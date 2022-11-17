Connect with us

Playground's newest branch opens up in Pattaya

Newest Harborland, photo by The Pattaya News.

The newest branch of an indoor playground company has opened in Pattaya. The newest HarborLand is located in Pattaya Terminal 21, on the mall’s fourth floor. 

The playground has a “Let’s Go to Space” theme, as well as a “Junior Jungle” zone. The playground spans more than 1,500 square metres, The Pattaya News reported. The latest Harborland also has slides, ball pits, and wooden toys. 

Prices vary on multiple factors, age, and size, and should be reviewed at the park.

Harborland has a safety certificate from Europe, and is made to help children develop various skills simultaneously while having fun.

HarborLand Group has 18 locations across Thailand. Several of HarborLand’s other offerings are located at the Harbor Pattaya Shopping Center One location, JumpZ, is located on the sixth floor of Harbor Pattaya. JumpZ, as the name suggests, is a trampoline course. 

There is also a climbing gym on the eighth floor of Harbor Pattaya. 

In Samut Prakan, HarborLand offers an arcade with nonviolent games in Gameland Megabangna. 

In Nonthaburi, HarborLand offers an inflatable balloon house imported from the UK on the fifth floor of Central WestGate.

HarborLand was first launched at Harbor Pattaya in 2016.  It was the largest indoor playground ever built in Asia at that time. The playground aims to be safe, clean, and fun, so that children can enjoy a world-class playground.

 

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

