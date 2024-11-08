Thieves break into Udon Thani school, sparking security concerns

Picture courtesy of Matichon

Thieves broke into a school in Ban Muang, Ban Dung, Udon Thani, causing alarm among staff. A 32 year old teacher, reported the incident to both social media and at Dong Yen Police Station after the headteacher failed to take action, fearing the criminals might strike again.

The headteacher summoned the teachers for a meeting to discuss the event. During this meeting, the headteacher reprimanded the teacher, referred to as Teacher A, for posting a video of the break-in on social media and threatened disciplinary action.

However, Teacher A stood by her actions, asserting that she and her colleagues were simply trying to protect the school and themselves. This wasn’t the first incident of theft at the school, raising concerns about future threats to their safety.

The situation escalated when the headteacher made an inappropriate comment before the meeting, suggesting that if intruders targeted the teacher accommodations, they should remind the assailants to assault before killing. This remark, delivered with laughter, was perceived as a joke, but the female teachers found it neither amusing nor appropriate, reported KhaoSod.

Attempts by journalists to interview the school administration were met with refusals, as the leadership declined to provide any information. Meanwhile, the Dong Yen police investigation team successfully apprehended three suspects involved in the break-in. The individuals arrested included 29 year old Anuwat, 20 year old Worachai, and a 16 year old teenager identified under the pseudonym Bee.

