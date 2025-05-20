Transwoman nicked after Pattaya Beach brawl with Israeli tourist

Bob Scott2 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Picture courtesy of Amarin TV

A Thai transwoman who fled the scene of a violent late-night brawl with an Israeli tourist has been arrested by Pattaya police.

The suspect vanished shortly after chaos erupted on Pattaya Beach Road during the early hours, where at least five transgender women were caught on video attacking an Israeli tourist in a black T-shirt. The row reportedly kicked off over a failed deal and quickly spiralled into an all-out street scrap involving kicks, slaps, flying bottles and even rocks.

The transwoman, whose name has not been released, slipped away as police arrived, fearing arrest. But officers from Pattaya City Police’s Special Operations Unit finally caught up with her yesterday, May 19, bringing her in for questioning alongside other suspects already in custody.

The viral footage, which lit up Thai social media, shows the Israeli tourist being surrounded, punched and kicked by the group as his friend in elephant-print clothes tried in vain to stop the attack. As the men fled, one transwoman can be heard shouting, “The black shirt! The black shirt!” while Thai bystanders appeared to help block the tourists’ escape.

Police confirmed both the tourists and the transwomen were charged with “jointly causing a fight” after what they described as a dispute over an alleged street deal that went sour, Amarin TV reported.

Transwoman nicked after Pattaya Beach brawl with Israeli tourist | News by Thaiger
Pictures of the police arresting a transwoman courtesy of Amarin TV

Transwoman nicked after Pattaya Beach brawl with Israeli tourist | News by Thaiger

The arrest came just hours after a major crackdown on sex work along Pattaya Beach. Last night, more than 20 officers were deployed to sweep Bang Lamung district in a bid to stamp out crime and improve tourist safety.

As word of the raid spread, beach workers, both cisgender and transgender, bolted in all directions, with some even darting into nearby alleys. But police managed to detain over 50 people, recording their details and delivering what they called “attitude adjustments” before releasing them.

Police say more operations are planned to curb illegal activity and protect the city’s image following a string of recent violent incidents involving foreign tourists.

