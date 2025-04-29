Couple arrested for online gambling scheme promising 50000 baht prizes

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau apprehended a couple involved in operating an online gambling activity named Egg Pick for Luck and Wealth, based in Nakhon Pathom province. The couple reportedly lured participants with cash prizes up to 50,000 baht, generating a monthly income of 400,000 baht.

Police Lieutenant General Trirong Phiwphan, together with other senior officials, yesterday, April 28, announced the operation at the bureau’s headquarters in Mueang Thong Thani, Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi.

The operation aimed to crack down on online gambling activities, which are particularly harmful to the public and youth, following the directive of Police General Kitirat Panpetch.

The investigation led by Police Investigation Division 4, Bureau of Technology Crime Suppression Division 2, identified a Facebook page named Egg Pick for Luck and Wealth, which promoted gambling activities.

The page encouraged people to participate in a lottery game by selecting numbers from one to four, with cash prizes ranging from 5,000 to 50,000 baht (US$150 to 1,500).

Participants were required to transfer 500 or 1,000 baht (US$15 to 30) to play, with the opportunity to choose two numbers per round. The transactions were managed through an online banking system, with administrators available to assist players.

The police team traced the couple involved and gathered evidence to secure arrest warrants from the criminal court for two suspects residing in Nakhon Pathom. These people were identified as the beneficiaries of the gambling operations, managing funds and holding bank accounts used for transactions.

Following this, a search warrant was obtained for the couple’s residence in Ban Luang subdistrict, Don Tum district, Nakhon Pathom. The search resulted in the seizure of computers, electronic devices, communication equipment, and evidence of financial transactions linked to the illegal network.

The suspects, 28 year old Yutthana and 24 year old Prathana, were apprehended. They allegedly admitted to illegally livestreaming the Egg Pick for Luck and Wealth game on Facebook since 2023.

They used targeted advertising to attract players who would choose numbers and transfer money to participate in three to four live sessions daily, each attracting an average of 70 to 90 participants. The operation generated an average income of 400,000 baht (US$12,015) per month, totalling 4,800,000 baht (US$144,180) annually.

Both face charges under the Gambling Act of 1935 for organising and promoting illegal gambling activities through electronic media without authorisation. Additionally, they were charged with conspiracy and engaging in money laundering activities, reported KhaoSod.