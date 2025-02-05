IMPACT invests 5 billion baht to expand MICE hub

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal40 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, February 5, 2025
62 1 minute read
IMPACT invests 5 billion baht to expand MICE hub
Photo courtesy of The Nation

IMPACT Exhibition Management Co Ltd is making a bold move to dominate Thailand’s meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions tourism (MICE) industry, investing 5 billion baht in two new hotels to transform Mueang Thong Thani into a world-class event and entertainment hub.

The investment, part of a long-term expansion strategy, will position IMPACT as a key player in the government’s proposed 100-billion-baht entertainment complex mega-project. However, CEO Paul Kanjanapas revealed that due to uncertainty over government policies, the company is prioritising hotel development instead.

Advertisements

“The timeline for the entertainment complex project remains uncertain. IMPACT is not waiting and has expanded Mueang Thong Thani to accommodate more MICE tourists.”

The new investment will add 1,000 rooms this year, including a five-star hotel with 300 plus rooms and a four-star hotel with 600 plus rooms.

Related Articles

IMPACT aims to expand its total hotel capacity to 5,000 rooms by 2035, addressing the long-standing issue of limited accommodation for major events.

IMPACT invests 5 billion baht to expand MICE hub | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Nation

Currently, the company operates Novotel (380 rooms) and Ibis (550 rooms), both running at 50 to 60% occupancy. To fund the expansion, IMPACT plans to sell these properties to the trust for 2 to 2.5 billion baht.

IMPACT expects 25% revenue growth for the IMPACT Growth REIT in fiscal 2024, driven by booming MICE events and concerts. The IMPACT Arena has already recorded 20% year-on-year growth, with full bookings exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

Advertisements

Looking ahead, IMPACT is set to become Asia’s premier MICE tourism destination, enhanced by two new Pink Line electric train stations opening in May.

With nearly 10 million visitors last year, the company is targeting the Chinese and Indian markets to further cement its global presence, reported The Nation.

IMPACT invests 5 billion baht to expand MICE hub | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Nation
IMPACT invests 5 billion baht to expand MICE hub | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Nation

In similar news, Thailand is gearing up to enhance its events infrastructure, aiming to become a top destination for international sports and entertainment.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong proposed a bold plan to transform Bangkok’s National Stadium into a modern, multi-purpose venue capable of hosting global sports competitions and major concerts.

Sorawong is working to mediate between Chulalongkorn University, the stadium’s owner, and private investors to redevelop the National Stadium and the ageing Nimibutr Sports Building.

Latest Thailand News
Phatthalung woman detains parents over 30 million baht Crime News

Phatthalung woman detains parents over 30 million baht

23 minutes ago
Anutin: Thaksin still has political power despite election results Bangkok News

Anutin: Thaksin still has political power despite election results

34 minutes ago
IMPACT invests 5 billion baht to expand MICE hub Business News

IMPACT invests 5 billion baht to expand MICE hub

40 minutes ago
Bank of Thailand targets illegal loan apps for removal Business News

Bank of Thailand targets illegal loan apps for removal

47 minutes ago
Unregistered hotels could boost tourism revenue to 3.5 trillion baht Bangkok News

Unregistered hotels could boost tourism revenue to 3.5 trillion baht

53 minutes ago
Nonthaburi: Retired teacher loses 2 million baht in call centre scam Central Thailand News

Nonthaburi: Retired teacher loses 2 million baht in call centre scam

1 hour ago
Thai man throws ex-girlfriend down stairs, threatens to share explicit videos Crime News

Thai man throws ex-girlfriend down stairs, threatens to share explicit videos

1 hour ago
Thai hostages freed by Hamas to return home on Febraury 8 Politics News

Thai hostages freed by Hamas to return home on Febraury 8

1 hour ago
Tunisian tourist tries to outrun Karon cops, chase ends in arrest Crime News

Tunisian tourist tries to outrun Karon cops, chase ends in arrest

1 hour ago
Thailand PM strengthens China ties with investment focus Thailand News

Thailand PM strengthens China ties with investment focus

2 hours ago
Over 27 tonnes of illegal drugs to be destroyed in ONCB crackdown Bangkok News

Over 27 tonnes of illegal drugs to be destroyed in ONCB crackdown

2 hours ago
King cobra found in bathroom prompts urgent rescue in Thailand Thailand News

King cobra found in bathroom prompts urgent rescue in Thailand

2 hours ago
Trunk road surprise: Prachin Buri motorists have elephant-sized scare Central Thailand News

Trunk road surprise: Prachin Buri motorists have elephant-sized scare

2 hours ago
Thai woman suspected of burning father to death in Kalasin Crime News

Thai woman suspected of burning father to death in Kalasin

2 hours ago
Troublemaker arrested after assaulting elderly man in Nonthaburi Crime News

Troublemaker arrested after assaulting elderly man in Nonthaburi

2 hours ago
Uzbek tourist robbed at Patong Beach, thieves arrested Crime News

Uzbek tourist robbed at Patong Beach, thieves arrested

3 hours ago
CH7HD joins forces with Columbia Pictures Aquaverse Entertainment

CH7HD joins forces with Columbia Pictures Aquaverse

3 hours ago
Jealous Thai man smashes ex-wife&#8217;s car, writes vulgarities on it Crime News

Jealous Thai man smashes ex-wife’s car, writes vulgarities on it

3 hours ago
Man arrested after girlfriend&#8217;s suspicious death in Chon Buri hospital Crime News

Man arrested after girlfriend’s suspicious death in Chon Buri hospital

3 hours ago
Bus crash in Tak leaves driver, attendant dead, 35 tourists hurt Crime News

Bus crash in Tak leaves driver, attendant dead, 35 tourists hurt

3 hours ago
Man arrested in Kanchanaburi smuggling heroin worth 50,000 baht Crime News

Man arrested in Kanchanaburi smuggling heroin worth 50,000 baht

3 hours ago
Thailand’s new digital entry rule sparks panic: TM6 form Bangkok News

Thailand’s new digital entry rule sparks panic: TM6 form

3 hours ago
Romance scammer &#8216;Noon Hundred Faces&#8217; caught after 4 million baht loss Crime News

Romance scammer ‘Noon Hundred Faces’ caught after 4 million baht loss

4 hours ago
Police raid Pattaya nightclubs in surprise crackdown Crime News

Police raid Pattaya nightclubs in surprise crackdown

4 hours ago
Tutor arrested for alleged sexual assaults in Pathum Thani Crime News

Tutor arrested for alleged sexual assaults in Pathum Thani

4 hours ago
Business NewsCentral Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal40 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, February 5, 2025
62 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Bank of Thailand targets illegal loan apps for removal

Bank of Thailand targets illegal loan apps for removal

47 minutes ago
Unregistered hotels could boost tourism revenue to 3.5 trillion baht

Unregistered hotels could boost tourism revenue to 3.5 trillion baht

53 minutes ago
Nonthaburi: Retired teacher loses 2 million baht in call centre scam

Nonthaburi: Retired teacher loses 2 million baht in call centre scam

1 hour ago
Thai man throws ex-girlfriend down stairs, threatens to share explicit videos

Thai man throws ex-girlfriend down stairs, threatens to share explicit videos

1 hour ago