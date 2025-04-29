Couple arrested for online gambling scheme promising 50000 baht prizes

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 29, 2025
53 2 minutes read
Couple arrested for online gambling scheme promising 50000 baht prizes
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau apprehended a couple involved in operating an online gambling activity named Egg Pick for Luck and Wealth, based in Nakhon Pathom province. The couple reportedly lured participants with cash prizes up to 50,000 baht, generating a monthly income of 400,000 baht.

Police Lieutenant General Trirong Phiwphan, together with other senior officials, yesterday, April 28, announced the operation at the bureau’s headquarters in Mueang Thong Thani, Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi.

The operation aimed to crack down on online gambling activities, which are particularly harmful to the public and youth, following the directive of Police General Kitirat Panpetch.

The investigation led by Police Investigation Division 4, Bureau of Technology Crime Suppression Division 2, identified a Facebook page named Egg Pick for Luck and Wealth, which promoted gambling activities.

Related Articles

The page encouraged people to participate in a lottery game by selecting numbers from one to four, with cash prizes ranging from 5,000 to 50,000 baht (US$150 to 1,500).

Participants were required to transfer 500 or 1,000 baht (US$15 to 30) to play, with the opportunity to choose two numbers per round. The transactions were managed through an online banking system, with administrators available to assist players.

The police team traced the couple involved and gathered evidence to secure arrest warrants from the criminal court for two suspects residing in Nakhon Pathom. These people were identified as the beneficiaries of the gambling operations, managing funds and holding bank accounts used for transactions.

Following this, a search warrant was obtained for the couple’s residence in Ban Luang subdistrict, Don Tum district, Nakhon Pathom. The search resulted in the seizure of computers, electronic devices, communication equipment, and evidence of financial transactions linked to the illegal network.

Couple arrested for online gambling scheme promising 50000 baht prizes | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The suspects, 28 year old Yutthana and 24 year old Prathana, were apprehended. They allegedly admitted to illegally livestreaming the Egg Pick for Luck and Wealth game on Facebook since 2023.

They used targeted advertising to attract players who would choose numbers and transfer money to participate in three to four live sessions daily, each attracting an average of 70 to 90 participants. The operation generated an average income of 400,000 baht (US$12,015) per month, totalling 4,800,000 baht (US$144,180) annually.

Both face charges under the Gambling Act of 1935 for organising and promoting illegal gambling activities through electronic media without authorisation. Additionally, they were charged with conspiracy and engaging in money laundering activities, reported KhaoSod.

Couple arrested for online gambling scheme promising 50000 baht prizes | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
UNESCO bid: Nakhon Phanom temple set for global recognition Thailand News

UNESCO bid: Nakhon Phanom temple set for global recognition

7 seconds ago
Couple arrested for online gambling scheme promising 50000 baht prizes Crime News

Couple arrested for online gambling scheme promising 50000 baht prizes

10 minutes ago
Thai national park wildfire hero dies in motorcycle accident Thailand News

Thai national park wildfire hero dies in motorcycle accident

18 minutes ago
He said, they said: RTA hits back over academic&#8217;s lèse majesté row Thailand News

He said, they said: RTA hits back over academic’s lèse majesté row

26 minutes ago
Mysterious spider predicts lottery numbers in Ang Thong Thailand News

Mysterious spider predicts lottery numbers in Ang Thong

37 minutes ago
Rate expectations: BoT tipped to slash interest rates Business News

Rate expectations: BoT tipped to slash interest rates

50 minutes ago
Thunderbolt sets Isaan home ablaze in terrifying storm (video) Thailand News

Thunderbolt sets Isaan home ablaze in terrifying storm (video)

1 hour ago
Factory worker found dead with injuries in Chon Buri room Crime News

Factory worker found dead with injuries in Chon Buri room

1 hour ago
Fruit vendor arrested for distributing child pornography in Thailand Crime News

Fruit vendor arrested for distributing child pornography in Thailand

1 hour ago
Phuket man injures neck with knife after forgetting to take his pills Phuket News

Phuket man injures neck with knife after forgetting to take his pills

2 hours ago
Teenager reels in thief after mobile snatched at Pattaya pier Pattaya News

Teenager reels in thief after mobile snatched at Pattaya pier

2 hours ago
Gang leader in Samut Prakan accused of violent assaults Crime News

Gang leader in Samut Prakan accused of violent assaults

2 hours ago
High drama! Pattaya cannabis shop worker hurt in late-night attack Pattaya News

High drama! Pattaya cannabis shop worker hurt in late-night attack

2 hours ago
Summer storm hits Thailand with heavy rain and hail Thailand News

Summer storm hits Thailand with heavy rain and hail

2 hours ago
Iranian couple nicked after pulling sneaky money scam on tourists Pattaya News

Iranian couple nicked after pulling sneaky money scam on tourists

2 hours ago
Thai undertaker earns nearly 60,000 baht from gold collected from burials Thailand News

Thai undertaker earns nearly 60,000 baht from gold collected from burials

18 hours ago
Chinese man denied bail for transgender&#8217;s murder in Pattaya Pattaya News

Chinese man denied bail for transgender’s murder in Pattaya

18 hours ago
Sisaket family seeks justice after decade of son&#8217;s abuse Crime News

Sisaket family seeks justice after decade of son’s abuse

18 hours ago
Bangkok officials embezzlement charges for fake bus repairs Bangkok News

Bangkok officials embezzlement charges for fake bus repairs

18 hours ago
Mystery of British man still missing in Thailand lives on Thailand News

Mystery of British man still missing in Thailand lives on

18 hours ago
Thailand enforces new rules on liquids and gels for flights Thailand News

Thailand enforces new rules on liquids and gels for flights

18 hours ago
Xin Ke Yuan Steel’s licences revoked after legal violations Bangkok News

Xin Ke Yuan Steel’s licences revoked after legal violations

18 hours ago
Yala police officers injured in devastating roadside bomb attack South Thailand News

Yala police officers injured in devastating roadside bomb attack

19 hours ago
Good deed gone wrong: Thai woman flicks foreign man&#8217;s pet cockroach Thailand News

Good deed gone wrong: Thai woman flicks foreign man’s pet cockroach

19 hours ago
PM visits Sakon Nakhon to address water quality, support tourism projects Northern Thailand News

PM visits Sakon Nakhon to address water quality, support tourism projects

19 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 29, 2025
53 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Chinese national arrested in Bangkok for counterfeit goods

Chinese national arrested in Bangkok for counterfeit goods

20 hours ago
Fugitive ferry fiend finally caught after 15-year hunt

Fugitive ferry fiend finally caught after 15-year hunt

20 hours ago
Chiang Rai man detained for claiming to be mythical creature

Chiang Rai man detained for claiming to be mythical creature

2 days ago
Thai police defend probe into Chulalongkorn exam leak scandal

Thai police defend probe into Chulalongkorn exam leak scandal

4 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x