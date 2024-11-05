Pattaya woman crashes pickup into lover after 4-day drinking binge

Photo via KhaoSod

A drunk Thai woman in Pattaya deliberately crashed her pickup truck into her lover after he went on a four-day drinking binge with his friends without returning home.

Officers from Nong Prue Police Station were called to the car park of Tung Klom-Tarn Man Temple in Pattaya’s Bang Lamung district at about 1pm yesterday, November 4, to address a disturbance involving a couple identified as 42 year old Anurak and 57 year old Phon.

Upon arrival, officers found Anurak with head injuries and bruises across his body. He was shirtless, wearing only long jeans, and reported severe pain in his back.

According to Anurak, Phon drove her pickup into his back after a lovers’ tiff over a trivial matter. Anurak alleged that Phon resorted to violence every time they argued and then he broke down in tears. Rescue workers from Sawang Borriboon Dhammasatan later arrived and took him to hospital.

About 200 metres away, police found Phon in her orange pickup, where they discovered an empty alcohol bottle. She was visibly angry and drunk, continuing to criticise her lover on various topics. Phon disclosed that she had a foreign husband living abroad and was engaged in an affair with Anurak.

Phon said she had been in a secret relationship with Anurak for around four years and was fed up with his behaviour. She claimed to have searched for him after he did not come home for four days and eventually found him drinking with friends at the scene.

Phon admitted to ramming her vehicle into Anurak, expressing that she was furious and hoped to harm him. She added that Anurak’s friends insulted her openly, which intensified her anger.

Nong Prue Police Station charged Phon with drink driving. Her penalty could include imprisonment of up to one year and a fine of between 10,000 and 20,000 baht. Her driving licence will be suspended for at least six months or potentially revoked.

Police indicated that they may bring further charges against Phon if Anurak wishes to pursue legal action for the injuries she caused him.