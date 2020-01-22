Strong waves drags pickup and jet ski into the sea in Chonburi | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Pattaya

Strong waves drags pickup and jet ski into the sea in Chonburi

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 mins ago

 on

PHOTO: Whoops! - 77Kaoded
Strong waves have dragged a pickup truck and jet ski into the sea yesterday morning along the shores of Chonburi province, near Pattaya. At around 10:30am, 24 year old Phontawit Pradap used a pickup truck to tow a jet ski from the beach to the water in Saen Suk subdistrict.

While he was towing the jet ski along the shore, a “massive wave hit the jet ski”, causing both the jet ski and the pickup to get dragged into the sea.

Local residents rushed to help and pull the pickup truck and jet ski back out of the water. On the plus side, a new method of launching jet skis has now been tested.

Despite everything that happened, Pradap reportedly stayed in high spirits during the incident.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Crime

Two Israeli tourists pickpocketed by Pattaya ladyboys

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

30 mins ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

PHOTO: Police take details from the two Israeli tourists who claim they were pickpocketed by two ladyboys- Pattaya Message

Two Israeli men told Pattaya police that they were robbed by a pair of ladyboys, relieving them of around 2500 baht each. The incident was reported to police on Monday morning. At around 2am the tourists, both 21 year old Israelis, identified as Ahmad Mohammad and 33 year old Mojahad Samir called police to report a pickpocketing theft on Soi 2 in Central Pattaya .

The two told officers that they were walking back to their hotel when they were intercepted by two transgender people who approached them in a “flirtatious manner.”

The suspects began to hug and caress the men, offering to accompany them to their rooms. The victims told police they said they were “not interested” and walked away, only to discover they’d been relieved of 2800 baht and 2500 baht.

Police told the press they will review CCTV footage from the area and track down the suspects.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Crime

Pattaya man in coma after being shot in argument with ex-girlfriend’s father

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

14 hours ago

on

January 21, 2020

By

PHOTO: Anucha Jansrithong being placed into an ambulance in Pattaya on Saturday. - The Pattaya News

A man remains in a coma in Pattaya after sustaining serious injuries from a gunshot during an argument with his ex-girlfriend’s father on Saturday night. Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene in Banglamung district to find 29 year old Anucha Jansrithong with a gunshot wound.

20 year old Phonthip Ployboot told police that Anucha is her ex-boyfriend and alleged he had threatened her and her father with a knife many times in the past.

This time, she claims, he brought a gun to her home and pointed it at her head. Her father ran to help to help and they started fighting before the gun was fired during the struggle. The 29 year old has been unconscious and in a coma since the shooting.

Police are continuing their investigation and intend to take further legal action.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Air Pollution

Poor air quality dogs the capital, even before the morning’s traffic starts

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

January 20, 2020

By

PHOTO: The morning's traffic hasn't started and the factories aren't even open - khaosodenglish.com

Bangkok awakes on Monday, even before the traffic starts choking up the city air and the factories puff their pollution into the Bangkok skies, with appalling air quality. With light winds and hot temperatures, the city is in for another bad day of air quality. Even at 6am this morning Bangkok ranked number 13 in the worst air pollution of world cities.

The air pollution in Bangkok worsened over the weekend with high levels of PM2.5 in all areas. Phra Nakhon district, the home of the Grand Palace on the banks of the Chao Phraya, was the worst affected. Apart from the city, the poor air quality extends down to the south-east and south-west, to Pattaya and Hua Hin, and to the west in Kanchanaburi where the readings are up to 208 this morning, four times the Pollution Control Department’s upper limit of 50 mg of PM2.5 micron particulate.

The PCD together with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration studied the situation of particulate matter not more than 2.5 microns (PM2.5) in Bangkok and its suburbs. It reports that the amount of dust in the air overall had increased in all areas compared to Saturday. The amount of dust and smog in 46 areas was at a level unhealthy for sensitive groups (Orange) while the situation was more serious (Red) on Samsen Road in Phra Nakhon district.

A high-pressure system that covered the North and the Northeast of the country weakens while the westerly winds in the upper parts are still blowing cold air from the Himalayas to the North. Cool mornings are forecast with possible isolated patchy fog in the North and the Northeast. Mountain peaks will see cold to very cold weather. All transport should proceed with caution in foggy areas in northern Thailand. Stronger easterly winds prevailing across the Gulf of Thailand could bring more thundershowers.

SOURCES: AirVisual | The Nation

ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0 | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก2 days ago

ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0

แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก3 days ago

แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า

เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก3 days ago

เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ

สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF) | The Thaiger
แบดมินตัน4 days ago

สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)

ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้ | The Thaiger
คลิป1 week ago

ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้

ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 week ago

ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า

ฮาวทูแพ้ ! ไฮไลท์ สเปอร์ส 0-1 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่ ซัดโทน-ทิ้งเลสเตอร์อีก 16 แต้ม | The Thaiger
ลิเวอร์พูล1 week ago

ฮาวทูแพ้ ! ไฮไลท์ สเปอร์ส 0-1 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่ ซัดโทน-ทิ้งเลสเตอร์อีก 16 แต้ม

VAR คอนเฟิร์ม ! คลิป: หงส์แดง ได้ประตูออกนำ สเปอร์ส 1-0 จาก ฟิร์มิโน่ | The Thaiger
ลิเวอร์พูล1 week ago

VAR คอนเฟิร์ม ! คลิป: หงส์แดง ได้ประตูออกนำ สเปอร์ส 1-0 จาก ฟิร์มิโน่

แก๊ง 3M ช่วยกันยิง ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 4-0 นอริช, ผีแดง ทะยานขึ้นที่ 5 | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก1 week ago

แก๊ง 3M ช่วยกันยิง ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 4-0 นอริช, ผีแดง ทะยานขึ้นที่ 5

15.30 น. ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลเกาหลีใต้-ไต้หวัน รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 weeks ago

15.30 น. ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลเกาหลีใต้-ไต้หวัน รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก

ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย-คาซัค รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย-คาซัค รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก

หนุ่มเล่าวินาทีโจรปล้นร้านทองลพบุรี ยิงทุกคนที่เดินผ่าน! | The Thaiger
อาชญากรรม2 weeks ago

หนุ่มเล่าวินาทีโจรปล้นร้านทองลพบุรี ยิงทุกคนที่เดินผ่าน!

ไทยร่วงหมดแล้ว ! ไฮไลท์ เมย์ รัชนก พ่าย WANG Zhi Yi แบบสุดมันส์ 1-2 เกมใน Malaysia Masters 2020 | The Thaiger
แบดมินตัน2 weeks ago

ไทยร่วงหมดแล้ว ! ไฮไลท์ เมย์ รัชนก พ่าย WANG Zhi Yi แบบสุดมันส์ 1-2 เกมใน Malaysia Masters 2020

ซีเกมส์คืออะไร! ไฮไลท์ ทีมชาติไทย 5-0 บาห์เรน : ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย U23 | The Thaiger
ทีมชาติไทย2 weeks ago

ซีเกมส์คืออะไร! ไฮไลท์ ทีมชาติไทย 5-0 บาห์เรน : ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย U23

ครึ่งแรกเละ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 1-3 แมนซิตี้ : คาราบาวคัพ นัดแรก – แรช ตีไข่แตก | The Thaiger
คาราบาวคัพ2 weeks ago

ครึ่งแรกเละ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 1-3 แมนซิตี้ : คาราบาวคัพ นัดแรก – แรช ตีไข่แตก

