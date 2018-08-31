National
Tourist arrivals up again – 11 percent rise year on year
Thailand welcomed 22,657,730 visitors over between January-July 2018, up by 11 percent over the same period in 2017, according to preliminary figures collected by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. Estimated visitor expenditure also rose significantly, up 14.44 percent to 1.18 trillion baht.
The top ten source markets of visitors to Thailand in January – July 2018:
SOURCE: Ministry of Tourism and Sports
The TAT Governor Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn says, “This strong growth is very encouraging in terms of numbers, but even more important are some of the emerging new trends; such as, the 23.3 percent increase in visitor arrivals by sea (July 2018), and the higher hotel occupancies being experienced by emerging secondary provinces; such as, Rayong, Suphan Buri, Chainat, Nakhon Pathom, Ang Thong and Phatthalung.”
East Asian countries accounted for 15.45 million visitors, or 68 percent of the total. China topped the list with 6,860,924 million arrivals. ASEAN countries generated over 5.62 million arrivals, with growth from the Philippines (+9.93 percent), Lao PDR. (+9.31 percent), Cambodia (+8.43 percent), Vietnam (+7.83 percent), Indonesia (+7.67 percent), Malaysia (+6.80 percent) and Singapore (+2.97 percent). The only contractions were from Myanmar (-0.36 percent) and Brunei (-11.04 percent).
Arrivals from Europe were up 6.37 percent to 4.05 million. Russia is the largest source market out of Europe, with arrivals of 900,712, up by 16.24 percent.
Arrivals from the Americas were up 2.99 percent to 948,872. The main market, USA, was up by 5.82 percent to 656,327.
Arrivals from South Asia grew by 12.11 percent to 1,133,057. India topped the list with arrivals of 919,130, up 13.24 percent.
Arrivals from Oceania declined by 1.49 percent to 532,296 visitors, largely due to lower arrivals from Australia (-1.82 percent).
Arrivals from the Middle East declined by 4.56 percent to 432,054.
Arrivals from Africa grew by 7.48 percent to 106,394. The top performing market was South Africa, up by 14.56 percent to 54,651.
In terms of revenue earnings, this is the breakdown of the estimated expenditure by the top ten performing markets:
SOURCE: Ministry of Tourism and Sports
National
Thaiger Radio News – Friday
Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere.
National
50 foreign prisoners to return to their home countries to finish sentences
FILE PHOTO
Fifty foreign inmates in Thai prisons have been approved to serve their remaining sentence behind bars in their home countries.
The Corrections Department chief Narat Sawettanan says that inmates from Iran, France, the UK, Sweden, the Netherlands and Spain qualified for the transfers as per the Convention on the Transfer of Sentenced People.
The department had since 1990 transferred 1,083 foreign inmates whose cases were finalised in courts, while 17 Thai inmates had been transferred from other countries to serve their remaining jail time in Thailand, he said.
Prisoner transfers are granted to qualified inmates so they can be near their families, and thus help to improve their behaviour and motivate them to turn over a new leaf before release back to society, said Narat.
Narat also reported that the agency’s committee for imprisonment suspension – chaired by Justice Ministry permanent secretary Wisit Wisitsora-at – has approved the paroled release of 674 inmates from 64 prisons.
These inmates were deemed to have shown good behaviour and discipline, have undergone behavioural rehabilitation, present no threat to society, and have only a small time left to serve behind bars, he said.
SOURCE: The Nation
National
‘Boom’ denies all charges – 800 million baht bitcoin scam.
Thai actor Jiratpisit “Boom” Jaravijit and his sibling, Thanasit Jaravijit, yesterday acknowledged charges of colluding in fraud. The charges were filed by the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) as part of their investigation into an alleged 800 million baht bitcoin investment scam.
The actor continues to maintain his innocence despite police insisting they have evidence against him, including an electronic account under his name to take bitcoin deposits. Jiratpisit showed up with his lawyer at 8.30am, well ahead of the appointed 10am. A CSD source said the actor was trying to avoid questions, especially about his two accused brothers, from reporters outside the Bangkok head office.
Older brother Thanasit showed up soon after to join the Jiratpisit in hearing the charges.
Following a three-hour interrogation, Jiratpisit briefly told reporters that he had nothing to do with what had happened. The actor also said he did not have contact with his elder brother and key suspect, Parinya Jaravijit, and did not know of his whereabouts.
Parinya, along with other family members including siblings Jirapisit and Thanasit, are suspects in the fraud case. Police say their bank accounts showed several hundred million baht in deposits reportedly derived from the conversion of the cryptocurrency units transferred by Finnish owner Aarni Saarimaa for bogus investments in Thai stocks and other assets.
Jiratpisit – after his August 8 arrest at a film location – and Parinya – in absentia – have been charged with money-laundering.
Jiratpisit has since been released on bail.
Police had summoned five individuals to hear the charge of colluding in fraud, namely Jiratpisit, Parinya, Thanasit, businessman Chakris Ahmad and well-known stock investor Prasit Srisuwan. Both Chakris and Prasit had on Tuesday acknowledged the charge of colluding in fraud filed by CSD deputy chief Pol Colonel Chakrit Sawasdee and maintained their innocence. Both men had also spoken to and signed a settlement deal with Saarimaa, who later said he was satisfied but declined to reveal details about the deal.
The CSD deputy chief said if the victim was satisfied with the proposed undisclosed compensations, he could withdraw the fraud complaint against the pair.
Chakrit said if Parinya, who is reportedly overseas, failed to show up yesterday as summoned, police would seek his arrest warrant without applying for a second summons. Also, citing points learned from interrogation of the accused, Chakrit said the parents – Lertchatkamon and Suwit Jaravijit – likely faced a money-laundering charge.
The parents had wired millions of baht they received from Parinya to different accounts, so a summons should be issued for them soon, the CSD deputy chief said.
STORY: The Nation
