Fake hug scam strikes again: Indian man loses gold necklace to 3 ladyboys

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin6 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, January 20, 2025
432 1 minute read
Fake hug scam strikes again: Indian man loses gold necklace to 3 ladyboys
Photo via Facebook/ TMN Cable TV Pattaya

Three Thai ladyboys offered an Indian man a seemingly friendly hug before stealing his gold necklace, worth about 132,000 baht, from him on Pattaya Beach in the early hours of today.

The 42 year old Indian businessman, Pravin Manik Tavada, filed a theft complaint with officers at Mueang Pattaya Police Station at around 12.20am, today, January 20. Tavada reported that he had lost a 40-gramme gold necklace while enjoying the atmosphere on Pattaya Beach.

Advertisements

Tavada, who operates a hotel in India, explained that he was spending his holiday in Pattaya with friends. While they were walking along Pattaya Beach, three transwomen approached them outside the Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya.

According to Tavada, the ladyboys offered sexual services to him and his friends. During the encounter, they hugged and touched the group while making their offer. After the group declined their proposition, the transwomen quickly left the scene.

Related Articles

It was only later that Tavada realised his gold necklace was missing. He initially thought the physical contact was an attempt to persuade them to agree to the services. However, he later concluded that the suspects used the hugs and touching as a distraction to search for and steal valuables.

Indian man lost gold necklace to three Thai transwomen
Photo via Facebook/ TMN Cable TV Pattaya

Police assured Tavada they will bring the suspects to justice and are currently reviewing security camera footage in the area to identify the culprits.

This incident highlights the dangers of random hugging in Thailand, particularly in tourist hotspots such as Bangkok, Pattaya, and Phuket. This is not the first time such crimes have made headlines.

Advertisements

In December last year, a Thai ladyboy and a woman reportedly greeted a Belgian man with a hug before stealing 600 euros (around 21,000 baht) from him while he was walking in the Patong area of Phuket.

Thai transwomen steal gold necklace from Indian man with fake hug
Photo via Facebook/ TMN Cable TV Pattaya

In another incident in December, a Russian man lost his gold necklace to two Thai transgender suspects at a hotel car park on Pattaya-Naklua Road. The suspects reportedly displayed friendliness, hugged, and kissed the victim before he realised the theft.

Similarly, in May of last year, another Indian man fell victim to the same fake hug trick, losing his gold necklace to two Thai transwomen in Pattaya.

Latest Thailand News
Banged up: Thai prison nightmare exposed by British tourist Thailand News

Banged up: Thai prison nightmare exposed by British tourist

6 hours ago
Fake hug scam strikes again: Indian man loses gold necklace to 3 ladyboys Crime News

Fake hug scam strikes again: Indian man loses gold necklace to 3 ladyboys

6 hours ago
Alien panic in paradise: ET find turns out to be deep-sea giant Thailand News

Alien panic in paradise: ET find turns out to be deep-sea giant

6 hours ago
Wheel mystery: Dead taxi driver&#8217;s tragic end shocks Pathum Thani Thailand News

Wheel mystery: Dead taxi driver’s tragic end shocks Pathum Thani

7 hours ago
Thailand bets big on casino boom under entertainment banner Business News

Thailand bets big on casino boom under entertainment banner

7 hours ago
Jealous Thai man attacks wife and mother-in-law with pestle Crime News

Jealous Thai man attacks wife and mother-in-law with pestle

7 hours ago
PTT Plc shifts gears: Oil giant explores new horizons Business News

PTT Plc shifts gears: Oil giant explores new horizons

8 hours ago
Chon Buri locals celebrate lottery wins at temple visit Thailand News

Chon Buri locals celebrate lottery wins at temple visit

8 hours ago
Red light: Thailand&#8217;s car industry caught in hybrid dilemma Business News

Red light: Thailand’s car industry caught in hybrid dilemma

8 hours ago
Teacher&#8217;s murder suspect identified, evidence found near scene Crime News

Teacher’s murder suspect identified, evidence found near scene

8 hours ago
Buriram gold shop owner saves woman from call centre scam Crime News

Buriram gold shop owner saves woman from call centre scam

8 hours ago
Thailand locks in on crop burning with strict new measures Environment News

Thailand locks in on crop burning with strict new measures

8 hours ago
Fake monk’s act doesn’t pass the vest test in Khon Kaen Crime News

Fake monk’s act doesn’t pass the vest test in Khon Kaen

9 hours ago
Thaksin&#8217;s power tariff cut plan sparks debate on electricity pricing Business News

Thaksin’s power tariff cut plan sparks debate on electricity pricing

9 hours ago
Theft at Add Carabao&#8217;s daughter&#8217;s home incurs 100,000 baht loss Bangkok News

Theft at Add Carabao’s daughter’s home incurs 100,000 baht loss

9 hours ago
Thai bride-to-be forgets bag in temple bathroom, loses 100,000 baht dowry Crime News

Thai bride-to-be forgets bag in temple bathroom, loses 100,000 baht dowry

9 hours ago
Majority ineligible for Thailand&#8217;s debt relief programme Business News

Majority ineligible for Thailand’s debt relief programme

9 hours ago
Thai rice exporter says policy changes are grain-ing momentum Business News

Thai rice exporter says policy changes are grain-ing momentum

10 hours ago
Pickup driver falls asleep, cause fatal crashes in Chon Buri Crime News

Pickup driver falls asleep, cause fatal crashes in Chon Buri

10 hours ago
Police seize 3 million meth pills, arrest two in drug bust Crime News

Police seize 3 million meth pills, arrest two in drug bust

10 hours ago
Thai cop blames exhaustion after crashing into 2 motorcycles, injuring 3 Crime News

Thai cop blames exhaustion after crashing into 2 motorcycles, injuring 3

10 hours ago
Thailand plans five-year strategy to tackle PM2.5 pollution Environment News

Thailand plans five-year strategy to tackle PM2.5 pollution

10 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in high-speed crash at Pathum Thani intersection Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in high-speed crash at Pathum Thani intersection

10 hours ago
Thaksin plans one million homes for low-income Thais Politics News

Thaksin plans one million homes for low-income Thais

11 hours ago
Thai singer alleges lese majeste threat in legal battles with ex-lover Crime News

Thai singer alleges lese majeste threat in legal battles with ex-lover

11 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin6 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, January 20, 2025
432 1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Wheel mystery: Dead taxi driver&#8217;s tragic end shocks Pathum Thani

Wheel mystery: Dead taxi driver’s tragic end shocks Pathum Thani

7 hours ago
Thailand bets big on casino boom under entertainment banner

Thailand bets big on casino boom under entertainment banner

7 hours ago
Jealous Thai man attacks wife and mother-in-law with pestle

Jealous Thai man attacks wife and mother-in-law with pestle

7 hours ago
PTT Plc shifts gears: Oil giant explores new horizons

PTT Plc shifts gears: Oil giant explores new horizons

8 hours ago