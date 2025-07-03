Man in Sattahip detained after cannabis-induced hallucinations

Residents rattled as man climbing over a house fence

Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 3, 2025
A 36 year old man was apprehended by police in Sattahip district, Chon Buri province, after causing a commotion while experiencing hallucinations from cannabis use.

The incident occurred yesterday, July 2 when the man was found climbing over a house fence in Mueang Sattahip subdistrict, appearing intoxicated, dancing, smiling, and speaking to himself around the neighbourhood. Concerned residents alerted the police due to the disruption and fear caused.

The man’s girlfriend explained that he frequently consumed cannabis, which led to severe hallucinations. He reportedly claimed to be under a Cambodian spell before his erratic behaviour began.

She and her family hoped for him to receive treatment. Initially, the police took him to Sattahip Hospital at kilometre 10 for a medical examination, which revealed no presence of Category 1 narcotics. However, he admitted to using cannabis. Subsequently, he was referred for rehabilitation.

The residents, having no intention to press charges, permitted the police to proceed without filing any formal accusations, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a German expat in Krabi was taken to a rehabilitation facility after suffering severe hallucinations believed to be caused by homemade drugs, leading to hours of shouting and disturbing the neighbourhood.

On February 17, police responded to a house in Village 4, Sai Thai subdistrict, following reports of a foreign man screaming loudly and causing alarm among residents.

At the scene, officers met 33 year old Kun (alias), a Thai woman who requested urgent help for her 37 year old German husband. She explained that he had been experiencing extreme paranoia and hallucinations, and she feared for both their safety.

Kun disclosed that her husband, a chemical engineer, had been synthesising Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), a potent hallucinogen, for personal use.

She noted that since beginning the drug use two weeks earlier, he had started seeing visions of Lord Buddha and attempted to climb out of windows, convinced he was in danger.

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 3, 2025
