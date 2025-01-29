Chon Buri stray dog adopted by American man after firecracker scare

Photo via ThaiRath

An American man calmed a stray dog that was frightened by firecrackers during a Chinese New Year celebration in Chon Buri and ended up adopting the animal.

ThaiRath reported yesterday that chaos broke out at a convenience store in the Sattahip district of Chon Buri, but the incident surprisingly had a happy ending.

According to the media, a white and light brown male stray dog ran into the store to hide after being startled by the loud noise of firecrackers. A Thai-Chinese family in the area set off a firecracker as part of their Chinese New Year celebrations, but their actions scared the animal.

The dog hid in a narrow space between two product shelves, turning its face against the wall while its body trembled in fear. Both the store staff and customers were shocked by the dog’s reaction and felt sorry for the animal.

The store manager, 33 year old Jadesada Malirat, approached the dog and tried to coax it out of its hiding place. He spent 30 minutes trying but failed as the dog remained in the store and ignored all efforts made by Jadesada and other staff.

A foreign customer, later identified as 39 year old American Joe Schuller, noticed the situation and volunteered to help. He offered the dog a piece of bread filled with sausage and approached it gently.

Schuller took only 10 minutes to gain the dog’s trust and successfully brought it out of the store. The stray dog ate the food from the foreigner’s hand and even allowed him to pat it.

The stray dog then followed Schuller to his electric motorcycle and snuggled up to him as if they had known each other before. It then climbed onto the vehicle, prompting the American man to adopt it.

A similar animal rescue story was reported last week when a BMW driver stopped in the right lane of a road in Bangkok to save a stray kitten. A viral TikTok video showed him placing the kitten into a paper bag before continuing his journey.

The driver was later identified as leading Thai businessman Siam Setthabut, who is the CEO of Mercedes-Benz Club and is also known for his passion for classic cars. According to reports from several Thai news agencies, the kitten received a health check before returning home with Siam, who named her Maneki.