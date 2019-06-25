VIDEO: Pattaya Soi 6 bar raided, undercover prostitution and underage sex | The Thaiger

Crime
VIDEO: Pattaya Soi 6 bar raided, undercover prostitution and underage sex
Police in Pattaya have raided the Coming Bar in Soi 6. They allegedly uncovered evidence of prostitution and underage sex on the premises. Authorities noted that prostitution was available at the venue and had 18 women available to service customers, one girl was found to be 17 years old. The venue had rooms available above the bar for customers.
A report from INN claims the bar is a consortium comprising Taiwanese, Chinese and Thai national owners. Charges from the raid could include human trafficking, prostitution and the procurement of women for underage sex. The 18 staff were interviewed separately to gather evidence for pending legal action against the venue and owners.
On June 7 The Thaiger reported the regular PR ‘walk’ by officials along Walking Street claiming that there was no prostitution or drugs in Pattaya.
Last night's raid follows the Ronnasit Foundation approaching the government's consumer watchdog department, Damrongtham.
Last night’s raid follows the Ronnasit Foundation approaching the government’s consumer watchdog department, Damrongtham.
Chinese man arrested over theft and detention of another Chinese citizen in Phuket
A Chinese man has been arrested in Phuket over theft and holding a person against their will.
Details were revealed to Phuket’s media this morning. Police arrested a Chinese man named Ming Xiang following an arrest warrant from the Phuket Provincial Court over theft and detention of a Chinese woman Li Peilin.
The incident happened last Sunday. Two Chinese tourists named Li Peilin and Ming Xiang reported to the Patong Police Station. They claimed at the time that a taxi driver had used a gun and cable-ties to detain them. In their story, the suspect used ATM and credit cards to steal more than 228,000 baht from theirs cards.
But police continued their investigation. They discovered that Ming Xiang and another Chinese man, Wu Chengxi, who has acted as the taxi driver planned to rob and detain Ms Li Peilin. Wu Chengxi has already departed Thailand.
Ms Li Peilin passed on her thanks to Phuket police that they were able to quickly identified the suspects. She said she had known Ming Xiang for three months and had planned to do business with him.
Four arrested as police intercept 572 kilograms of marijuana heading south
Four suspects have been arrested after police intercepted an attempt to smuggle 572 kilograms of marijuana from Mukdahan to Songkhla.
The deputy Phatthalung police chief says that two suspects were arrested in Phatthalung in a pick-up truck carrying the drugs, along with a couple who were arrested in a car that was driving ahead to advise of any checkpoints ahead.
Acting on a tip-off, police monitored the two vehicles from Khuan Khanun district before they made the arrests in the main city district of Phattalung.
The pickup was stopped after it made a u-turn to buy petrol at the Asia Intersection. The 59 year old driver, Plaeng Khongna and 47 year old passenger Suwit Mongkol Supha were arrested. Both are residents of Mukdahan’s Muang district.
Police found 572 bars of compressed marijuana bars wrapped in 13 parcels. Each bar weighed around one kilogram.
The suspects denied any knowledge of the drug, claiming they were hired by two Lao men to drive ‘winter melons’ and ‘sponge gourds’ from Mukdahan in Thailand’s north-east to Hat Yai district in Songkhla. They said the two Lao men loaded the goods for them to drive and they were promised 45,000 baht on arrival.
Police also arrested the couple driving the ‘warning’ car a kilometre from the petrol station where the pickup was stopped.
The couple declined to speak to police after the arrest, but records of phone calls from their mobile phones showed they had made calls to the phones of the two suspects in the pickup.
SOURCE: The Nation
Counterfeit clothing seized in Pattaya raid
Officers have seized counterfeit goods at shops along Pattaya Beach yesterday. Pattaya officers raided a department store near the city’s beach area.
Officers have seized counterfeit goods such as hats, shirts and pants from three shops in a department store with a value around 500,000 baht.
The shop owners had already fled the shop by the time officers arrived. All items seized were taken to the Pattaya City Police Station as further legal action is prepared agains the shop’s owners.
