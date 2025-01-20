Fake hug scam strikes again: Indian man loses gold necklace to 3 ladyboys

Three Thai ladyboys offered an Indian man a seemingly friendly hug before stealing his gold necklace, worth about 132,000 baht, from him on Pattaya Beach in the early hours of today.

The 42 year old Indian businessman, Pravin Manik Tavada, filed a theft complaint with officers at Mueang Pattaya Police Station at around 12.20am, today, January 20. Tavada reported that he had lost a 40-gramme gold necklace while enjoying the atmosphere on Pattaya Beach.

Advertisements

Tavada, who operates a hotel in India, explained that he was spending his holiday in Pattaya with friends. While they were walking along Pattaya Beach, three transwomen approached them outside the Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya.

According to Tavada, the ladyboys offered sexual services to him and his friends. During the encounter, they hugged and touched the group while making their offer. After the group declined their proposition, the transwomen quickly left the scene.

It was only later that Tavada realised his gold necklace was missing. He initially thought the physical contact was an attempt to persuade them to agree to the services. However, he later concluded that the suspects used the hugs and touching as a distraction to search for and steal valuables.

Police assured Tavada they will bring the suspects to justice and are currently reviewing security camera footage in the area to identify the culprits.

This incident highlights the dangers of random hugging in Thailand, particularly in tourist hotspots such as Bangkok, Pattaya, and Phuket. This is not the first time such crimes have made headlines.

Advertisements

In December last year, a Thai ladyboy and a woman reportedly greeted a Belgian man with a hug before stealing 600 euros (around 21,000 baht) from him while he was walking in the Patong area of Phuket.

In another incident in December, a Russian man lost his gold necklace to two Thai transgender suspects at a hotel car park on Pattaya-Naklua Road. The suspects reportedly displayed friendliness, hugged, and kissed the victim before he realised the theft.

Similarly, in May of last year, another Indian man fell victim to the same fake hug trick, losing his gold necklace to two Thai transwomen in Pattaya.