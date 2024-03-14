Foreign couple caught having sex near mall entrance in Pattaya

Photo via Facebook/ Denis Krungtep

Locals in Pattaya urged police to investigate a viral video showing a foreign couple having sex in public near the entrance of the Terminal 21 shopping mall.

A Facebook user, Denis Krungtep, shared the video on his account yesterday, March 13, with a caption that read, “Pattaya again?” The 25-second-long video was recorded from the opposite side of the shopping mall. The couple was seen engaging in a sexual activity on the steps. Behind them was an escalator and an entrance to the Terminal 21 shopping mall.

The incident likely occurred late at night when the shopping mall was closed, as the entrance and its sign were dark. No vehicles passed by during the recording.

The voice heard in the video is of a Thai man and not Krungtep, who is a foreigner. It appears that Krungtep might have seen the video on another platform and reshared it with other netizens. The Thai man who recorded the video can be heard expressing his shock in the video.

“Oho, this is too much. Let’s go back to the hotel! Is this for real? What the f*ck.”

Channel 7 reported that the reporters spoke to locals, mall staff, and motorcycle taxi riders near the scene about the video. All of them shared that they had never seen the video or heard about the incident before.

The exact time of the incident remains unclear but Channel 7 stated that locals found it disrespectful and demanded an immediate investigation by relevant authorities.

A similar incident occurred in Phuket in February, where a Thai witness exposed a foreign couple’s inappropriate actions by sharing their sex video on social media.

Residents in the area also revealed to the media that this wasn’t the first instance of a couple engaging in explicit acts in the province. Another foreign couple reportedly had sex in a hotel room on the second floor. Their action would be normal if they had not left their window open, allowing passersby to see them.