration 2025 boosts rainbow tourism economy

3 hours ago
Lost in DOMLAND: Reclaiming your playful spirit Events

Lost in DOMLAND: Reclaiming your playful spirit

3 hours ago
Foreign tourist flees angry mob after violating Krabi national park rules Krabi News

Foreign tourist flees angry mob after violating Krabi national park rules

3 hours ago
High spirits: Russian tourist leaps to death fleeing &#8216;ghost&#8217; in Pattaya Pattaya News

High spirits: Russian tourist leaps to death fleeing ‘ghost’ in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Thailand mandates medical certificates for cannabis use Thailand News

Thailand mandates medical certificates for cannabis use

3 hours ago
Thailand education fund aims to return 55,000 dropouts to school Thailand News

Thailand education fund aims to return 55,000 dropouts to school

4 hours ago
TrustFinance: Powering finance businesses worldwide through trust Finance

TrustFinance: Powering finance businesses worldwide through trust

4 hours ago
Man arrested in Bangkok for 8 million baht fraud scheme Bangkok News

Man arrested in Bangkok for 8 million baht fraud scheme

4 hours ago
New endangered tree species discovered in South Thailand Thailand News

New endangered tree species discovered in South Thailand

4 hours ago
Island horror: Man arrested in nurse&#8217;s tragic Koh Samui murder Koh Samui News

Island horror: Man arrested in nurse’s tragic Koh Samui murder

4 hours ago
Shocked! Cambodian man&#8217;s fishing trip ends with charged farewell Thailand News

Shocked! Cambodian man’s fishing trip ends with charged farewell

4 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 22, 2025
52 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Bangkok job fair to offer over 600k opportunities next month

Bangkok job fair to offer over 600k opportunities next month

5 hours ago
Woman arrested for selling illegal fashion braces in Phitsanulok

Woman arrested for selling illegal fashion braces in Phitsanulok

22 hours ago
Scam city: Bangkok tops list for tourist fraud

Scam city: Bangkok tops list for tourist fraud

22 hours ago
Prawit takes a tumble at Bangkok&#8217;s Wat Pho (video)

Prawit takes a tumble at Bangkok’s Wat Pho (video)

23 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x