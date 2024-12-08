Pattaya scrap collector loses 2,000 baht in tricycle theft

Published: 10:06, 08 December 2024
Pattaya scrap collector loses 2,000 baht in tricycle theft
A theft incident in Pattaya early yesterday morning has left a local scrap collector distressed. At 3am, a 42 year old woman, reported to the Pattaya City Police Station that 2,000 baht had been stolen from her tricycle while it was parked on Soi Beach Road 6.

Kamonwan, who earns her living by collecting recyclables, recounted that she had left her tricycle parked when an acquaintance approached, offering assistance to move the vehicle as it was allegedly blocking a shop. Trusting the individual, she left the keys in the front basket momentarily. However, the man vanished shortly after.

Upon checking her vehicle, Kamonwan discovered that over 2,000 baht (US$60), which she had worked hard to earn, had been taken from beneath the seat. Overcome with emotion, she suspected the man and promptly reported the theft to the police.

*I was heartbroken to find my earnings missing,” Kamonwan expressed, her voice trembling as she spoke with local media.

Pattaya police swiftly responded by documenting the incident and have begun the process of reviewing CCTV footage from the area. Investigators are also conducting interviews with potential witnesses to identify and capture the suspect involved, reported The Pattaya News.

Pattaya scrap collector loses 2,000 baht in tricycle theft | News by Thaiger

In related news, a brazen early-morning theft has left a Pattaya hotel owner furious after an Italian guest was caught on CCTV swiping 4,000 baht from the front desk before making a hasty exit.

The suspect, identified as Andrea (surname withheld), checked into the small hotel on Soi Bua Khao on November 29 and checked out under suspicious circumstances early on December 1. According to police, Andrea used the quiet hours to his advantage, executing the theft before staff arrived for their shifts.

Darinraya Kongsook, the 36 year old owner of the hotel, described the incident in detail.

“The guest pretended to press the reception bell, then walked behind the desk and searched for valuables. He took 4,000 baht from a pink bag on the desk, returned the room key, and fled.”

