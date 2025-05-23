Witnesses spooked as ‘haunted truck’ moves on its own after crash

Locals shared eerie accounts of witnessing a “haunted truck“ moving in a circle without a driver in the middle of a road in the Isaan province of Kalasin following a crash at around 7pm yesterday, May 22.

Officers from Mueang Kalasin Police Station were called to the Kalasin-Kamalasai Road in Kamalasai district to investigate what residents dubbed a haunted truck. Police reported observing the six-wheeled truck reversing in circles around a streetlight for approximately 10 minutes before coming to a halt.

Nearby, a damaged black sedan was found with its injured driver, 43 year old Piyaratch Keopanya. He sustained minor injuries and is now in a stable condition.

The truck belonged to a construction crew assigned to carry out road marking at the scene. The vehicle had been parked in the right lane while workers were applying traffic markings.

According to witnesses, Piyaratch may not have seen the parked truck due to poor visibility, causing him to crash into its rear end.

Following the collision, the truck began reversing on its own in circles, prompting workers to flee in fear. The vehicle reportedly stopped without any intervention.

No driver was present in the truck at the time, and workers managed to escape the scene unharmed. Locals began referring to the vehicle as haunted upon discovering that no one was driving it.

Police dismissed any supernatural explanation, stating that no ghost or paranormal activity was involved. Officers explained that a worker left the key in the ignition and parked the vehicle in reverse gear. The impact from the crash may have caused the engine to start, prompting the truck to reverse in circles.

Police added that further investigation would be conducted to determine whether the construction crew adequately signalled motorists about the ongoing roadworks. If they failed to do so, the company could be held liable for Piyaratch’s injuries and the damage to his car.