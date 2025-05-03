Pattaya police bust illegal gambling ring, 10 arrested

What started as a casual game turns into a dramatic bust with cash, cards, and arrests

Puntid Tantivangphaisal Saturday, May 3, 2025
Pattaya police bust illegal gambling ring, 10 arrested
A midday raid in Pattaya uncovered a group of gamblers caught red-handed playing Thai gambling card game Pok Deng at a local restaurant.

But what seemed like a harmless card game quickly escalated into a major bust, with police seizing cash and cards, and 10 suspects arrested.

On Thursday, May 1 at 12.30pm, Pattaya City Police received a tip-off from a concerned citizen about illegal gambling taking place at a restaurant in Village 10 in Nong Prue subdistrict. Acting on this information, Police Colonel Anake Sarathongyoo, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, instructed his team to carry out an immediate raid. Police Lieutenant Colonel Siriwat Khachamat, Deputy Superintendent (Prevention), and Police Major Suchart Dusadee, Inspector (Prevention), led the operation, deploying the Pattaya City Police Special Operations Unit to investigate the matter.

Upon arriving at the restaurant, officers found a group engaged in a lively game of Pok Deng, a popular Thai card game. As soon as the players noticed the police, they attempted to flee, but all 10 suspects—nine Thai nationals and one Cambodian—were swiftly apprehended. Police seized one deck of cards and a sum of cash as evidence, which was suspected to be the proceeds of illegal gambling.

The dealer, identified as 39 year old Natthaphong Saowakul from Chachoengsao province, was detained and questioned. During interrogation, all 10 suspects admitted to gathering to play Pok Deng for money, claiming the gathering was a casual, friendly game and not an organised gambling operation. Despite these claims, the police were not convinced.

As a result, Natthaphong was charged with organising illegal gambling for property gain, while the other nine suspects were charged with participating in illegal gambling for property gain. All 10 suspects were taken into custody and transported to Pattaya City Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported The Pattaya News.

The police action comes amid heightened efforts to combat illegal gambling in the area, with officers continuing to crack down on such activities. This raid serves as a stark reminder of the serious consequences of participating in or facilitating illegal gambling, and officers vow to continue their efforts to rid the city of unlawful activities that could harm public order.

