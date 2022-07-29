Drunk Russian man smashes glass door on Pattaya gogo bar

After not being able to pay his tab in a Pattaya gogo bar, a drunk Russian tourist went on a rampage, smashing the bar’s glass door and punching a security guard. The incident took place at Dolls, a girlie bar on Pattaya Walking Street late last night involving a 25 year old Russian man identified only as Viago.

Pattaya police received the call around 2.30am that a tourist had gotten very drunk in the bar, could not or would not pay his bar tab, and took to violence when confronted. According to a guard on the scene, the man arrived earlier in the evening and had several cocktails, which totalled 900 baht. The man ended up getting rather intoxicated by the time it was time to pay his bill.

When staff asked him to settle up, he fished out of his pocket a wad of bills, mostly 20-baht notes, and tried to count up to the total tab, but only had about 500 baht on him. Staff insisted he must pay the remaining 400 baht bar tab, and that’s when Viago snapped.

According to the 58 year old bouncer’s report to the Pattaya police, the Russian man shoved the staff aside and decided to make a run for the entrance and out to freedom. Perhaps not seeing the glass front door, or perhaps drunkenly assuming he could barrel his way through it unharmed, Viago ran full steam through the door, shattering glass everywhere. The glass cut the Russian man in several places as he smashed through the door.

The guard tried to stop the man outside, but Viago kept fighting, punching the guard in the face, and busting his lip. Then the police were called, and when they arrived, they tracked down the drunk Russian tourist outside, where they described him as intoxicated and injured, hurting his left arm and his wrists in the violent outburst and crashing escape.

Viago offered police his first name only, and when confronted with his actions just earlier, he tried to negotiate directly with the owner of Dolls to settle the damage done by breaking the door. He also tried to talk with the guard who had tried to chase him down and was met with a smack in the face.

Neither the owner nor the punched security guard were willing to make peace directly with him and insisted he works directly with police at the Pattaya Police Station. The owners are expecting compensation for the broken glass door and the injured staff member. Police report that the Russian man did not offer any further explanation besides the obvious drunkenness and not having the cash, but the information was not available on how he settled in the end.

Still, it could have been worse – at least he didn’t pee on the door after smashing it.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

