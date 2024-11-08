Teenage girl’s phone fished out from Pattaya drain

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 10:57, 08 November 2024| Updated: 10:57, 08 November 2024
90 1 minute read
Teenage girl’s phone fished out from Pattaya drain
Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A teenage girl visiting Pattaya Beach was greatly relieved when local officials managed to recover her mobile phone after it accidentally slipped down a drainage pipe. The mishap occurred on Wednesday, November 6, when the 17 year old, who was in the area with friends, dropped her iPhone 11 into a drain opposite Soi Pattaya Beach 10.

The Pattaya City Disaster Prevention Centre was alerted to the scene at 10.06pm. Responding swiftly, officers arrived at the scene to find the distressed teenager, whose identity remains undisclosed, waiting anxiously with her friends. The group, who had made the trip from Rayong to enjoy Pattaya’s seaside, found themselves in an unexpected predicament.

Advertisements

According to the young girl, her phone slipped from her grasp while she was handling multiple items, resulting in it plunging into the drain below. Despite her initial efforts to retrieve the device with a stick, she was unable to reach it. Fortunately, a volunteer officer from the Pattaya Police Station happened to notice the situation and called for backup from the Disaster Prevention team.

The team arrived equipped with a straightforward yet effective tool—a stick with a bag attached to the end. With precision and care, they managed to scoop the phone out of the water inside the drainage pipe, much to the girl’s relief. Remarkably, the phone was undamaged, sparing the young tourist from potential distress over a lost or ruined device.

Related news

“I am so thankful to the officers who helped me.”

The girl’s gratitude extended beyond words, as she planned to publicly acknowledge the team’s assistance through social media, where she intended to share her appreciation and commend their efforts.

Teenage girl's phone fished out from Pattaya drain | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

In related news, a teenage schoolgirl stepped onto a gutter, causing its cover to give way beneath her, and got her leg stuck as a result in Sri Racha district, Chon Buri on February 1.

Advertisements
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Azman Porloh jailed over weapon possession in Songkhla province

Azman Porloh jailed over weapon possession in Songkhla province

Published: 11:24, 08 November 2024
Phuket Tourist Police boosts safety with new High Season drive

Phuket Tourist Police boosts safety with new High Season drive

Published: 11:16, 08 November 2024
Naked truth: Bangkok women seek help from sexual harassment

Naked truth: Bangkok women seek help from sexual harassment

Published: 11:10, 08 November 2024
Thieves break into Udon Thani school, sparking security concerns

Thieves break into Udon Thani school, sparking security concerns

Published: 10:50, 08 November 2024