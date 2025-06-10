Thai thief caught on CCTV stealing 4,000 baht from Phuket resort

Suspect distracts staff with drama before striking at unmanned reception desk

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin8 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Thai thief caught on CCTV stealing 4,000 baht from Phuket resort
Photo via Facebook/ Chanattha Chatchanan In-om

A Thai employee at a resort in the Patong area of Phuket attempted to track down a thief who stole 4,000 baht in cash from the premises by sharing CCTV footage of the incident on social media.

The employee of Seeka Boutique Resort posted the video on her Facebook account, Chanattha Chatchanan In-om, on Thursday, June 5. She wrote in the caption…

“Please help me share this video. I’m not sure whether the suspect is female or transgender. She is terrible. She came to our place with a foreign guest. I understand we are facing an economic crisis, but you should not do this.

“She stole 4,000 baht in cash from the reception counter. Why are you so greedy? The resort has already filed a complaint with the police. Seeka Boutique Resort.”

In the footage, the suspect was seen walking slowly towards the reception counter. She turned her head left and right to check whether anyone was nearby before grabbing the money. She then quickly walked away.

Thai woman steals from hotel in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Chanattha Chatchanan In-om

Channel 8 reported that the theft occurred at approximately 1am on Thursday. The resort’s manager, Mooyong, told the media that the foreign guest had not informed the hotel that he would be bringing an additional guest that night.

Before the theft, another staff member approached the suspect, as she was unfamiliar and had not been registered as a guest.

The suspect caused a scene and insisted she was staying at the resort with the foreign man, then ordered the staff member to call him to resolve the issue.

Thief suspected to be transwoman steals from Phuket resort
Photo via Facebook/ Chanattha Chatchanan In-om

When the staff member left to contact the guest, the suspect seized the opportunity to approach the counter and steal the money.

Mooyong explained that no one was present at the counter at the time. The night-shift receptionist had gone to the bathroom when the theft occurred.

Theft at Phuket resort
The resort manager, Mooyong. | Photo via Facebook/ Chanattha Chatchanan In-om

The manager suspects the thief may have visited the resort before and was familiar with the staff’s working patterns. She believes the theft was premeditated.

As of now, the police have not provided the resort with any updates regarding the suspect’s identity or arrest.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

