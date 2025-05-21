Pattaya waitresses battered by foreigner in beach bar bust-up

Two Pattaya waitresses were left bloodied and bruised after a polite request to “keep it down” sparked a violent seaside scrap, with beer bottles flying and tourists looking on in horror.

The two waitresses have gone public with shocking claims of a violent attack that broke out after they asked a rowdy group to lower their voices during a quiet meal.

Ms Rosukon, and her friend, 33 year old Ms Rungtiwa, (surnames withheld), spoke to reporters on yesterday, May 20, at 2.06pm, sharing CCTV footage and bruises from the brutal bust-up. The pair said the incident happened the night before in the Jomtien area, not at their workplace, but at a nearby beachfront eatery where they’d gone for dinner after work.

While waiting for their food, the pair said they were disturbed by a loud group at a nearby table, made up of two women, one reportedly a foreigner, who were drinking, eating and shouting.

“I asked them nicely, ‘Could you please keep it down?’” said the 26 year old Rosukon.

But the request didn’t go down well. The two women allegedly erupted into a foul-mouthed tirade, hurling abuse including, “Are your father and mother dead?”

“Yes, my father is dead, but my mother is alive,” replied one of the victims, which only seemed to pour fuel on the fire.

That’s when things turned ugly, Pattaya News reported.

According to the victims, one of the attackers grabbed Rosukon by the hair and dragged her towards the beachfront, trying to smash her with a beer bottle. As she grabbed a chair to defend herself, another woman allegedly launched a flying kick that knocked her to the ground.

“They just kept hitting us,” the women claimed, saying stunned tourists and locals shouted for them to stop.

Bystanders eventually stepped in, breaking up the chaos. Shockingly, the assailants then returned to their table as if nothing had happened, continuing to drink without a care.

The injured waitresses went to a local hospital for treatment before filing a police report. They also handed over CCTV footage to back up their claims, fearing their status as “just waitresses” might lead to the case being brushed under the carpet.

“We’re scared they’ll get away with it,” they told reporters.

Pattaya police confirmed they have received the footage and are now working to track down and identify the suspects. The victims say they hope their public plea will push the case forward and ensure their attackers face justice.