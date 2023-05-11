South African cracks head open in fight over 9,000 baht go-go bar bill in Pattaya

Photo via CH7

A South African tourist cracked his head open during a fight about a 9,000 baht drinks bill outside a go-go bar on Pattaya’s Walking Street in Chon Buri province, eastern Thailand, last night. Police took him to the station where he agreed to pay.

In the middle of the night, officers at Mueang Pattaya Police Station were informed that a foreign tourist was injured on Walking Street.

Police found 40 year old “John” of South African nationality with a cracked forehead and blood running down his face, reports CH7.

A group of security guards from a go-go bar informed the police that the foreigner refused to pay for his drinks bill which amounted to 9,470 baht.

Upon receiving the bill, the tourist allegedly scrumpled it up, threw it at the guards, and hurled verbal abuse at them, they told the police. They said the drunk tourist launched forward and tried to put a guard in a headlock.

According to the guards, the reason the tourist got injured is that he fell and hit his head on the stairs as they struggled to detain him due to his heavy weight.

The bleeding tourist was given first aid at the scene before being escorted to the station for questioning. After a chat with Pattaya police officers, the tourist agreed to pay his 9,470 baht bill.

As for the cause of the tourist’s injury, police said they will examine the CCTV to see check whether the bouncers are telling the truth to be fair to both parties.

After all, a bouncer at a nightclub on Bangkok’s infamous Khao San Road was caught on camera slapping a foreign tourist – a well-known YouTuber – in February this year. The assault stemmed from the tourist taking a bottle of water that he thought was complimentary. The guard accused him of stealing it.

The victim launched a complaint against the The Club Khaosan but dropped it after the owner offered him 50,000 baht compensation.