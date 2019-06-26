17 year old dies while fishing in Krabi pond | The Thaiger

Krabi
17 year old dies while fishing in Krabi pond
PHOTO: View from the Khao Ngon Nak viewpoint, Krabi
A teenager has drowned while fishing with a friend at a pond in a Krabi national park.
The Haad Nopparat Thara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park rangers recovered the body of Jessada Ngafah, a 16 year old male, at 2.30am this morning.
Rangers were working at an office near the Khao Ngon Nak viewpoint when they were informed that Jessada had disappeared in the pond nearby. They found his shoulder bag containing a phone and his sandals at the edge of the pond.
His friend, 21 year old Ekkapol Sangkhanarod, cold the rangers that Jessada has asked him to go fishing the evening before and they were doing so at separate spots for 10 minutes when Ekkapol noticed he’d vanished.
Ekkapol first returned home to alert Jessada’s family, who then sought help from park rangers.
SOURCE: The Nation
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Krabi. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Krabi
Fire destroys restaurant on Koh Lanta, Krabi – VIDEO
VIDEO: Krabi News PHOTOS: TNEWS
Fire has damaged a restaurant on Koh Lanta in Krabi province.
TNews reports that fire fighters were notified of the incident yesterday on Koh Lanta in the south of Krabi.
Fire fighters and a number of fire engines arrived at the scene to find the restaurant well ablaze. It took more than two hours to bring the blaze under control.
No injuries were reported. Police are now continuing their investigation to find the cause of fire.
นาทีไฟไหม้ที่เกาะลันตา ม.2 ต.ศาลาด่าน ร้านอาหารวอด 2 ร้านเสียหายร่วม 3 ล้าน
Posted by กระบี่นิวส์ on Monday, 24 June 2019
Krabi
Weather warning for Thailand’s southern provinces
Thailand’s wet-season is forecast to be ‘wet’ in the south for the next few days. The Thai Meteorological Department has issued its 3rd consecutive weather warning in the past 24 hours to alert residents of heavy rain in the Southern provinces, strong winds and high seas.
In the latest warning issued this morning at 6am, the TMD reported that, until June 27, the strong southwest monsoon will prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.
“Isolated heavy to very heavy rain is likely in the East and South. People in the South should beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods.”
“Strong winds and 2-3 metre waves are likely in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. All ships should proceed with caution and small boats should remain ashore until June 29.”
The affected areas listed in the warning are:
June 24 and 25…
Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat in the east and Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat in the east coast to face isolated heavy rain, and Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun in the west coast to face isolated heavy to very heavy rain.
June 26 and 27…
Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat in the east, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat in the east coast, and Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun in the west coast will be covered with isolated heavy rain.
Bangkok will be cloudy with scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain during the forecast period. Minimum temperature 28°C. Maximum temperature 39°C.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Krabi
One dead, 13 injured in Krabi collision – VIDEO
VIDEO: Krabi Pitak Pracha Rescue Foundation / Newshawk Phuket
A Phuket tour bus, pickup truck and car have been involved in a major incident in Krabi.
One person has died, a 7 month pregnant woman sustained serious injuries and 12 people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after the collision between a Nakhon Si Thammarat to Phuket bus, a pickup truck and a car last night.
Ao Nang Police in Krabi were notified of the incident at 8pm last night on Phet Kasem Road in Khao Kram, Krabi.
Police and emergency responders arrived to find a burning Toyota Yaris in the middle of the road. It took about 10 minute to control the fire. The pregnant driver had already escaped from the car. Nearby they found a damaged pickup truck and bus on the side of the road.
In total, 14 people were involved and taken to Krabi Hospital. The pickup truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The Toyota Yaris driver, who is 7 months pregnant, sustained serious injuries.
Witnesses told The Thaiger that the pickup truck was in the middle of the road changing lanes. The Toyota Yaris, coming from behind, collided with the back of the pickup truck.
The Nakhon Si Thammarat – Phuket bus, which was carrying 12 passengers, collided with the Toyota Yaris and the pickup truck. The Toyota Yaris then caught fire.
Police are continuing their investigation.
🔴 #กระบี่ #อุบัติเหตุ รถทัวร์ #นครศรี #ภูเก็ต หญิงท้อง 7 เดือนผู้ขับขี่ Yaris กลับจากขายของตลาดนัดบ้านทุ่งมุ่งหน้า บ้านอำเภออ่าวลึก รอดปฎิหาร เหตุ รถทัวร์ เก๋ง กระบะ ที่ บ้านทุ่ง อ.เมืองจ.กระบี่ ที่มา คลิป กลุ่มไลน์ ทันข่าวกระบี่Cr ทันข่าว กระบี่
Posted by เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket on Wednesday, 19 June 2019
