Brollies up as Bangkok and 38 provinces brace for floods

Emergency alerts issued as rainfall risks escalate

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee11 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 15, 2025
77 3 minutes read
Brollies up as Bangkok and 38 provinces brace for floods
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Get ready to be drenched, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warned that Bangkok and 38 provinces are in for a lashing, with heavy rain, flash floods and forest runoffs on the cards. The TMD have sounded the alarm, urging residents, especially those in low-lying areas or near rivers and canals, to stay on high alert as the downpours roll in.

The warning covers large swathes of the country, with the TMD advising people to keep an eye on updates and avoid risky areas prone to sudden flooding or landslides.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours suggests thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in certain areas of Thailand. Notably affected provinces include Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, and Trat.

This weather pattern is attributed to a low-pressure area over northern Vietnam combined with a moderately strong southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

The TMD has issued a 15-day forecast for significant rain accumulation, prompting preparations for heavy downpours. The upper Andaman Sea is expected to experience strong winds, with waves reaching heights of 2 to 3 metres and over 3 metres during thunderstorms.

In contrast, the lower Andaman Sea will see waves around 2 metres high. Meanwhile, the upper Gulf of Thailand will have waves between 1 and 2 metres high, exceeding 2 metres in stormy areas.

Mariners in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to exercise caution, especially avoiding navigation during storms. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore during this period.

Related Articles

Weather forecast

For the northern region, thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, with heavier rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Temperatures will range from 24 to 26°C, with highs of 32 to 36°C. The southwest wind will blow at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

In the northeast, 60% of the area will experience thunderstorms, with heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures will range from 24 to 26°C, with highs of 30 to 35°C. The southwest wind will continue at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The central region will have thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with heavy rain in Lopburi, Saraburi, and Kanchanaburi. Temperatures will vary between 24 and 26°C, peaking at 34 and 36°C. The southwest wind will persist at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Eastern Thailand will see thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with significant rainfall in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. The temperature will range from 24 to 28°C, with highs of 30 to 35°C. The southwest wind will blow at 15 to 35 kilometres per hour, with waves of 1 to 2 metres, rising above 2 metres during storms.

In the southern east coast, thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the area, mainly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Yala, and Narathiwat. Temperatures will range from 23 to 25°C, with highs of 34 to 35°C.

The southwest wind will blow at 15 to 35 kilometres per hour, with waves around 1 metre, increasing to 1 to 2 metres offshore, and over 2 metres in stormy conditions.

The southern west coast will experience thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, and Phuket. Temperatures will range from 24 to 27°C, with highs of 32 to 33°C.

From Phuket upwards, the southwest wind will blow at 20 to 40 kilometres per hour, with waves of 2 to 3 metres, exceeding 3 metres during storms. From Krabi downwards, the southwest wind will maintain a speed of 20 to 35 kilometres per hour, with waves around 2 metres, rising over 2 metres in thunderstorms.

In Bangkok and its vicinity, thunderstorms are anticipated in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some locations. Temperatures will range from 24 to 26°C, with highs of 33 to 36°C. The southwest wind will persist at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour, reported KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Jilted ex drives to Phuket with pistol to settle grudge with wife Phuket News

Jilted ex drives to Phuket with pistol to settle grudge with wife

33 seconds ago
Brollies up as Bangkok and 38 provinces brace for floods Thailand Weather Updates

Brollies up as Bangkok and 38 provinces brace for floods

11 minutes ago
Helmet-wielding lunatic causes chaos in Pattaya fast food joint Pattaya News

Helmet-wielding lunatic causes chaos in Pattaya fast food joint

33 minutes ago
Thai hard: Pompey mad fan builds shrine to blues, from Thailand Thailand News

Thai hard: Pompey mad fan builds shrine to blues, from Thailand

16 hours ago
CCTV captures foreign men taking Thai man’s cat in Phuket Phuket News

CCTV captures foreign men taking Thai man’s cat in Phuket

16 hours ago
Youth clashes in Buriram spark fear with explosive disturbances Crime News

Youth clashes in Buriram spark fear with explosive disturbances

16 hours ago
Thief caught sleeping in Udon Thani home but escapes before arrest Thailand News

Thief caught sleeping in Udon Thani home but escapes before arrest

17 hours ago
Boot and run: Thug kicks young Thai woman in Pattaya bar assault Pattaya News

Boot and run: Thug kicks young Thai woman in Pattaya bar assault

17 hours ago
Wat Arun added to UNESCO&#8217;s tentative World Heritage list Bangkok News

Wat Arun added to UNESCO’s tentative World Heritage list

17 hours ago
Baht’s life: Monsoon gloom rains on Phuket’s holiday parade Phuket News

Baht’s life: Monsoon gloom rains on Phuket’s holiday parade

17 hours ago
Naked American man in Bangkok sewer refuses help and bites rescuers Bangkok News

Naked American man in Bangkok sewer refuses help and bites rescuers

17 hours ago
Ruff justice: Phuket MP bites back over ‘mafia dog’ slur Phuket News

Ruff justice: Phuket MP bites back over ‘mafia dog’ slur

18 hours ago
Two women arrested for stealing phone from elderly monk Bangkok News

Two women arrested for stealing phone from elderly monk

18 hours ago
Pier pressure: Man found hanged in Phuket mangroves Phuket News

Pier pressure: Man found hanged in Phuket mangroves

18 hours ago
Truck crash in Lop Buri kills woman at fruit stall Road deaths

Truck crash in Lop Buri kills woman at fruit stall

18 hours ago
Eight year old in Pattani diagnosed with tetanus after incomplete vaccinations Thailand News

Eight year old in Pattani diagnosed with tetanus after incomplete vaccinations

19 hours ago
Phuket up! Aussie teen&#8217;s Thai trip nearly ends in coke bust horror Phuket News

Phuket up! Aussie teen’s Thai trip nearly ends in coke bust horror

19 hours ago
Bangkok shop raid uncovers kratom juice and dangerous drugs Bangkok News

Bangkok shop raid uncovers kratom juice and dangerous drugs

19 hours ago
3 Thai boys hailed heroes for rescuing woman from drowning Thailand News

3 Thai boys hailed heroes for rescuing woman from drowning

19 hours ago
GI dough! Retired American blows a fuse in Pattaya bar brawl Pattaya News

GI dough! Retired American blows a fuse in Pattaya bar brawl

19 hours ago
Woman admits false motorcycle theft claim in Bangkok after dispute Bangkok News

Woman admits false motorcycle theft claim in Bangkok after dispute

20 hours ago
Ladies&#8217; night bust-up in Pattaya leaves serial sleaze in cuffs Pattaya News

Ladies’ night bust-up in Pattaya leaves serial sleaze in cuffs

20 hours ago
Thai monk denies affair with foreign man’s wife in Phuket Phuket News

Thai monk denies affair with foreign man’s wife in Phuket

20 hours ago
US author issues grim warning for dream-chasers in Thailand Thailand News

US author issues grim warning for dream-chasers in Thailand

20 hours ago
Worker dies after machinery accident in Samut Prakan Thailand News

Worker dies after machinery accident in Samut Prakan

21 hours ago
Thailand NewsThailand Weather Updates
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee11 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 15, 2025
77 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x