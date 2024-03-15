Pattaya mayor takes personal action against increasing graffiti vandalism

Photo courtesy of ปรเมศวร์ งามพิเชษฐ์ โดย ทีมงานพี่เบียร์

The issue of graffiti vandalism in Pattaya has escalated to the point where the city’s mayor felt compelled to personally lodge a report with the local authorities. The culprits were two teenagers whose reckless actions were captured on CCTV at the Bali Hai Pier. The act of defacing public property took place on the night of March 12 at 9pm.

The CCTV footage, which the mayor observed and shared via a social media post on March 13, clearly shows the two young individuals, donned in black and purple shirts, spraying graffiti over cabinets, benches, poles, and walls at the popular pier.

Pattaya Mayor Poramase Ngampiches expressed his frustration, highlighting that these acts not only cause tangible damage but also sully the image of public property. Armed with the evidence, he promptly handed over the footage to Pattaya police and filed a report against the pair.

The mayor’s actions underscore the gravity of this recurring issue in Pattaya, with over nine similar incidents reported recently. The city that thrives on tourism is increasingly grappling with the vandalism problem, which not only tarnishes its image but also leads to unnecessary clean-up costs.

Please respect the country’s tourist attractions and refrain from graffiti and illegal activities within the city, Poramase appealed to the public and tourists in his online post. His words serve as a strong reminder that while the city welcomes visitors, it also expects them to respect its public spaces, reported The Pattaya News.

In related news, in Pattaya, a gang of unruly youths vandalised public park structures and destroyed trees, transforming the once tranquil Chak Nok Public Park into a hub of disruptive behaviour. Residents expressed concern over noise pollution caused by motorbike engines.

The incident highlighted a worrying trend of anarchistic behaviour among Pattaya’s youth. One suspect was apprehended for his alleged involvement in a related explosive attack.