Thai freelancer bottles Indian tourist after payment row

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

An Indian tourist fell victim to a brutal beer bottle assault in Pattaya by a freelance Thai woman after he allegedly refused to pay for her services. Consequently, the freelancer reportedly hit the Indian man in the head with a beer bottle and robbed him of 10,000 baht, according to the victim.

The incident unfolded in the early hours this morning, March 21, leaving 40 year old Neeraj Sarawgi nursing wounds and a lighter wallet.

The drama erupted when, according to Sarawgi, a freelance Thai woman attacked him after he allegedly refused to pay for her services. She reportedly struck him over the head with a beer bottle and made off with 10,000 baht.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Saijai Khamjunla of Pattaya City Police Station received the distress call at 3.20am. He quickly dispatched the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation rescue team to the scene, a rented house in Soi Krom Thidin Soi 2, Bang Lamung District.

Officers found a trail of blood at the entrance and shattered beer bottles near the pool. Sarawgi was left with a nasty cut above his left eyebrow and multiple bruises to his head and elbow. Rescue workers offered initial treatment before rushing him to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital.

Recounting the ordeal, Sarawgi said he and his Indian friends had arrived in Pattaya and rented a lavish house for four days. After a stroll down Walking Street, they returned to find themselves followed by four Thai women on motorbikes.

Picture of the injured Indian man courtesy of Channel 7

Channel 7 reported that, once inside, the women demanded 6,000 baht, brandishing a beer bottle for added intimidation.

In panic, Sarawgi threw 4,000 baht at them, but it wasn’t enough. The situation escalated violently, leading a frightened friend to part with 10,000 baht to diffuse the chaos.

After fleeing, Sarawgi contacted a friend in Bangkok, who notified the police. Police are now scouring CCTV footage to track down the assailants and bring them to justice.

However, the case is marred by conflicting accounts, as Sarawgi initially requested medical assistance but not police intervention.

