Pattaya shooting range noise reduced, but residents uneasy

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, March 15, 2025
137 1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

Residents expressed relief as Pattaya officials inspected a shooting range adjacent to their village, which has caused persistent noise disturbance.

Yesterday, Krisana Boonsawat, Pattaya’s Deputy Mayor, along with officials from the engineering and public health and environment departments, visited the Guns Shooting and Battle range, now renamed 556 Shooting Club, following complaints from residents of Jomtien Park Villa 2 in South Pattaya. The range had been subject to numerous inspections and a temporary closure due to noise complaints over several months.

Upon seeing the officials, some residents were moved to show their gratitude as they had been unable to rest due to the constant gunfire noise. Following the city’s temporary shutdown order, the shooting range implemented noise-reduction measures, including constructing soundproof walls ranging from 30 centimetres to 2 metres thick, and adding soundproof insulation averaging 2 inches, along with 6 inches of sound-absorbing materials in critical areas. Noise measurements showed a reduction to 56-58 decibels outside, compared to the legal limit of 115 decibels, though the range still recorded 120 decibels internally.

Despite the noise level reduction, residents remain troubled, particularly between 5pm and 6pm, when gun tests are frequent. The disturbance has affected their daily lives and mental health, with some seeking psychiatric advice due to accumulated stress from the noise.

Deputy Mayor Krisana Boonsawat acknowledged the residents’ distress and emphasised the city’s intent to balance the coexistence of the shooting range and community. The city plans to work with the operators for further improvements and might revise operating hours to minimise the impact. The engineering department confirmed the range has a valid construction permit, but the building is 10cm closer than allowed, requiring prompt correction. Noise levels inside affected homes were measured at 76 decibels, below the legal limit of 115 decibels.

The shooting range operators stated they have not officially opened and are currently improving the facility to reduce noise. They assured their cooperation in resolving issues, estimating around 90 days for further improvements. Pattaya City committed to closely monitoring progress to ensure sustainable coexistence without compromising residents’ quality of life, reported KhaoSod.

