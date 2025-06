A boozy barney turned bloody in Pattaya when a tipsy pensioner smashed a bottle over a disabled ex-soldier’s head, all because dinner didn’t go down well.

The drunken dispute exploded into violence yesterday, June 10, after a group of drinkers clashed near the entrance to Soi Nong Samo 14 in Pattaya.

Rescue workers from Sawang Boriboon Pattaya rushed to the scene around 5pm, where they found three middle-aged men mid-row, and one of them, 41 year old Suradet Chaichanaklang, bleeding from a nasty gash to the head.

Suradet, a disabled former soldier who uses a wheelchair, had his distressed girlfriend by his side as medics tried to stop the bleeding.

The alleged attacker, 63 year old Noi Thapwan, was quickly detained by police, and didn’t seem too bothered about what he’d done.

“He was being annoying. I cooked for him, but he kept acting up. He pretends he can’t walk, but I told him he can walk like anyone else. When he came at me, I grabbed a bottle and smashed his head.”

But Suradet had a very different version of the event.

“I didn’t even get a chance to say anything. I just saw the bottle coming down on my head.”

A bottle of strong white liquor, believed to be 40-proof, was recovered at the scene, and police suspect all involved were heavily intoxicated. Statements given were described as contradictory and confused.

Medics treated Suradet at the scene, but he initially refused to go to hospital, concerned for the safety of his girlfriend. Officers eventually persuaded him to seek proper treatment.

Noi now faces assault charges, with police continuing their investigation into the boozy brawl, Pattaya News reported.

Just a day earlier, another wild scene unfolded on Pattaya’s notorious Walking Street when a booze-fuelled brawl erupted between a gang of rowdy Russian teens and a crew of Thai rappers.

The fight broke out around 12.44am on June 9, right in the heart of the city’s tourist-packed nightlife zone. Holidaymakers fled for cover as fists flew between four Russians, aged 18–19, and a group of well-known local performers.

Footage of the ruckus, captured by a stunned tourist, quickly went viral, sparking fierce debate about safety in the city’s most famous party strip.

A local vendor who saw it unfold claimed the Russians had first caused chaos inside a pharmacy, forcing staff to kick them out before the scrap spilled onto the street.

From bottle brawls to rapper rumbles, it’s been a wild week in Pattaya.