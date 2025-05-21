Pattaya waitresses battered by foreigner in beach bar bust-up

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott17 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
110 2 minutes read
Pattaya waitresses battered by foreigner in beach bar bust-up
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

Two Pattaya waitresses were left bloodied and bruised after a polite request to “keep it down” sparked a violent seaside scrap, with beer bottles flying and tourists looking on in horror.

The two waitresses have gone public with shocking claims of a violent attack that broke out after they asked a rowdy group to lower their voices during a quiet meal.

Ms Rosukon, and her friend, 33 year old Ms Rungtiwa, (surnames withheld), spoke to reporters on yesterday, May 20, at 2.06pm, sharing CCTV footage and bruises from the brutal bust-up. The pair said the incident happened the night before in the Jomtien area, not at their workplace, but at a nearby beachfront eatery where they’d gone for dinner after work.

While waiting for their food, the pair said they were disturbed by a loud group at a nearby table, made up of two women, one reportedly a foreigner, who were drinking, eating and shouting.

Related Articles

“I asked them nicely, ‘Could you please keep it down?’” said the 26 year old Rosukon.

But the request didn’t go down well. The two women allegedly erupted into a foul-mouthed tirade, hurling abuse including, “Are your father and mother dead?”

“Yes, my father is dead, but my mother is alive,” replied one of the victims, which only seemed to pour fuel on the fire.

That’s when things turned ugly, Pattaya News reported.

Pattaya waitresses battered by foreigner in beach bar bust-up | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News

Pattaya waitresses battered by foreigner in beach bar bust-up | News by Thaiger

According to the victims, one of the attackers grabbed Rosukon by the hair and dragged her towards the beachfront, trying to smash her with a beer bottle. As she grabbed a chair to defend herself, another woman allegedly launched a flying kick that knocked her to the ground.

“They just kept hitting us,” the women claimed, saying stunned tourists and locals shouted for them to stop.

Bystanders eventually stepped in, breaking up the chaos. Shockingly, the assailants then returned to their table as if nothing had happened, continuing to drink without a care.

The injured waitresses went to a local hospital for treatment before filing a police report. They also handed over CCTV footage to back up their claims, fearing their status as “just waitresses” might lead to the case being brushed under the carpet.

“We’re scared they’ll get away with it,” they told reporters.

Pattaya police confirmed they have received the footage and are now working to track down and identify the suspects. The victims say they hope their public plea will push the case forward and ensure their attackers face justice.

Latest Thailand News
Weather chaos set to slam 46 Thai provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Weather chaos set to slam 46 Thai provinces

12 seconds ago
Pattaya waitresses battered by foreigner in beach bar bust-up Pattaya News

Pattaya waitresses battered by foreigner in beach bar bust-up

17 minutes ago
Thai woman accuses monk and his family of physically assaulting her Thailand News

Thai woman accuses monk and his family of physically assaulting her

16 hours ago
Pattaya cracks down on cars blocking wheelchair paths Pattaya News

Pattaya cracks down on cars blocking wheelchair paths

16 hours ago
Krungsri delays new credit lines amid US tariff uncertainty Business News

Krungsri delays new credit lines amid US tariff uncertainty

16 hours ago
Vietjet transfers 50 Boeing planes to Thai arm in regional shake-up Thailand News

Vietjet transfers 50 Boeing planes to Thai arm in regional shake-up

17 hours ago
Missing durian vendor believed safe after CCTV footage emerges Thailand News

Missing durian vendor believed safe after CCTV footage emerges

17 hours ago
Pattaya cracks top 10 safest cities in ASEAN Pattaya News

Pattaya cracks top 10 safest cities in ASEAN

17 hours ago
Murder mystery: Man&#8217;s body in barrel at Nakhon Sawan reservoir Crime News

Murder mystery: Man’s body in barrel at Nakhon Sawan reservoir

17 hours ago
Chiang Rai water contamination raises public health alarm Thailand News

Chiang Rai water contamination raises public health alarm

17 hours ago
Buriram bank employee accused of embezzling 700,000 baht from restaurant owner Crime News

Buriram bank employee accused of embezzling 700,000 baht from restaurant owner

17 hours ago
Phuket Covid surge: Island ranks 3rd in Thailand Phuket News

Phuket Covid surge: Island ranks 3rd in Thailand

17 hours ago
Man dies in expressway crash caused by pineapple peel spill Road deaths

Man dies in expressway crash caused by pineapple peel spill

18 hours ago
Financial requirements for the Thailand tourist visa in 2025 Visa Information

Financial requirements for the Thailand tourist visa in 2025

18 hours ago
Thai principal axed for forcing kids into rain for flag ceremony Thailand News

Thai principal axed for forcing kids into rain for flag ceremony

18 hours ago
Thai girl rescued after being pimped out by mother and aunt Thailand News

Thai girl rescued after being pimped out by mother and aunt

18 hours ago
Tragic canal car accident in Samut Sakhon claims one life Road deaths

Tragic canal car accident in Samut Sakhon claims one life

18 hours ago
Phuket thief busted with 18 stolen gadgets including smartphones Phuket News

Phuket thief busted with 18 stolen gadgets including smartphones

18 hours ago
Couple faces legal action for embezzling Nakhon Pathom temple Crime News

Couple faces legal action for embezzling Nakhon Pathom temple

18 hours ago
Top Thai vending brand to blend fresh fruit smoothies Business News

Top Thai vending brand to blend fresh fruit smoothies

19 hours ago
Thai man fatally shoots employee over affair with his wife (video) Thailand News

Thai man fatally shoots employee over affair with his wife (video)

19 hours ago
Cops bust Pattaya branch linked to Chinese scam syndicate Pattaya News

Cops bust Pattaya branch linked to Chinese scam syndicate

19 hours ago
Honda Jazz gutted in Hua Hin car fire on Phetkasem Road Hua Hin News

Honda Jazz gutted in Hua Hin car fire on Phetkasem Road

19 hours ago
Udon Thani police arrest man with 167,600 methamphetamine pills Crime News

Udon Thani police arrest man with 167,600 methamphetamine pills

20 hours ago
Body of Myanmar man missing after drowning in Phuket pond Phuket News

Body of Myanmar man missing after drowning in Phuket pond

20 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott17 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
110 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Pattaya cracks top 10 safest cities in ASEAN

Pattaya cracks top 10 safest cities in ASEAN

17 hours ago
Cops bust Pattaya branch linked to Chinese scam syndicate

Cops bust Pattaya branch linked to Chinese scam syndicate

19 hours ago
Transwoman nicked after Pattaya Beach brawl with Israeli tourist

Transwoman nicked after Pattaya Beach brawl with Israeli tourist

22 hours ago
Rescue volunteer shocked as foreigner trashes Pattaya booth

Rescue volunteer shocked as foreigner trashes Pattaya booth

23 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x