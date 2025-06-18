Man detained after machete attack in Sisaket province

A 39 year old man was detained after allegedly attacking residents with a machete in Khun Han district, Sisaket province. The incident occurred around 12.10pm yesterday, June 17, when local police received reports of a violent attack at Ban Huay, Moo 8, Krawan subdistrict.

The attack left Natnicha, a 27 year old bank employee, critically injured with head wounds. She was promptly transferred to Khun Han Hospital, and later moved to Sisaket Hospital for further treatment. Another man was injured while attempting to assist her.

Upon investigation, evidence of a recent fire was found within the suspect’s residence, suggesting an attempt to burn the house. The suspect was reportedly in a state of frenzy and was subdued by police using non-lethal methods.

Eyewitness Suri, a 50 year old woman, recounted that three bank officials had approached her for directions to a client’s house. The officials, mistaken by the suspect for police, were then attacked.

The suspect, Rangsan Maprang, smashed the driver’s side window of their vehicle with a machete. As the officials fled, Natnicha fell and was subsequently injured by the suspect.

Suri further explained that a male bank official intervened, resulting in a minor injury to his arm. The community members assisted in moving Natnicha to safety. Suri expressed concern that had the colleague not intervened, Natnicha might have suffered fatal injuries.

Village headman, Siri Kulket, shed light on the suspect’s history, revealing he suffers from psychiatric issues exacerbated by substance abuse. Previously incarcerated for drug-related offences, he has lived alone since his release over a year ago.

Efforts to seek family cooperation for rehabilitation were unsuccessful, and the suspect had missed psychiatric appointments, reported KhaoSod.

Despite ongoing community fears, the suspect’s violent behaviour had been anticipated, with threats made against locals. The police charged him with attempted murder, property damage, and drug use following a positive drug test. Further legal proceedings will follow, including detailed interviews with the victims.