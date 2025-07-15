Brollies up as Bangkok and 38 provinces brace for floods

Get ready to be drenched, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warned that Bangkok and 38 provinces are in for a lashing, with heavy rain, flash floods and forest runoffs on the cards. The TMD have sounded the alarm, urging residents, especially those in low-lying areas or near rivers and canals, to stay on high alert as the downpours roll in.

The warning covers large swathes of the country, with the TMD advising people to keep an eye on updates and avoid risky areas prone to sudden flooding or landslides.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours suggests thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in certain areas of Thailand. Notably affected provinces include Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, and Trat.

This weather pattern is attributed to a low-pressure area over northern Vietnam combined with a moderately strong southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

The TMD has issued a 15-day forecast for significant rain accumulation, prompting preparations for heavy downpours. The upper Andaman Sea is expected to experience strong winds, with waves reaching heights of 2 to 3 metres and over 3 metres during thunderstorms.

In contrast, the lower Andaman Sea will see waves around 2 metres high. Meanwhile, the upper Gulf of Thailand will have waves between 1 and 2 metres high, exceeding 2 metres in stormy areas.

Mariners in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to exercise caution, especially avoiding navigation during storms. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore during this period.

Weather forecast

For the northern region, thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, with heavier rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Temperatures will range from 24 to 26°C, with highs of 32 to 36°C. The southwest wind will blow at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

In the northeast, 60% of the area will experience thunderstorms, with heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures will range from 24 to 26°C, with highs of 30 to 35°C. The southwest wind will continue at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The central region will have thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with heavy rain in Lopburi, Saraburi, and Kanchanaburi. Temperatures will vary between 24 and 26°C, peaking at 34 and 36°C. The southwest wind will persist at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Eastern Thailand will see thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with significant rainfall in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. The temperature will range from 24 to 28°C, with highs of 30 to 35°C. The southwest wind will blow at 15 to 35 kilometres per hour, with waves of 1 to 2 metres, rising above 2 metres during storms.

In the southern east coast, thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the area, mainly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Yala, and Narathiwat. Temperatures will range from 23 to 25°C, with highs of 34 to 35°C.

The southwest wind will blow at 15 to 35 kilometres per hour, with waves around 1 metre, increasing to 1 to 2 metres offshore, and over 2 metres in stormy conditions.

The southern west coast will experience thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, and Phuket. Temperatures will range from 24 to 27°C, with highs of 32 to 33°C.

From Phuket upwards, the southwest wind will blow at 20 to 40 kilometres per hour, with waves of 2 to 3 metres, exceeding 3 metres during storms. From Krabi downwards, the southwest wind will maintain a speed of 20 to 35 kilometres per hour, with waves around 2 metres, rising over 2 metres in thunderstorms.

In Bangkok and its vicinity, thunderstorms are anticipated in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some locations. Temperatures will range from 24 to 26°C, with highs of 33 to 36°C. The southwest wind will persist at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour, reported KhaoSod.