Pattaya police told to clean up their act
Pattaya police are being told to clean up their act, stop hiding behind masks and try harder to communicate better with tourists. The directive has come from Bangkok HQ.
Pattaya News is reporting that the local Pattaya police chief Pol Col Apichai Krobpetch is passing on the directive to officers on the beat. He said that “This is especially important as Pattaya is a big tourist town.”
It’s also important because, we’re told by the Thai government, that Pattaya is now a “world class family resort.”
Traffic police are being told to apply the law fairly and sort out traffic problems at the resorts, not on the spot. They are also being told to provide better service, do more to assist the public and ‘clean up’ their procedures when it comes to searches and arrests.
Pattaya News says that masks and balaclavas, or anything obscuring the faces of police is now a “no-no” as police chiefs try and improve the image of the the force among Thais and tourists alike.
Last year Pattaya’s police chief arranged haircuts at the station for 400 men as part of the directive at the time to improve the ‘appearance’ of the Pattaya police force.
Pattaya attracting major government and international brand investment
As part of Pattaya’s make-over to attract high-scale tourism back to the popular seaside city, some of the biggest names in local and international leisure, retail and sport are putting their money down to invest in the region’s future. And the Thai government is investing heavily too as part of its commitment to rebrand the area and bring it up to date with international traveller expectations.
The Thai government sees Pattaya’s future as a world-class tourist destination that will evolve beyond its raunchy past.
The Mastercard Asia Pacific Destinations Index 2017 shows that Pattaya has attracted the eighth highest number of international overnight arrivals in the Asia-Pacific region, finishing just behind Hong Kong. The report indicates the Korean, German and Chinese guests are still travelling to Pattaya and looking for new activities beyond Walking Street, beaches and international food.
The Thai government’s recent announcement about tax breaks and investment in the EEC (Eastern Economic Corridor) is attracting a lot of foreign investment interest, resulting in the announcement of some exciting new projects. Here are a few, amongst many…
High Speed Rail project
The High-Speed Rail project will link three of the main airports – Don Muang Station, Suvarnabhumi Station and U-Tapao – and make it easy for tourists to move to and from Bangkok and Pattaya. The new high-speed rail will largely make use of existing routes from the State Railway of Thailand and in total comprise 220 kilometers of seamless railway routes. The intercity line will reach a maximum speed of 250 km/hr. The major investment from the Thai Government is just a small part of their total investment for the EEC.
Café del Mar – Pattaya
Opening in time for this year’s high-season, Café del Mar Pattaya bring’s Ibiza to Na Jomtien beach. Building on the success of it’s Phuket cousin, the new Café del Mar brings the world’s most famous up-scale beach culture brand to Pattaya’s coastline. The new premium beach experience is a huge departure from Pattaya’s other party experiences providing an attraction for the top end of the city’s tourist market. It will also be a huge attraction to the Bangkok party scene looking for an alternative world-class weekend escape.
The beach club will have direct access to the beach, indoor and outdoor dining, four bars and an infinity pool.
Terminal 21 Pattaya
Terminal 21, like it’s successful Bangkok shopping destination sister, will add another touch of class and flair when added to Pattaya’s current shopping experiences. Developers say they’ll gear it more towards the seaside tourist crowd and choose the brands and dining experiences accordingly. There’s also a 25 storey hotel attached to the new development – the Grand Centre Point Hotel. The new Terminal 21 will be located at the north end of Beach Road, near the famous Dolphin Roundabout.
Phuket man confesses to Sattahip double murder
Phuket bar owner Panya “Sia Auan Bangla” Yingdang, extradited from Cambodia on Tuesda, has since confessed to masterminding last month’s murder of a former teen beauty queen and her partner in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district.
39 year old Panya, the final suspect to be captured in the case, also admitted to reporters while he was being escorted away to perform a crime re-enactment, that he had been spooked by Chakthip’s earlier public threat that he would be captured dead or alive.
Chakthip had announced Panya could either keep running until he reached a dead-end and got arrested or face a possible extrajudicial killing. He said he chose the former and therefore fled to Cambodia. He didn’t realise until later that the killing had been committed in front of a sacred Buddha image carved into the cliff, Chakthip said.
“When he knew about the Khao Chee Chan or “Buddha Mountain”, he was afraid of sacred things. He said the gun wouldn’t fire the first 2 or 3 times he pulled the trigger,” Chakthip said, adding that Panya seemed to be in a normal state of mind, not suicidal.
Chakthip said police would focus for the moment on prosecuting Panya for the Chon Buri killings and would decide later whether to reopen a previous murder case in Phuket that Panya had allegedly been involved but, according to social media speculation, paid 2 million baht to ‘buy his way out of trouble’.
Panya was taken to perform the crime re-enactment at 3pm on Wednesday at five locations in Pattaya and Sattahip, including “Buddha Mountain” where about 30 people gathered to observe proceedings.
Panya, wearing a bulletproof vest and a helmet while being guarded by more than 30 policemen and local administrators, asked for a brief moment to prostrate in front of the Buddha image, apparently to apologise for having offended at the spot.
The two victims’ mothers were among those who watched the re-enactment from just 10 metres away. They said they were glad the police had finally arrested the man and hoped he would face the death punishment.
Panya was detained overnight at Jomtien police station ahead of yesterday’s hearing at Pattaya Court for the first 12-day detention period.
The court had issued arrest warrants for six suspects involved in the July 29 killing of 20 year old Paweena Namuangrak and her apparent boyfriend, 21 year old Anantachai Jaritrum, in broad daylight at Sattahip district’s Khao Chee Chan or “Buddha Mountain”.
Panya allegedly masterminded the killing and shot Anantachai. The other suspects were another alleged shooter 22 year old Narong Warintharawet, who is accused of shooting Paweena; 22 year old Krissana Sisuk, who allegedly rented the house where the murder was plotted and spotted the victims; alleged spotters 34 year old Jeerasak Unaiban, 43 year old and Sayan Sisuk, and alleged getaway driver 35 year old Kiattisak Surangsaengoonmee.
The six men directly involved in the killing, now all in custody, face charges of conspiracy to murder, carrying handguns and ammunition in public places and using them without permission.
In addition, the police investigation also found that four other individuals – Niwet Yingdee, Kowan Silpano, Winai Silpano and Phuthorn Singdee – had helped Panya flee to Cambodia, so arrest warrants over a charge of aiding a fugitive to avoid arrest have been issued for them, police said. Those four men are already in police custody.
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
The hotel at the centre of claims it hosted a sex orgy has been named as the A-One The Royal Cruise in North Pattaya.
Earlier story from The Thaiger HERE.
On Monday morning, the resort’s police chief and local authority supremo were met by hotel executive Somchai Ratana-ophat, who admitted that the party had taken place at the hotel on Saturday between 3pm and 11pm. It had been organised by foreigners, and 1,000 participants paid between 550 and 1,100 baht a head. Thai female models were hired by the organisers.
Naris Niramaiwong, the district chief, said that the hotel had a valid licence, and that the police would handle the other matters. Pol Colonel Apichai Krobpetch admitted that the participants had all been wearing swimsuits, but the party still constituted an affront to public morals and was obscene. He promised a full investigation and possible action against the organisers, models, tourists, photographers and those who posted a video of the event.
The “Kolour Beachside Party” was well advertised and was the second such event. The Thaiger notes that the poster advertising the event says ‘Singha Presents’ indicating the the Singha Corporation were one of the main sponsors. The Thaiger has a contact number for Singha Corporation when District Chief Naris needs to question the huge Thai food and beverage corporation.
The We Love Pattaya news site on Facebook said the party had utilised state-of-the-art sound and light systems, had experienced deejays in attendance and featured a special stage in the centre of a pool.
Two beachfront pools were used for the party. A video of nearly one-minute duration was still being widely viewed and shared online, said We Love Pattaya. Naris warned people not to hold sex or drug parties in Pattaya.
Thai Visa notes that chief Naris is the man who walked in on an old British tourist in a short-time sex room on Valentine’s Day last year.
