Thai film shortlisted for Oscar’s Best International Feature Film

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, January 25, 2025
155
Photo courtesy of CHA

The National Federation of Thai Film Associations announced on Thursday, January 23 that the film How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies has been selected as Thailand’s entry for the 97th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

Produced by GDH, this film achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Thai film to make it to the shortlist of 15 films from 85 international submissions.

Although How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies did not progress to the final five nominees, it has still garnered national pride by showcasing Thailand’s cinematic talent on an international platform. The final nominees for this prestigious award are set to be announced shortly, and there is optimism for future Thai entries in this esteemed competition, reported The Pattaya News.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thai feature film ‘How To Make Millions’ sweeps box offices

When Thai filmmaker Pat Boonnitipat embarked on his debut feature film, How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies, his primary goal was simple: to complete it in time for his grandmother to watch.

Initially, the film was also meant to support his family’s mirror and glass-making business. However, the movie’s sweeping regional success has catapulted Pat into the spotlight, leaving him on the hunt for his next story.

Since its premiere on April 4 in Thailand, the film has dominated the domestic box office, earning 334 million baht. It has become the most successful Thai film in Singapore and Malaysia. In Indonesia, the movie garnered 3.5 million admissions, surpassing the Korean horror film Exhuma to become the all-time most successful Asian film in the country. Globally, it has grossed 1 billion baht with 10 million admissions. The film was released in Taiwan on June 21 and will feature at the New York Asian Film Festival starting July 12.

How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies follows M, a young man who moves in to care for his terminally ill grandmother in hopes of securing her inheritance. The film stars popular singer-actor Putthipong Assaratanakul as M, and Usha Seamkhum, a relatively new actress, as the grandmother.

Pat, inspired by legendary directors such as Apichatpong Weerasethakul and Akira Kurosawa, made significant changes to the original script, shifting its genre to a more emotionally driven narrative and adding characters to reflect a multi-generational dynamic.

To authentically capture the essence of the film, Pat moved in with his 92 year old grandmother, drawing inspiration from their interactions.

“We spent a lot of time together, and I asked her many questions about her life and thoughts.”

Despite her initial suspicions, she eventually understood his intent to honour her through his work. In an understated reaction to the finished film, Pat’s grandmother said the following:

“It was just a normal movie. My life is much harsher than this.”

Online reactions

The film has sparked waves of emotional TikTok reactions, allowing Pat to see firsthand the audience’s heartfelt responses.

“People used the film to talk about their lives, which taught me a lot about its psychological impact.”

Initially planning to return to his family business post-release, Pat now finds himself in a new realm of cinematic success, driven by the universal themes that resonated with audiences worldwide, reported Yahoo News.

“People told me the film healed their hearts and their families.”

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

