Bangkok
Hello Bangkok Christian College – It’s the 21st century
PHOTO: Bangkok Christian College
In a sign that the Thai education system still has a way to go, the Bangkok Christian College has been forced to backtrack on using the phrase “sexual deviation” to describe transgenders and other shades of the GLBT spectrum. But the college insists it will still host a controversial seminar in Bangkok as planned.
The seminar, “How to raise a child to not be sexually deviated” is being run by the all-male student Bangkok Christian College on Monday.
A spokesperson for the Parents Association at the college said, “the seminar is exclusively for parents of the school’s students and aims to attract 20-30 people.”
“Parents should be able to raise their children in a way that causes them to identify with their (birth-assigned) biological sex”, he insists.
The controversy surfaced as gender-diversity groups on Thursday denounced plans by the all-male school to host a seminar for parents on the theme of protecting their children from “sexual deviation”.
The college has backtracked on their language but have no apologies for suggesting parents should be able to impose expectations on their children to identify with the gender they were assigned at birth.
“I accept and respect LGBT people, but that doesn’t mean I encourage my son to be one,” he said. The Facebook page for the college carries an advertisement for the event.
“Sexual deviation often comes from the environment in childhood, especially from the family. How does sexual deviation affect the children and how can we prevent it?”
The college’s ignorant, or at least ‘old fashioned’, language seems to imply that they believe sexual diversity is somehow ‘made’ by influences at home. The language also suggests that, by wanting to ‘prevent it’, that there is something wrong with people who grow up a slightly different shade of grey in the sexual orientation spectrum.
The Bangkok Christian College was the first private boys’ school in the Kingdom of Thailand and was founded in 1852. Whilst the college was founded on strong Presbyterian traditions, the students at the college are mostly, according to their Wikipedia site, Buddhists.
“We don’t intend to impose hatred or disgust on sexually diverse students or sexually diverse people,” said Chatchai Charuwatee, a member of the school’s parents association that co-organised the forum.
Well, they did. Their implications are scientifically inaccurate and simply reinforce old Christian text – many passages in the New Testament assert hate and violence against gay people. These sorts of passages, cobbled together by ignorant sheep herders 2000 years ago, and translated and interpreted by Christian theologians in the middle ages, have no place in a modern country, especially a modern Buddhist country.
Gender diversity groups claim the forum’s theme stigmatises LGBT people and oppose the seminar. They say the forum may also violate the Gender Equality Act 2015. The law forbids any act that causes division, discrimination or limitation of any rights and benefits due to a person’s sexual orientation.
Bangkok
Is the new Suvarnabhumi T2 design copied?
by Phatarawadee Phataranawik
The new Suvarnabhumi Airport, much-needed, T2 project has become embroiled in claims of plagiarism and dodgy tender processes.
Renowned Thai architect Duangrit Bunnag’s winning “forest” design for Suvarnabhumi Airport’s new 35 billion baht passenger terminal is embroiled in a plagiarism controversy as well as added scepticism about the transparency of the design contest organised by Airports of Thailand (AoT).
The uproar arose after the original winner – SPAN Consultants and Sign-Tech Engineering Consultant Company, entering as “the SA Group” – was disqualified for failing to return the official AoT quotation form bearing its cost estimate.
The runner-up, Duangrit’s DBALP Consortium, was declared the winner last week amid claims that it had plagiarised the concept of Kengo Kuma’s Yusuhara Wooden Bridge Museum in southern Japan.
The design contract, alone, is worth around 329 million baht. The DBALP design had the assistance of several other agencies, including Japan’s Nikken Sekkei, EMS Consultants, MHPM, MSE and ARJ Consortium.
Four architecture firms tendered to design the new Terminal 2, which is part of the Bangkok airport’s third development phase. The others in the running were Varda Associates and the Beaumont Partnership.
If the DBALP proposal goes forward, construction of the 348,000 square metre T2 is scheduled for completion in 30 months and the terminal should be fully operational in 2021 or early 2022. It’s intended to accommodate more than 30 million passengers annually.
SA Group’s lotus-inspired design was disqualified for failure to return the official AoT quotation form bearing its cost estimate – PHOTO: SA Group
But the project could be delayed because the SA Group has asked the government and Administrative Court to consider the plagiarism claim. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed AoT to review the contest and make sure everything was above board. Prayut said after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that the AoT must ensure there were no legal impediments that would delay construction of T2.
“The contest was conducted transparently,” AoT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn insisted in an official statement the same day, adding that the SA Group was disqualified only for lack of the quotation form, an oversight to which he said the bidder admitted. However, the group has claimed it received no such form from AoT.
“The original quotation for design cost was an important document in the bidding process and our procurement staff had prepared and numbered them accordingly,” Nitinai said.
He added that the list of documents contained in envelopes given to the bidders was also made clear to them.
“There was no complaint from any bidder about not receiving all the documents,” he said.
The design by Varda Associates Company
AoT has yet to sign a contract with Duangrit and his team, pending the review and consultation with experts and the public.
The Architects Council of Thailand affirmed on Friday that the design contest had met its regulations for single-step bidding. The contest, though, took place before the new Government Procurement and Supplies Management Act was passed, by which such bidding competitions are required to enter two rounds, covering conceptual design and construction design.
Kengo Kuma’s Yusuhara Wooden Bridge Museum in southern Japan. PHOTO: Kenho Kuma
Duangrit’s design is indeed similar to that of the iconic Japanese museum, but the Architects Council has not been prodded to take action on ethical grounds.
“We can’t say that he’s copied anything because we would first need to see all the relevant documents,” said Channarong Khanthong, the council’s second vice president.
“The investigation process would take time, but if we found him guilty of plagiarism, his proposal could not be used for the terminal.”
“I didn’t copy anyone else’s work,” architect Duangrit insists.
He said he spent over two months on the concept, drawing inspiration not from Kuma’s museum but from Thailand’s tropical forests.
Passengers would be greeted at the terminal by a lush landscape and huge waterfall, under a roof of modular components supported by overlapping wooden columns. It’s this last facet of the design that’s drawn comparisons to the Wooden Bridge Museum.
Critics say that Duangrit’s complicated design would make the terminal far more difficult to maintain than the SA Group concept.
SOURCE: The Nation Weekend
Bangkok
Big Bangkok Busts
The Metropolitan Police Bureau are crowing about their ‘protection operations’ during the past two months have resulted in the arrest of many suspects and huge drug seizures.
Pol Maj Gen Ruchakorn Jornjewut, deputy commissioner of the bureau, held a press conference on the “Protecting People” operations from July 1 to August 30.
He said the operations saw 6,392 alleged drug abusers and traffickers arrested and 13.419 million methamphetamine pills, 188kg of crystal methamphetamine or “ice”, 326kg of marijuana and 203kg of kratom leaves seized.
Ruchakorn said police also arrested 100 suspects for illegal gun possession and seized 100 guns and 1,050 rounds of ammunition during the same period.
He said police also managed to freeze assets worth 19.18 million baht from drug suspects during the period.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Traditional motorbike taxis vs Grab rival
The old will always try and block the inevitable progress of the news. And so it is with the newer Grab and Uber-stye transport services vs the ‘old guard’.
The latest battle in the war between traditional motorcycle-taxis and the upstart Grab service ended with no one getting a ride.
A Facebook user posting as “Enfant Tunglamae” live-broadcast the Thursday evening stand-off from in front of the Central Rama IX mall in Bangkok. It shows taxi motorcyclists ignoring a long queue of would-be passengers while they ganged up to block a Grab motorcyclist from picking up a limping rider. About 41,000 people have watched the broadcast so far.
‘Enfant’ can be heard arguing with the taxi motorcyclists, pointing out that people had the right to choose which service to use. She told her viewers that the Grab rider had been summoned by phone by the person with a leg injury that prevented him from walking to the motorcycle-taxi stand. But the taxi motorcyclists surrounded the man from Grab, blocking him in.
‘Enfant’ points out the long queue waiting for a bike ride while the drivers were wasting time harassing the Grab man and his passenger. A taxi motorcyclist told her to mind her own business. The broadcast ended in a cliff-hanger when Enfant’s friend turned up on a bike and she rode off.
SOURCE: The Nation
