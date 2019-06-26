Retribution: Pattaya police chief transferred, foreign bar owners deported | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Retribution: Pattaya police chief transferred, foreign bar owners deported
Pattaya’s police chief has been transferred, the foreign bar owners are being deported and will be blacklisted. This has been the swift retribution for local senior police and the owners of ‘Coming Bar’ for allowing prostitution and under-age sex on their premises.
In addition, the Bang Lamung district police chief says the offending bar will be shut for five years for “damaging the image of tourism in Pattaya and Thailand”. Yesterday reports emerged of a raid of the Coming Bar in Soi 6 where evidence of sex-for-sale and a 17 year old sex worker was found. The owners of Coming Bar are a consortium of Taiwanese, Chinese and Thai nationals.
The Thaiger reported on the raid HERE.
Chonburi’s police chief has removed the acting head of the Pattaya police Pol Col Pongphan Wongmaneethet and four of his deputies from active duty pending an investigation. They have been accused of allowing the prostitution to continue under their watch. Amnat Charoensri, the Bang Lamung district chief, says that he’s ordered the bar shut for five years.
Channel 7 reports that the foreign owners of Coming Bar in Soi 6 would all be deported and blacklisted from re-entering Thailand in the future.
Just two weeks ago Pol Col Pongphan Wongmaneethet was part of a contingent of police and officials making a ‘spot raid’ on Pattaya’s Walking Street and proudly announcing that their visit had shown no signs of prostitution or illegal activities in the city’s infamous red light district. Read that story HERE.
Pol Col Pongphan Wongmaneethet, the deputy Chonburi police chief told media that if tourists or the public see any evidence of prostitution they can call 191. He also advised tourists that there was a Tourist Police office at the end of the street where officers can be informed directly.
Somebody did.
เจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจ ทหาร ปล่อยแถวกวดขันสถานประกอบการเมืองพัทยา มีการตรวจการลักลอบค้าประเวณี เรื่องเด็กอายุต่ำกว่ากฎหมายกำหนด
Posted by PattayaupdateNews on Thursday, 6 June 2019
SOURCE: Channel 7
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Pattaya
Teenager dies after motorbike collision in Chonburi – VIDEO
VIDEO: Padung Klahran / Pattaya Message PHOTOS: Pattaya Message
A teenager has died after a motorbike accident in Chonburi.
Pattaya Message reports that a Facebook user, Padung Klahran, yesterday posted a video clip from a dash cam which shows the motorbike driver losing control of his bike before colliding with barriers.
The accident happened in Banglamung, Chonburi on Sunday. The motorbike driver was 16 year old Chaiwat Banglueang. He was pronounced dead a the scene due to serious head injuries.
กล้องหน้ารถจับภาพหนุ่มขับจยย.เสียหลักล้มไถลกระแทกแบริเออร์ไม่ได้ถูกเหยียบซ้ำจากกรณีมีมีหนุ่มขับขี่จยย.เสียหลักล้มแล้วถูกรถเหยียบศีรษะซ้ำทำให้เสียชีวิตคาที่ บนถนนสาย 36 กระทิงลาย ม.1 ต.หนองปลาไหล อ.บางละมุง จ.ชลบุรี ส่วนคู่กรณีหลบหนีไปตามที่ได้เสนอข่าวไปแล้วนั้นล่าสุดเมื่อวันที่ 24 มิถุนายน 2562 ผู้เสื่อข่าวรายงานว่าบนโซเชียลเน็ตเวิล์คมีสมาชิกบนเฟสบุ๊ก ชื่อPadung Klahran ได้นำคลิปจากกล้องวงจรปิดจับภาพขณะเกิดเหตุไว้ได้ เป็นรถจักรยานยนต์ขับขี่มาแล้วเสียหลักส่ายไปส่ายมาก่อนจะลื่นลื่นไถลไปกับพื้นถนน ทั้งรถแล้วร่างผู้บาดเจ็บกระเด็นไปอัดกับแท่นแบริเออร์อย่างจัง ทำให้ผู้บาดเจ็บมีบาดแผลขนาดใหญ่ที่ศีรษะ มีเลือดไหลออกมาจำนวนมาก แล้วเสียชีวิตในเวลาต่อมา ซึ่งหลังเกิดเหตุก็มีพลเมืองดีลงมาช่วยเหลือและแจ้งเจ้าหน้าที่ช่วยเหลือดังกล่าวเบื้องต้นทราบชื่อผู้เสียชีวิตคือผู้ตายนายไชยวัฒน์ บางเหลือง อายุ 16 ปี นักเรียนชั้นมัถยมศึกษาปีที่ 5 โรงเรียนแห่งหนึ่งในจังหวัดชลบุรี ทางเจ้าหน้าที่กู้ภัยฯเก็บรักษาไว้ที่โรงพยาบาลบางละมุง ซึ่งทางญาติก็จะได้ติดต่อรับศพไปประกอบพิธีทางศาสนาต่อไป
Posted by Pattaya Message on Sunday, 23 June 2019
(Warning: Graphic content)
Crime
VIDEO: Pattaya Soi 6 bar raided, undercover prostitution and underage sex
Police in Pattaya have raided the Coming Bar in Soi 6. They allegedly uncovered evidence of prostitution and underage sex on the premises. Authorities noted that prostitution was available at the venue and had 18 women available to service customers, one girl was found to be 17 years old. The venue had rooms available above the bar for customers.
A report from INN claims the bar is a consortium comprising Taiwanese, Chinese and Thai national owners. Charges from the raid could include human trafficking, prostitution and the procurement of women for underage sex. The 18 staff were interviewed separately to gather evidence for pending legal action against the venue and owners.
On June 7 The Thaiger reported the regular PR ‘walk’ by officials along Walking Street claiming that there was no prostitution or drugs in Pattaya.
Here’s the story about the ‘all clear’ from the 200 inspecting police in Pattaya on June 7 HERE.
Last night’s raid follows the Ronnasit Foundation approaching the government’s consumer watchdog department, Damrongtham.
Posted by Tararat Chomprommarach on Monday, 24 June 2019
Crime
Counterfeit clothing seized in Pattaya raid
PHOTOS: Pattaya Message
Officers have seized counterfeit goods at shops along Pattaya Beach yesterday. Pattaya officers raided a department store near the city’s beach area.
Officers have seized counterfeit goods such as hats, shirts and pants from three shops in a department store with a value around 500,000 baht.
The shop owners had already fled the shop by the time officers arrived. All items seized were taken to the Pattaya City Police Station as further legal action is prepared agains the shop’s owners.
