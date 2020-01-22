Survey shows that Thais feel “less safe” | The Thaiger

Crime
Survey shows that Thais feel “less safe”
A recent survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, the Suan Dusit Poll, shows that Thais are more concerned about their safety than ever before, citing the country’s economic woes as the reason.
The poll was conducted from January 15-18 on 1,365 people throughout the Kingdom of varying education levels and occupations. The survey followed a spate of serious crimes in the news, including rapes, robberies, shootings and drug dealing, culminating in the high-profile Aurora gold shop robbery in Lop Buri province where three people died.
On January 9, a man shot and killed three people and injured four others during a gold shop heist in Lop Buri.
Numerous CCTV cameras captured the man’s brief rampage, during which he casually strolled into the shop and shot customers and staff. One of the victims was a two year old boy who was shot in the head while walking past the shop with his mother.
67.6% of those polled say that they’ve become more serious about their personal security over the past year as a result of the economic slump, deteriorating social conditions and low moral standards.
In August the Government revealed that the country’s economy grew at its slowest rate in nearly five years in the second quarter of 2019. It cited slowing exports, a struggling farm sector and US-China trade tensions, saying all had taken their toll on Thailand.
The Government also blamed falling domestic demand and weakening export performance, due in part to the strong baht. The Thai baht was one of Asia’s strongest performing currencies in 2019, which hurt Thai exports and the key tourism sector, which generates more than 20% of the Kingdom’s gross domestic product. To make matters worse, the farming sector is currently in the grip of the worst drought in decades.
When asked what causes risks to their personal security, 53.8% pointed to the poor economy; 24.4% cited “deteriorating social conditions, social disparities and a low standard of living”; 21.3% cited the government’s inability to solve economic problems, forcing people to help themselves; 18.2 percent said it was caused by low public moral standards, and 14.5% cited poor law enforcement.
(Figures are rounded to to the nearest one tenth of a percentage point)
When asked to identify what they feared most, 67.5% pointed to robberies and banditry; 32.7% said the use of violence and weapons such as guns and knives; 25.1% cited the spread of drugs; 21.3% pointed to sex crimes and 15.1% said they fear toxic smog.
Whether a slowing economy leads to crime or increases it remains a topic of debate. In 2015, the World Economic Forum published an article titled “Do Recessions Increase Crime?” which quoted American economist Gary Becker’s seminal 1968 work on criminal choices, saying low expectations on returns for legal activity may lead to initial involvement in crime and subsequently to a first encounter with the criminal justice system.
Whether an economic slump inevitably leads increased crime is still up for debate, but the recent poll shows many Thais believe it does.
SOURCE: The Asean Post
Crime
Two Israeli tourists pickpocketed by Pattaya ladyboys
Two Israeli men told Pattaya police that they were robbed by a pair of ladyboys, relieving them of around 2500 baht each. The incident was reported to police on Monday morning. At around 2am the tourists, both 21 year old Israelis, identified as Ahmad Mohammad and 33 year old Mojahad Samir called police to report a pickpocketing theft on Soi 2 in Central Pattaya .
The two told officers that they were walking back to their hotel when they were intercepted by two transgender people who approached them in a “flirtatious manner.”
The suspects began to hug and caress the men, offering to accompany them to their rooms. The victims told police they said they were “not interested” and walked away, only to discover they’d been relieved of 2800 baht and 2500 baht.
Police told the press they will review CCTV footage from the area and track down the suspects.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
Pattaya man in coma after being shot in argument with ex-girlfriend’s father
A man remains in a coma in Pattaya after sustaining serious injuries from a gunshot during an argument with his ex-girlfriend’s father on Saturday night. Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene in Banglamung district to find 29 year old Anucha Jansrithong with a gunshot wound.
20 year old Phonthip Ployboot told police that Anucha is her ex-boyfriend and alleged he had threatened her and her father with a knife many times in the past.
This time, she claims, he brought a gun to her home and pointed it at her head. Her father ran to help to help and they started fighting before the gun was fired during the struggle. The 29 year old has been unconscious and in a coma since the shooting.
Police are continuing their investigation and intend to take further legal action.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Bangkok
Citizens help arrest Burmese man breaking into Bangkok ATM
Breaking into an ATM in broad daylight might not be the best idea, as a Burmese man learned yesterday after his arrest Monday in Bangkok. Officers from the Klong Tan Police Station were called and went to the location to discover the man wearing a black tank top and jeans holding a crowbar, which he was using to tear apart a Bangkok Bank ATM in front of a Maxvalu store in Sukhumvit 71.
The arrest is largely thanks to alert citizens and the bank security guard, who grabbed the man and held him until police arrived. The machine was damaged, mostly at the keypad, which the man tried to to pry open. Needless to say he was unsuccessful and all cash was safe and left untouched inside the machine.
Police identified the suspect as 33 year old Chawang-knang from Myanmar. He had no ID with him at the time of the arrest.
The suspect admitted trying to break into the ATMs because he needed money. A urine test at the police station revealed traces of drugs in his system. Police are gathering evidence and the man will be prosecuted.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
