Hair bleach powder explosion in Thailand sparks safety concerns

A cautionary tale emerged yesterday, November 4, from a Facebook user’s post, highlighting the potential dangers of improperly storing hair-bleaching powder.

An incident involving a woman who stored the powder in a plastic bag inside a cupboard resulted in a burnt smell and smoke when the bag caught fire, damaging a nearby bag. This incident serves as a warning to others about the risks associated with such products.

The woman’s post quickly garnered attention, with many group members sharing their own experiences. One user recounted how the powder must remain in its original packaging to prevent similar incidents.

They recalled an episode where a mixture of bleach powder and developer, left over from a hair treatment, was placed in a tightly sealed bag. Within minutes, the bag exploded, filling the room with heat.

Another commenter shared a story about a colleague who purchased hair bleach powder for personal use. While distracted by a conversation, they left the mixture unattended, resulting in smoke rising from the container. Fortunately, the bleach had not yet been applied to the hair, avoiding potential scalp burns.

In another account, a user described preparing a bleach mixture to apply to hair ends later. They stored the mixture in a plastic container, sealing it with cling film. Two hours later, the film had expanded like a balloon due to heat, prompting them to discard the entire container.

A professional hair stylist weighed in on the discussion, emphasising the importance of proper storage conditions for bleach powder. The stylist advised against keeping the product in bags or hot environments, recommending airtight plastic containers at moderate temperatures.

They noted that while salons store large quantities of bleach safely, improper handling at home can lead to dangerous outcomes, reported KhaoSod.

“Hair bleach powder must be kept in its original packaging and stored at appropriate temperatures. It should not be stored in bags or hot places. Even salons that have hundreds of containers have never experienced such incidents.”

The stylist further cautioned against the home use of bleach powder, stating that it is inherently risky.

“Doing it yourself can lead to hair breakage, hair loss, and severe chemical burns on the scalp. The best course of action is to have the treatment done at a salon and avoid storing or using bleach powder at home.

“This product is meant for professional stylists who understand the correct storage methods and application ratios for different hair types.”

