Teenage girl’s phone fished out from Pattaya drain

A teenage girl visiting Pattaya Beach was greatly relieved when local officials managed to recover her mobile phone after it accidentally slipped down a drainage pipe. The mishap occurred on Wednesday, November 6, when the 17 year old, who was in the area with friends, dropped her iPhone 11 into a drain opposite Soi Pattaya Beach 10.

The Pattaya City Disaster Prevention Centre was alerted to the scene at 10.06pm. Responding swiftly, officers arrived at the scene to find the distressed teenager, whose identity remains undisclosed, waiting anxiously with her friends. The group, who had made the trip from Rayong to enjoy Pattaya’s seaside, found themselves in an unexpected predicament.

According to the young girl, her phone slipped from her grasp while she was handling multiple items, resulting in it plunging into the drain below. Despite her initial efforts to retrieve the device with a stick, she was unable to reach it. Fortunately, a volunteer officer from the Pattaya Police Station happened to notice the situation and called for backup from the Disaster Prevention team.

The team arrived equipped with a straightforward yet effective tool—a stick with a bag attached to the end. With precision and care, they managed to scoop the phone out of the water inside the drainage pipe, much to the girl’s relief. Remarkably, the phone was undamaged, sparing the young tourist from potential distress over a lost or ruined device.

“I am so thankful to the officers who helped me.”

The girl’s gratitude extended beyond words, as she planned to publicly acknowledge the team’s assistance through social media, where she intended to share her appreciation and commend their efforts.

