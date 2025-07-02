Nonthaburi monk rescued after wheelchair falls into canal

Mobility aid badly damaged, monk struggles to buy new one

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal14 seconds agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 2, 2025
50 1 minute read
Nonthaburi monk rescued after wheelchair falls into canal
Pictures courtesy of Bangkok Post

A heroic rescue took place in Nonthaburi province after a one-legged monk was left stranded in a roadside canal when his electric wheelchair tipped over during his morning alms round.

The incident, which occurred near Wat Masong school in Thaweewattana subdistrict, sparked widespread sympathy after it was revealed that the 57 year old, Phra Vichai Saetang, has been a dedicated monk for 17 years, despite losing his left leg to diabetes.

Phra Vichai was out on his morning alms round when disaster struck. Navigating his electric wheelchair, he was carefully keeping a safe distance from the busy traffic when his wheelchair suddenly slipped off the edge of the road near the school.

The unbalanced chair toppled into a nearby canal, leaving him stranded in the water.

Nonthaburi monk rescued after wheelchair falls into canal | News by Thaiger

Fortunately, Phra Vichai wasn’t alone. A group of students and bystanders nearby rushed to his aid, quickly pulling him from the water and ensuring he was safely returned to the temple.

“I tried to keep well clear of the traffic, but my wheel slipped,” he explained after the ordeal. “I was lucky there were people around to help me.”

Related Articles

Nonthaburi monk rescued after wheelchair falls into canal | News by Thaiger

Once safely back at Wat Masong, Phra Vichai was able to bathe and change, but the incident had left him with minor injuries, including abrasions to his forehead, legs, and knees.

The Sai Noi Foundation later arranged for him to be taken to Sai Noi Hospital for a medical check-up, where he was thankfully cleared of any serious injuries.

However, the monk’s electric wheelchair, which was his main form of mobility, was badly damaged after being submerged in the canal.

With his wheelchair now beyond repair, Phra Vichai has been forced to rely on a smaller, manual wheelchair borrowed from another monk. Unfortunately, this wheelchair is not well suited to his larger build, making daily movement difficult, reported Bangkok Post.

Phra Vichai shared that the cost of replacing his electric wheelchair is a significant burden. A second-hand one typically costs around 12,000 baht, while a new model can exceed 30,000 baht.

This unexpected setback has left the monk, known for his dedication to his community, facing an uphill struggle to regain his independence.

Latest Thailand News
Nonthaburi monk rescued after wheelchair falls into canal Thailand News

Nonthaburi monk rescued after wheelchair falls into canal

14 seconds ago
Chiang Mai locals fear scam as love scandal posters pop up across province Thailand News

Chiang Mai locals fear scam as love scandal posters pop up across province

18 minutes ago
Thailand faces student enrolment drop, small schools struggle Thailand News

Thailand faces student enrolment drop, small schools struggle

26 minutes ago
Legal battle intensifies over Paetongtarn&#8217;s audio scandal Thailand News

Legal battle intensifies over Paetongtarn’s audio scandal

34 minutes ago
Attack on Mae Tuen wildlife sanctuary sparks urgent police hunt Crime News

Attack on Mae Tuen wildlife sanctuary sparks urgent police hunt

45 minutes ago
Austrian tourist dies after falling down stairs in Koh Samui hotel Koh Samui News

Austrian tourist dies after falling down stairs in Koh Samui hotel

51 minutes ago
Cambodia halts oil imports, Thai firms unfazed Business News

Cambodia halts oil imports, Thai firms unfazed

57 minutes ago
Thai woman allegedly engages in romantic relationships with 3 senior monks Thailand News

Thai woman allegedly engages in romantic relationships with 3 senior monks

1 hour ago
Student survives bus collision at Bangkok pedestrian crossing (video) Bangkok News

Student survives bus collision at Bangkok pedestrian crossing (video)

1 hour ago
Cannabis cargo: British teen’s &#8216;snake-like&#8217; scar tale in Georgia Thailand News

Cannabis cargo: British teen’s ‘snake-like’ scar tale in Georgia

1 hour ago
Pattaya&#8217;s tourist shift: Indian influx sparks debate on future Pattaya News

Pattaya’s tourist shift: Indian influx sparks debate on future

2 hours ago
Hill myna dispute leads to fatal shooting in Krabi Krabi News

Hill myna dispute leads to fatal shooting in Krabi

2 hours ago
Durian variety draws Malaysia, Singapore tourists to Yala&#8217;s Betong South Thailand News

Durian variety draws Malaysia, Singapore tourists to Yala’s Betong

2 hours ago
4 Rottweilers rescued after being left to die in Chiang Mai forest Thailand News

4 Rottweilers rescued after being left to die in Chiang Mai forest

2 hours ago
Thai workers arrested for risky border escape after Cambodia job scam Crime News

Thai workers arrested for risky border escape after Cambodia job scam

2 hours ago
Spanish family rescued after boat capsizes off Koh Samui Koh Samui News

Spanish family rescued after boat capsizes off Koh Samui

3 hours ago
Shocking victory: Russian fighter’s electrifying celebration (video) Phuket News

Shocking victory: Russian fighter’s electrifying celebration (video)

3 hours ago
Thai police seize 10.6 million meth pills in major drug bust Crime News

Thai police seize 10.6 million meth pills in major drug bust

3 hours ago
Thai woman accuses ex-MP and businessman of extorting 9 million baht Thailand News

Thai woman accuses ex-MP and businessman of extorting 9 million baht

3 hours ago
Police bust Chinese call centre scam in Chiang Mai luxury home Chiang Mai News

Police bust Chinese call centre scam in Chiang Mai luxury home

3 hours ago
Temple raid: Monks busted for meth use in central Thailand Thailand News

Temple raid: Monks busted for meth use in central Thailand

3 hours ago
Police officer dies in SUV crash in Ubon Ratchathani Road deaths

Police officer dies in SUV crash in Ubon Ratchathani

4 hours ago
Chiang Mai woman hits 60 million baht lottery jackpot Thailand News

Chiang Mai woman hits 60 million baht lottery jackpot

4 hours ago
Hairy surprise: Thai woman finds pubic hair on &#8216;brand-new&#8217; shaver Thailand News

Hairy surprise: Thai woman finds pubic hair on ‘brand-new’ shaver

4 hours ago
Thalang thief caught red-handed with stolen bike hidden in room Phuket News

Thalang thief caught red-handed with stolen bike hidden in room

4 hours ago
Central Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal14 seconds agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 2, 2025
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x