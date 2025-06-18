Man detained after machete attack in Sisaket province

Villagers fled in panic as man wielded blade in broad daylight

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
100 1 minute read
Man detained after machete attack in Sisaket province
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 39 year old man was detained after allegedly attacking residents with a machete in Khun Han district, Sisaket province. The incident occurred around 12.10pm yesterday, June 17, when local police received reports of a violent attack at Ban Huay, Moo 8, Krawan subdistrict.

The attack left Natnicha, a 27 year old bank employee, critically injured with head wounds. She was promptly transferred to Khun Han Hospital, and later moved to Sisaket Hospital for further treatment. Another man was injured while attempting to assist her.

Upon investigation, evidence of a recent fire was found within the suspect’s residence, suggesting an attempt to burn the house. The suspect was reportedly in a state of frenzy and was subdued by police using non-lethal methods.

Eyewitness Suri, a 50 year old woman, recounted that three bank officials had approached her for directions to a client’s house. The officials, mistaken by the suspect for police, were then attacked.

The suspect, Rangsan Maprang, smashed the driver’s side window of their vehicle with a machete. As the officials fled, Natnicha fell and was subsequently injured by the suspect.

Suri further explained that a male bank official intervened, resulting in a minor injury to his arm. The community members assisted in moving Natnicha to safety. Suri expressed concern that had the colleague not intervened, Natnicha might have suffered fatal injuries.

Village headman, Siri Kulket, shed light on the suspect’s history, revealing he suffers from psychiatric issues exacerbated by substance abuse. Previously incarcerated for drug-related offences, he has lived alone since his release over a year ago.

Related Articles

Efforts to seek family cooperation for rehabilitation were unsuccessful, and the suspect had missed psychiatric appointments, reported KhaoSod.

Despite ongoing community fears, the suspect’s violent behaviour had been anticipated, with threats made against locals. The police charged him with attempted murder, property damage, and drug use following a positive drug test. Further legal proceedings will follow, including detailed interviews with the victims.

Man detained after machete attack in Sisaket province | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
Family survives Lampang crash as guardrail impales pickup Road deaths

Family survives Lampang crash as guardrail impales pickup

5 minutes ago
‘Don’t be afraid:’ Thai soldier’s final words before sniper shot Phuket News

‘Don’t be afraid:’ Thai soldier’s final words before sniper shot

13 minutes ago
Cargo ship grounding in Mu Koh Surin causes coral reef damage Environment News

Cargo ship grounding in Mu Koh Surin causes coral reef damage

20 minutes ago
Paetongtarn admits to phone call with Hun Sen after audio leak Thailand News

Paetongtarn admits to phone call with Hun Sen after audio leak

31 minutes ago
Miss World Opal vows to empower Thai women Bangkok News

Miss World Opal vows to empower Thai women

39 minutes ago
Krabi monk arrested for drug offences during temple raid Crime News

Krabi monk arrested for drug offences during temple raid

47 minutes ago
Phuket police hit the sand in beach safety crackdown Phuket News

Phuket police hit the sand in beach safety crackdown

53 minutes ago
Man arrested for child pornography distribution via LINE group in Phitsanulok Crime News

Man arrested for child pornography distribution via LINE group in Phitsanulok

1 hour ago
Fish bone pierces Thai woman’s throat and emerges through her neck Thailand News

Fish bone pierces Thai woman’s throat and emerges through her neck

1 hour ago
Police crackdown on illegal street racing with strict penalties Crime News

Police crackdown on illegal street racing with strict penalties

1 hour ago
Thai princess takes to the skies with Sweden’s top fighter jet Thailand News

Thai princess takes to the skies with Sweden’s top fighter jet

2 hours ago
Man detained after machete attack in Sisaket province Crime News

Man detained after machete attack in Sisaket province

2 hours ago
Thailand SEC cracks down on margin loan misuse Business News

Thailand SEC cracks down on margin loan misuse

2 hours ago
Frightened Thai man fires at police mistaking raid for threat Thailand News

Frightened Thai man fires at police mistaking raid for threat

2 hours ago
Bangkok police arrest man for abducting, assaulting young girl Bangkok News

Bangkok police arrest man for abducting, assaulting young girl

2 hours ago
Dutchman busted in Phuket over 350k baht fraud rap Phuket News

Dutchman busted in Phuket over 350k baht fraud rap

2 hours ago
Thai truck driver turns himself in after fatal road rage incident Crime News

Thai truck driver turns himself in after fatal road rage incident

3 hours ago
Thailand’s 157 billion baht stimulus scramble begins Thailand News

Thailand’s 157 billion baht stimulus scramble begins

3 hours ago
Baggage claim! Irish drug mule jailed after 22.5m baht stash found Bangkok News

Baggage claim! Irish drug mule jailed after 22.5m baht stash found

3 hours ago
Man arrested for selling e-cigarette pods with anaesthetic in Bangkok Bangkok News

Man arrested for selling e-cigarette pods with anaesthetic in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Bangkok workers score 400-baht payday in wage shake-up Bangkok News

Bangkok workers score 400-baht payday in wage shake-up

4 hours ago
50 foreigners arrested at illegal entertainment complex in Pattaya Pattaya News

50 foreigners arrested at illegal entertainment complex in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Cambodia crypto firm linked to scams targeting Thais, say cops Thailand News

Cambodia crypto firm linked to scams targeting Thais, say cops

5 hours ago
Drugged-up Pattaya thief steals mum’s motorbike from next door Pattaya News

Drugged-up Pattaya thief steals mum’s motorbike from next door

5 hours ago
Soldier killed by sniper in Yala raises security concerns South Thailand News

Soldier killed by sniper in Yala raises security concerns

5 hours ago
Crime NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
100 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
2 1 vote
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x