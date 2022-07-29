Connect with us

Crime

Drunk Russian man smashes glass door on Pattaya gogo bar

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Russian man couldn't pay his bar tab, so he smashed the glass door and punched the bouncer. (via รักสยาม นิวส์)

After not being able to pay his tab in a Pattaya gogo bar, a drunk Russian tourist went on a rampage, smashing the bar’s glass door and punching a security guard. The incident took place at Dolls, a girlie bar on Pattaya Walking Street late last night involving a 25 year old Russian man identified only as Viago.

Pattaya police received the call around 2.30am that a tourist had gotten very drunk in the bar, could not or would not pay his bar tab, and took to violence when confronted. According to a guard on the scene, the man arrived earlier in the evening and had several cocktails, which totalled 900 baht. The man ended up getting rather intoxicated by the time it was time to pay his bill.

When staff asked him to settle up, he fished out of his pocket a wad of bills, mostly 20-baht notes, and tried to count up to the total tab, but only had about 500 baht on him. Staff insisted he must pay the remaining 400 baht bar tab, and that’s when Viago snapped.

According to the 58 year old bouncer’s report to the Pattaya police, the Russian man shoved the staff aside and decided to make a run for the entrance and out to freedom. Perhaps not seeing the glass front door, or perhaps drunkenly assuming he could barrel his way through it unharmed, Viago ran full steam through the door, shattering glass everywhere. The glass cut the Russian man in several places as he smashed through the door.

The guard tried to stop the man outside, but Viago kept fighting, punching the guard in the face, and busting his lip. Then the police were called, and when they arrived, they tracked down the drunk Russian tourist outside, where they described him as intoxicated and injured, hurting his left arm and his wrists in the violent outburst and crashing escape.

Viago offered police his first name only, and when confronted with his actions just earlier, he tried to negotiate directly with the owner of Dolls to settle the damage done by breaking the door. He also tried to talk with the guard who had tried to chase him down and was met with a smack in the face.

Neither the owner nor the punched security guard were willing to make peace directly with him and insisted he works directly with police at the Pattaya Police Station. The owners are expecting compensation for the broken glass door and the injured staff member. Police report that the Russian man did not offer any further explanation besides the obvious drunkenness and not having the cash, but the information was not available on how he settled in the end.

Still, it could have been worse – at least he didn’t pee on the door after smashing it.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

For more information on Business Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Marble-eye
2022-07-29 18:09
Viagro could be looking at a very stiff sentence if his case stands up in court.🥴
23RD
2022-07-29 18:40
Don't know what he was drinking (or taking) but he must have been in a world of pain when he sobered up. Those glass doors in the particular Agogo are heavy duty.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime1 hour ago

Drunk Russian man smashes glass door on Pattaya gogo bar
Crime1 hour ago

Naked couple found dead in deep grave in Northern Thailand
Politics2 hours ago

Thailand Cabinet appoints a moral guardian
Sponsored6 hours ago

Phuket beachfront bar and grill with a unique dining experience
Politics3 hours ago

Thai pop star flees to UK after fearing for her safety in Thailand
Thailand4 hours ago

Let’s Travel Back to the 1960s | Thaiger Throwback
Guides5 hours ago

What you need to know before buying an EV Car (2022)
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism5 hours ago

Travel packages mired by pricey airfare, slowing tourism recovery
3D Virtual Tours & Walkthroughs6 hours ago

Virtual tours of 1 bedroom condos in Pattaya under $100,000
Crime6 hours ago

10 million baht kidnapping of businessman by Chinese crooks is comedy of errors
Environment7 hours ago

130 tonnes of imported waste going back to Australia
Tourism8 hours ago

Heavy rain kills 2 elephants at a Thailand national park
Thailand8 hours ago

Cheapest All You Can Eat Buffet in Thailand | Lumpini Park
World8 hours ago

US $6.1 million paid for rare Gorgosaurus dinosaur skeleton
Business8 hours ago

Opposition to foreign land ownership in Thailand
Crime1 day ago

Children falsely accuse village drunk of murdering 6 year old in central Thailand
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending