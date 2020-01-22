Strong waves drags pickup and jet ski into the sea in Chonburi | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Strong waves drags pickup and jet ski into the sea in Chonburi
Strong waves have dragged a pickup truck and jet ski into the sea yesterday morning along the shores of Chonburi province, near Pattaya. At around 10:30am, 24 year old Phontawit Pradap used a pickup truck to tow a jet ski from the beach to the water in Saen Suk subdistrict.
While he was towing the jet ski along the shore, a “massive wave hit the jet ski”, causing both the jet ski and the pickup to get dragged into the sea.
Local residents rushed to help and pull the pickup truck and jet ski back out of the water. On the plus side, a new method of launching jet skis has now been tested.
Despite everything that happened, Pradap reportedly stayed in high spirits during the incident.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Two Israeli tourists pickpocketed by Pattaya ladyboys
Two Israeli men told Pattaya police that they were robbed by a pair of ladyboys, relieving them of around 2500 baht each. The incident was reported to police on Monday morning. At around 2am the tourists, both 21 year old Israelis, identified as Ahmad Mohammad and 33 year old Mojahad Samir called police to report a pickpocketing theft on Soi 2 in Central Pattaya .
The two told officers that they were walking back to their hotel when they were intercepted by two transgender people who approached them in a “flirtatious manner.”
The suspects began to hug and caress the men, offering to accompany them to their rooms. The victims told police they said they were “not interested” and walked away, only to discover they’d been relieved of 2800 baht and 2500 baht.
Police told the press they will review CCTV footage from the area and track down the suspects.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Pattaya man in coma after being shot in argument with ex-girlfriend’s father
A man remains in a coma in Pattaya after sustaining serious injuries from a gunshot during an argument with his ex-girlfriend’s father on Saturday night. Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene in Banglamung district to find 29 year old Anucha Jansrithong with a gunshot wound.
20 year old Phonthip Ployboot told police that Anucha is her ex-boyfriend and alleged he had threatened her and her father with a knife many times in the past.
This time, she claims, he brought a gun to her home and pointed it at her head. Her father ran to help to help and they started fighting before the gun was fired during the struggle. The 29 year old has been unconscious and in a coma since the shooting.
Police are continuing their investigation and intend to take further legal action.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Air Pollution
Poor air quality dogs the capital, even before the morning’s traffic starts
Bangkok awakes on Monday, even before the traffic starts choking up the city air and the factories puff their pollution into the Bangkok skies, with appalling air quality. With light winds and hot temperatures, the city is in for another bad day of air quality. Even at 6am this morning Bangkok ranked number 13 in the worst air pollution of world cities.
The air pollution in Bangkok worsened over the weekend with high levels of PM2.5 in all areas. Phra Nakhon district, the home of the Grand Palace on the banks of the Chao Phraya, was the worst affected. Apart from the city, the poor air quality extends down to the south-east and south-west, to Pattaya and Hua Hin, and to the west in Kanchanaburi where the readings are up to 208 this morning, four times the Pollution Control Department’s upper limit of 50 mg of PM2.5 micron particulate.
The PCD together with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration studied the situation of particulate matter not more than 2.5 microns (PM2.5) in Bangkok and its suburbs. It reports that the amount of dust in the air overall had increased in all areas compared to Saturday. The amount of dust and smog in 46 areas was at a level unhealthy for sensitive groups (Orange) while the situation was more serious (Red) on Samsen Road in Phra Nakhon district.
A high-pressure system that covered the North and the Northeast of the country weakens while the westerly winds in the upper parts are still blowing cold air from the Himalayas to the North. Cool mornings are forecast with possible isolated patchy fog in the North and the Northeast. Mountain peaks will see cold to very cold weather. All transport should proceed with caution in foggy areas in northern Thailand. Stronger easterly winds prevailing across the Gulf of Thailand could bring more thundershowers.
SOURCES: AirVisual | The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2020)
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 Things NOT to do in Thailand – the basics (2020)
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2020)
Thailand is making you fat
Top 10 ways to save our water
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
Thailand is the leading ASEAN nation in annual suicide rates
Retiring in Thailand, most of the things you need to know
Indian visitors to Thailand help break tourist arrival record
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020
Solar eclipse today across Thailand. Here’s how to watch it.
Crunching the numbers on Phuket’s hotels – 2020
Bangkok’s ranks world’s third worst air quality. Forecast to be bad for the rest of the week.
Strong waves drags pickup and jet ski into the sea in Chonburi
Survey shows that Thais feel “less safe”
Two Israeli tourists pickpocketed by Pattaya ladyboys
Thai PM mulls private car ban in pollution-stricken areas
First US case of Coronavirus spooks stock market, death toll up to six
Celebrities take to social media and point out Government incompetence over air pollution problem
Pattaya man in coma after being shot in argument with ex-girlfriend’s father
Opposition will ask NACC to probe Thai PM on three counts
Thailand’s Future Forward party cleared in surprise Court verdict
Future Forward members gather to hear Constitutional Court’s verdict at 2pm
Suspected British Coronavirus patient, confirmed NOT to have the virus – UPDATE
5 drown after passenger boat sinks in Uttradit’s Sirikit reservoir – UPDATE
Citizens help arrest Burmese man breaking into Bangkok ATM
32 year old British patient recovering in Phuket, suspected Coronavirus victim
1 person dead, 4 remain missing after boat capsize on reservoir near Laos border
ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0
แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า
เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ
สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)
ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้
ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า
ฮาวทูแพ้ ! ไฮไลท์ สเปอร์ส 0-1 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่ ซัดโทน-ทิ้งเลสเตอร์อีก 16 แต้ม
VAR คอนเฟิร์ม ! คลิป: หงส์แดง ได้ประตูออกนำ สเปอร์ส 1-0 จาก ฟิร์มิโน่
แก๊ง 3M ช่วยกันยิง ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 4-0 นอริช, ผีแดง ทะยานขึ้นที่ 5
15.30 น. ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลเกาหลีใต้-ไต้หวัน รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย-คาซัค รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก
หนุ่มเล่าวินาทีโจรปล้นร้านทองลพบุรี ยิงทุกคนที่เดินผ่าน!
ไทยร่วงหมดแล้ว ! ไฮไลท์ เมย์ รัชนก พ่าย WANG Zhi Yi แบบสุดมันส์ 1-2 เกมใน Malaysia Masters 2020
ซีเกมส์คืออะไร! ไฮไลท์ ทีมชาติไทย 5-0 บาห์เรน : ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย U23
ครึ่งแรกเละ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 1-3 แมนซิตี้ : คาราบาวคัพ นัดแรก – แรช ตีไข่แตก
Trending
- Food Scene3 days ago
Thailand is making you fat
- Bangkok4 days ago
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020
- Opinion4 days ago
Top 10 predictions for Thailand 2020
- Business4 days ago
Three massive condo developments along Phuket’s up-market Layan Beach
- Bangkok4 days ago
Motorcycle ‘win’ drivers charge 380 baht for 4.7 kilometre trip through Bangkok
- Bangkok4 days ago
Nearly 300 bone fragments found in Bangkok pond, police searching for more bodies
- Air Pollution4 days ago
Salty tap water and dirty air – Bangkok’s environmental woes continue today
- Hot News3 days ago
More coronavirus cases detected in China, global alert for Chinese New Year