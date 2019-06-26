Connect with us

Krabi

17 year old dies while fishing in Krabi pond

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

3 hours ago

on

17 year old dies while fishing in Krabi pond | The Thaiger

PHOTO: View from the Khao Ngon Nak viewpoint, Krabi

A teenager has drowned while fishing with a friend at a pond in a Krabi national park.

The Haad Nopparat Thara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park rangers recovered the body of Jessada Ngafah, a 16 year old male, at 2.30am this morning.

Rangers were working at an office near the Khao Ngon Nak viewpoint when they were informed that Jessada had disappeared in the pond nearby. They found his shoulder bag containing a phone and his sandals at the edge of the pond.

Twenty minutes later the boy’s body was seen floating face down about five metres from the bank.

His friend, 21 year old Ekkapol Sangkhanarod, cold the rangers that Jessada has asked him to go fishing the evening before and they were doing so at separate spots for 10 minutes when Ekkapol noticed he’d vanished.

Ekkapol first returned home to alert Jessada’s family, who then sought help from park rangers.

SOURCE: The Nation



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Krabi. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krabi

Fire destroys restaurant on Koh Lanta, Krabi – VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

June 25, 2019

By

Fire destroys restaurant on Koh Lanta, Krabi – VIDEO | The Thaiger

VIDEO: Krabi News PHOTOS: TNEWS

Fire has damaged a restaurant on Koh Lanta in Krabi province.

TNews reports that fire fighters were notified of the incident yesterday on Koh Lanta in the south of Krabi.

Fire fighters and a number of fire engines arrived at the scene to find the restaurant well ablaze. It took more than two hours to bring the blaze under control.

No injuries were reported. Police are now continuing their investigation to find the cause of fire.

นาทีไฟไหม้

นาทีไฟไหม้ที่เกาะลันตา ม.2 ต.ศาลาด่าน ร้านอาหารวอด 2 ร้านเสียหายร่วม 3 ล้าน

Posted by กระบี่นิวส์ on Monday, 24 June 2019

Fire destroys restaurant on Koh Lanta, Krabi - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger Fire destroys restaurant on Koh Lanta, Krabi - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger

 

Continue Reading

Krabi

Weather warning for Thailand’s southern provinces

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

June 24, 2019

By

Weather warning for Thailand’s southern provinces | The Thaiger

Thailand’s wet-season is forecast to be ‘wet’ in the south for the next few days. The Thai Meteorological Department has issued its 3rd consecutive weather warning in the past 24 hours to alert residents of heavy rain in the Southern provinces, strong winds and high seas.

In the latest warning issued this morning at 6am, the TMD reported that, until June 27, the strong southwest monsoon will prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.

“Isolated heavy to very heavy rain is likely in the East and South. People in the South should beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods.”

“Strong winds and 2-3 metre waves are likely in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. All ships should proceed with caution and small boats should remain ashore until June 29.”

The affected areas listed in the warning are:

June 24 and 25

Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat in the east and Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat in the east coast to face isolated heavy rain, and Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun in the west coast to face isolated heavy to very heavy rain.

June 26 and 27…

Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat in the east, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat in the east coast, and Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun in the west coast will be covered with isolated heavy rain.

Bangkok will be cloudy with scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain during the forecast period. Minimum temperature 28°C. Maximum temperature 39°C.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Continue Reading

Krabi

One dead, 13 injured in Krabi collision – VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

6 days ago

on

June 20, 2019

By

One dead, 13 injured in Krabi collision – VIDEO | The Thaiger

VIDEO: Krabi Pitak Pracha Rescue Foundation / Newshawk Phuket

A Phuket tour bus, pickup truck and car have been involved in a major incident in Krabi.

One person has died, a 7 month pregnant woman sustained serious injuries and 12 people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after the collision between a Nakhon Si Thammarat to Phuket bus, a pickup truck and a car last night.

Ao Nang Police in Krabi were notified of the incident at 8pm last night on Phet Kasem Road in Khao Kram, Krabi.

Police and emergency responders arrived to find a burning Toyota Yaris in the middle of the road. It took about 10 minute to control the fire. The pregnant driver had already escaped from the car. Nearby they found a damaged pickup truck and bus on the side of the road.

In total, 14 people were involved and taken to Krabi Hospital. The pickup truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The Toyota Yaris driver, who is 7 months pregnant, sustained serious injuries.

Witnesses told The Thaiger that the pickup truck was in the middle of the road changing lanes. The Toyota Yaris, coming from behind, collided with the back of the pickup truck.

The Nakhon Si Thammarat – Phuket bus, which was carrying 12 passengers, collided with the Toyota Yaris and the pickup truck. The Toyota Yaris then caught fire.

Police are continuing their investigation.

🔴 #กระบี่ #อุบัติเหตุ รถทัวร์ #นครศรี #ภูเก็ต หญิงท้อง 7 เดือนผู้ขับขี่ Yaris กลับจากขายของตลาดนัดบ้านทุ่งมุ่งหน้า บ้านอำเภออ่าวลึก รอดปฎิหาร เหตุ รถทัวร์ เก๋ง กระบะ ที่ บ้านทุ่ง อ.เมืองจ.กระบี่ ที่มา คลิป กลุ่มไลน์ ทันข่าวกระบี่Cr ทันข่าว กระบี่

Posted by เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket on Wednesday, 19 June 2019

One dead, 13 injured in Krabi collision – VIDEO | News by The Thaiger One dead, 13 injured in Krabi collision – VIDEO | News by The Thaiger

 

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required



เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวกรุงเทพ2 weeks ago

เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล2 weeks ago

ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล2 weeks ago

10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง3 weeks ago

เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 weeks ago

ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 weeks ago

ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 weeks ago

ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 623 weeks ago

5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562 | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 623 weeks ago

[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30 | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 623 weeks ago

11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 weeks ago

เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless” | The Thaiger
เพลงสากล3 weeks ago

เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง3 weeks ago

[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019 | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล3 weeks ago

[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6 | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล3 weeks ago

ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6

Trending