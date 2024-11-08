Naked truth: Bangkok women seek help from sexual harassment

Photo via Channel 3

Two Thai women are appealing for help after enduring sexual harassment from a neighbour in their Bangkok apartment building. The neighbour frequently strips naked, roams the hallway, knocks on doors indiscriminately, and sends letters containing explicit messages.

The women, 32 year old Aum and 66 year old Bee, turned to social media influencer Guntouch “Gun” Pongpaiboonwet for help. Yesterday, November 7, Gun accompanied them to Bang Khen Police Station to lodge a complaint against the man, whose identity has not yet been revealed.

In an interview with the media outside the police station, Aum explained that his explicit behaviour began in October of this year. The man, aged around 40, often walked along the hallway, talked to himself, shouted, and randomly knocked on the doors of all the residents.

What made the situation worse was that the man wandered around completely naked. Aum said that on several occasions, she exited her room at night only to find him naked, which left her in shock.

Sometimes, the man would write letters expressing his sexual desires and slide them under the doors of female residents.

Aum expressed her fear, saying that she lives alone in the apartment and worries that the man might forcibly enter her room for indecent purposes.

Aum added that the man was arrested once in 2021 after breaking into a woman’s room while naked. He was placed under psychiatric care but resumed the same behaviour once discharged. She called on his family to take responsibility for him and ensure he received proper treatment.

Another victim, Bee, told the media that the man borrowed her phone, claiming he lost his phone and needed to make a call to locate it. Bee allowed him to use her phone but later received unexpected calls from him. He called her several times a day, prompting Bee to block his contact.

Bee said the man was able to communicate normally and showed no further signs of mental illness, aside from his lewd behaviour. He even asked her for money but she refused to lend him any.

The superintendent of Bang Khen Police Station, along with the director of the Bang Khen District Office, promised to intervene and ensure the man receives treatment for his mental illness. As of now, there is no report confirming whether the police visited the scene to address the issue.