Connect with us

Pattaya

Pattaya transgender foundation concerned about stereotypes following thefts

Published

 on 

Photo by บริษัท โสภณ เคเบิ้ล ที.วี.และสื่อสาร พัทยา จำกัด/ วรัญญา

A foundation in Pattaya is concerned about stereotypes against transgender people. This news follows a series of thefts against Indian tourists this year, many by transgender people. Most of the thefts involve transgender people snatching gold necklaces off tourists’ necks. However, there was also an incident this week when an Indian tourist said a transgender person stole his wallet.

One foundation has said yesterday that tourists are now being “noticeably vigilant” around transgender workers. The deputy director of the Pattaya Sisters Foundation, Pornpipat Phothasin, said she suspects that the same group of people is repeatedly stealing from tourists.

Pornpipat said that this small group of people is sadly hurting the Pattaya transgender community’s reputation. She said this is strongly impacting transgender workers at bars and other venues, where tourists are now shying away from them. Pornpipat stressed that she has always tried to teach her transgender “sisters” to follow the laws. She told The Pattaya News…

“I stand against all kinds of inequalities, and other sisters and I are willing to work with the police to bring the suspects to justice.”

There has been a common pattern among the gold necklace thefts against Indian tourists this year. Suspects often flirt with the tourists and touch them, asking them to come to their hotel with them. Victims often realise they have been robbed after they manage to push the thieves away.

There have been at least 10 gold necklace thefts in recent months. In the latest incident, another victim said he was approached by a person he believed was transgender. The culprit snatched his 30,000 baht gold necklace before driving off on their motorbike.

Pattaya Police announced a specialised patrol force in May to combat this particular type of theft, and declared again at the end of last month they would crack down on Indian gold necklace thefts.

Since many of the thieves have been transgender, Pattaya’s tourist police chief said he needed to launch a new measure to keep records of all resident transgender individuals in Pattaya areas with criminal records. He said another measure would be to arrest transgender individuals who suspiciously stroll around Pattaya Beach late at night, reportedly for loitering.

Pornpipat is urging people not to stereotype the transgender community, and says the group of people stealing around Pattaya doesn’t represent the entire community.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-07-30 09:58
14 minutes ago, Thaiger said: tourists are now being “noticeably vigilant” around transgender workers I'd always kept a minimum 2m safety range from those magpies.
brian60221
2022-07-30 10:28
Quote Pornpipat is urging people not to stereotype the transgender community People are just noticing patterns and acting accordingly. This is a major human survival and adaptation strategy, and it can't be turned off, for good reason. Quote and says…
Boddown
2022-07-30 11:12
I am worried that some people might do their job and catch this particular group which I find funny how they are worried about the transgender people but not about the Indian people who are getting robbed. The world certainly…
Loong
2022-07-30 11:25
They've been stereotyped for a very long time. Over 20 years ago these pests would accost you in the street at night and seemingly attempt to grope you while looking for your wallet.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism2 mins ago

Royal Thai Navy explains signs on Ko Samae San banning bikinis
Thailand26 mins ago

What do Thai people think about ‘The Big C’ in Thailand | Ask The Thais (Pt. 1)
Drugs27 mins ago

3 Thais detained and fined in Malaysia following drug tests
Sponsored23 hours ago

Phuket beachfront bar and grill with a unique dining experience
Pattaya2 hours ago

Pattaya transgender foundation concerned about stereotypes following thefts
Crime18 hours ago

Drunk Russian man smashes glass door on Pattaya gogo bar
Crime18 hours ago

Naked couple found dead in deep grave in Northern Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Politics19 hours ago

Thailand Cabinet appoints a moral guardian
Politics20 hours ago

Thai pop star flees to UK after fearing for her safety in Thailand
Thailand20 hours ago

Let’s Travel Back to the 1960s | Thaiger Throwback
Guides21 hours ago

What you need to know before buying an EV Car (2022)
Tourism22 hours ago

Travel packages mired by pricey airfare, slowing tourism recovery
3D Virtual Tours & Walkthroughs22 hours ago

Virtual tours of 1 bedroom condos in Pattaya under $100,000
Crime23 hours ago

10 million baht kidnapping of businessman by Chinese crooks is comedy of errors
Environment24 hours ago

130 tonnes of imported waste going back to Australia
Tourism1 day ago

Heavy rain kills 2 elephants at a Thailand national park
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending