Bangkok police arrest notorious motorcycle theft gang

Siam Boonsom, Metropolitan Police Commissioner, and senior police officials, successfully apprehended a motorcycle theft gang in Bangkok.

The suspects, 45 year old Somsak, known as Ood, and 40 year old Ting Ko Ko Oo, yesterday, May 21, were caught in possession of four motorcycles and numerous spare parts in Soi Lat Phrao 119, Khlong Chan, Bang Kapi district.

The investigation began following a report on April 24 of a motorcycle theft in the Samran Rat district. CCTV footage revealed two suspects, dressed in long-sleeve jackets and jeans with full-face helmets, committing the crime.

They stole a motorcycle and fled towards Soi Lat Phrao 119. Police surveillance in the area led to their eventual capture.

Upon interrogation, the two suspects confessed to stealing motorcycles. Their method involved using an altered metal spike to break the motorcycle’s ignition before riding it away.

They typically operated at night, targeting homes, dormitories, and rental rooms. After stealing the bikes, they dismantled them in Soi Nawamin 47 and sold the parts in Mae Sot district, Tak province.

Their most recent spree involved stealing three motorcycles in one night from areas under the jurisdictions of Pratunam Chulalongkorn, Samrong Tai, and Prachachuen Police Stations.

The police charged the suspects with theft and have handed them over to investigators at the Samran Rat district for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, in the early hours of May 7, police arrested a gang linked to motorcycle theft and cross-border illegal sales. The operation, spearheaded by Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, led to the capture of three suspects already wanted on outstanding warrants.

Among those detained was Wuichai, alias Kee, who was apprehended on May 7 for participating in a nighttime theft alongside an accomplice.

The arrest was carried out by the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s 8th Division in cooperation with Sam Sen district officers. Kee was also known to have prior drug-related offenses.