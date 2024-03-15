Illegal immigration spikes in Thong Pha Phum as Myanmar nationals seek refuge

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

A recent surge in illegal immigration was witnessed in Thong Pha Phum, Kanchanaburi, as 22 Myanmar nationals attempted to cross the border into Thailand on March 13. The Thong Pha Phum police, along with other authorities, responded swiftly to a tip-off about the unlawful activity.

Upon reaching the specified location, the officers discovered a vacant pickup truck parked close to a forest in the Tha Khanun subdistrict. The presence of footprints around the location indicated human activity. A thorough search of the area led to the discovery of a group of illegal Myanmar workers concealed within the forest.

Despite the absence of the driver who had transported them, the police were successful in apprehending all 22 undocumented immigrants. They were then escorted to Thong Pha Phum. The police provided the visibly exhausted immigrants with food and beverages.

During questioning, the Myanmar nationals revealed to the police that they had each paid between 13,000 to 15,000 baht (US$362-418) to Thai agencies. The agencies’ modus operandi involved smuggling them into Thailand and then securing employment for them in central Thailand. Following this confession, the immigrants were taken to Thong Pha Phum inquiry police for further legal proceedings.

The previous day, on March 12, the Thong Pha Phum officers had managed to thwart another illegal immigration attempt. That instance involved 13 Myanmar nationals and one Thai navigator, reported The Pattaya News.

In related news, during the Myanmar conflict, Thai employers foresaw an influx of Myanmar citizens seeking work in Thailand to evade military conscription. EconThai urged the government to address potential labor market shifts and emphasized the crucial role of migrant workers in various industries.

At that time, around 2.3 million Myanmar workers legally operated in Thailand, with an additional undocumented population. The turmoil in Myanmar also disrupted border trade, leading to logistical challenges. In Tak province, young Myanmar nationals faced risks while evading conscription, highlighting the ongoing resistance against the junta.