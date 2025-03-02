Korean driver dies in Nong Prue truck collision

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

A Korean national tragically lost his life in a car accident involving a truck in Nong Prue during the early hours of yesterday, March 1.

Emergency responders were alerted to the incident at 3.06am on Motorway 7 Section 5, which connects Bangkok to Chon Buri. Upon arrival, they discovered a damaged small car on the road.

The driver, identified as 43 year old Korean national Lee, was found trapped inside and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rescue teams also located a container truck at the site. The truck driver, 33 year old Korrakot, reported that the Korean driver’s car collided with the rear of his truck while he was driving. Korrakot maintained that he was not responsible for the accident, reported The Pattaya News.

The Highway Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area to determine the precise cause of the collision. Initial expert analysis by the police suggests that speed may have played a role in the accident.

In similar news, a Russian man crashed his sedan into a tree at the side of the road in the southern province of Phetchaburi, sustaining serious injuries. A packet of white powder, suspected to be a drug, was found in his possession.

A video shared by Channel 8 shows rescuers, police officers, and residents in Phetchaburi attempting to retrieve the 38 year old Russian driver, whose name has not been disclosed, from the wrecked vehicle.

The grey sedan was seen toppled beneath a large tree, with its front bumper heavily damaged, said one of the rescuers in the video.

“The driver is a foreigner. He is alive and conscious. I heard him groaning.”

A police officer was seen using an axe to cut a large branch from the tree while rescuers and locals broke the car window to free the man.